ECC T10 2021: Qualifier 1, Netherlands XI vs Austria - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the first Qualifier of Group B of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021, Netherlands XI will face Austria at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain. With both sides finishing in the top two, it should be a cracker of a contest.

Netherlands XI finished at the top of the table, with 14 points to their name. They have lost only a single game so far. and will be riding in confidence. In their last league game, they defeated Hungary convincingly.

Hungary batted first, but the Netherlands XI bowlers did a fabulous job to restrict them to 78. Captain Sebastian Braat picked up three wickets. Clayton Floyd, opening the batting, continued his rich form, helping his team chase down the modest target with six overs remaining, remaining unbeaten on 54. They have the winning momentum behind them, and will now look to book their place in the final.

Austria, meanwhile, finished with 12 points to their name. They have won six of their eight games, and have looked good so far. They beat Hungary in their last league game, which was a close-fought contest.

Batting first, Hungary posted 123 runs on the board. The Hungarian batsmen had a good start to the chase, but the Austrian bowlers stepped up to help their team win a thriller by three runs.

Match Details

Match: Netherlands XI vs Austria, Qualifier 1, European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021.

Date and Time: September 24th 2021, Friday, 02:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather Report

The temperature in Cartama, Spain on Friday is expected to hover between 17 and 25 degrees Celsius. There are chances of rain predicted throughout the day. There could be rain-interruptions during the course of the match.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is good for batting. The batsmen enjoy batting on this surface. The overcast conditions might favuor seam bowlers. But expect it to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands XI

Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Sebastiaan Braat (c), Navjit Singh, Boris Gorlee, Victor Lubbers, Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Julian De Mey, Niels Etman, Ryan Klein, Viv Kingma.

Austria

Zeeshan Goraya, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Abrar Bilal (wk), Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Noor Khan, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal.

Match Prediction

Netherlands XI face Austria in the first qualifier of ECC 2021. Both sides have looked good so far, so it could be an exciting clash. Netherlands XI look a well-balanced side, so expect them to come out on top against Austria.

TV and live-streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav