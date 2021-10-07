ECC T10 2021: Playoff 1, England XI vs Netherlands XI - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

England XI and Netherlands XI will lock horns in Playoff 1 of the ECC T10 Championship Week at the Cartama Oval in Spain.

England XI finished atop the points table, having won four out of the five league-phase matches they played. They've been nothing but clinical throughout the tournament and will get a step closer to the trophy if they win their upcoming fixture.

The Netherlands XI, on the other hand, are one of the strongest contenders to lift the coveted trophy. They find themselves in the third spot with three wins and a couple of losses so far. They will surely give England XI a run for their money when the two sides meet on Thursday.

Match Details

Match: England XI vs Netherlands XI, Playoff 1, Championship Week, European Cricket Championship 2021

Date and Time: October 07th, 2021 Monday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather Report:

The temperature will be around 23 degrees during matchday.

Pitch Report:

The pitch is a belter for batting, and teams can trust the surface throughout. The venue is known for chasing targets and thus teams will look to chase if they win the toss.

Predicted Playing XIs

England XI

England XI start off as favorites in their first game as they have a lot of players who have done exceptionally well in the Group stages of the tournament

Playing XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln©(WK), Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Tom Bevan, Sam Pearce, Luke Webb, Euan Woods, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell, Max Uttley

Netherlands XI

The Netherlands XI, boast a strong bowling lineup, which would be a real threat for the English batters.

Playing XI: Musa Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Sebastiaan Braat (c), Aryan Dutt, Ratha Alphonse (wk), Ryan Klein, Olivier Elenbaas, Julian De Mey, Shariz Ahmad, Viv Kingma.

Match prediction

England XI have a strong batting lineup, while Netherlands XI goes into this fixture with an experienced and consistent bowling unit. Expect a cracker of a contest when the two sides meet.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava