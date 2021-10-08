ECC T10 2021: Qualifier 1, England XI vs Belgium - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

England XI will go up against Belgium in the Qualifier 1 match of the European Cricket Championship 2021 on Friday.

England XI stamped their authority in the knockout stage by beating Netherlands XI and Belgium in Playoffs 1 and 2, respectively. They also topped the table in the Championship Week, and are favourites to lift the silverware.

Belgium, meanwhile, beat Netherlands XI in \Playoff 3. They have been nothing but impressive since the start of the Championship Week. Belgium are riding high after their win against a strong Netherlands XI. Their biggest hurdle now is right in front of them - England XI.

Match Details

Match: England XI vs Belgium, Qualifier 1.

Date and Time: October 8th, 2021, Wednesday; 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Weather Report

The sky is going to be all clear, and there is no likelihood of rain. The action should go uninterrupted, and the temperature could be hovering around 27 degrees Celcius.

Pitch Report

The Cartama Oval is a belter of a strip for the batters. The true bounce allows batters to hit through the line, and it’s all about timing the ball. The outfield is pretty quick as well, so it should be a run-fest between the two teams on Friday.

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Their ruthless opening pair is the biggest worry for the opposition in this game. Harrison Ward and Dan Lincoln have been nothing but sensational this season, as both have amassed massive runs in the tournament. All eyes will be on them to help the side come out on top. Rich Edwards and Zaman Akhter are the ones to watch out for with the ball.

Predicted XI

Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln©(WK), Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Tom Bevan, Sam Pearce, Luke Webb, Zaman Akhter, Arthur Godsal, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell.

Belgium

Belgium’s main strength is their batting. With the likes of Aziz Mohammad and Ali Raza up the order, they’ll fancy their chances of making merry at the start. Watch out for Khalid Ahmadzai, Fahim Bhatti and Adnan Razzaq with the ball on Friday.

Predicted XI

Aziz Mohammad, Muneeb Muhammad, Ali Raza(WK), Sheikh Sheraz©, Sherry Butt, Saber Zakhil, Waqas Raja, Khalid Ahmadzai, Murid Ekrami, Adnan Razzaq, Fahim Bhatti.

Match Prediction

England XI quite clearly are the overwhelming favourites in this game. They are unbeaten in the tournament thus far. But if Belgium play quality cricket on the day, an upset could well be on the cards.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Bhargav