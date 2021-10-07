ECC T10 2021: Playoff 2, England-XI vs Belgium - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Table toppers England XI take on Belgium on Thursday in the second playoff match of the European Cricket Championship 2021.

Belgium finished second in the points table at the end of the league phase. Both teams have had a sensational run in the competition and will give it their all to win the upcoming encounter.

Match Details

Match: England XI vs Belgium, Playoff 2, Championship Week, European Cricket Championship 2021

Date and Time: October 07th, 2021, Thursday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather Report

Few clouds will hover on matchday, with the temperature being around 23 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch is a belter for batting as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Teams have scored in bulk throughout the season and we are in for another high-scoring encounter.

Predicted Playing XIs

England XI

England XI start off as the favorites in their first game as they have a lot of players who have done exceptionally well in the group stages of the tournament.

Playing XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln©(WK), Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Tom Bevan, Sam Pearce, Luke Webb, Euan Woods, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell, Max Uttley

Belgium

They are a team that has power hitters right down the order and every batter that comes in can clear the ropes at will.

Playing XI:

Belgium: Aziz Mohammad, Ali Raza(WK), Sheikh Sheraz(C), Sherry Butt, Saber Zakhil, Omid Rahimi, Faisal Mehmood, Khalid Ahmadzai, Waqas Raja, Burhan Niaz, Murid Ekrami

Match prediction

If Belgium can repeat what they did with the bat in the league phase, England XI will be blown away. But they're up against the number one bowler of the tournament, Sam Pearce, who has taken 21 wickets so far. The task will thus be even harder from here on for Belgium and they need to be cautious about how they put their foot forward.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

