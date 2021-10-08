ECC T10 2021: Qualifier 2, Netherlands XI vs Belgium - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Netherlands XI will be taking on Belgium in Qualifier 2 of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) on Wednesday.

Netherlands XI beat Spain fair and square to reach this stage of the tournament. Netherlands XI were majestic with their batting as Clayton Floyd went berserk. Thanks to his blistering innings, they were able to post a massive total on the board.

Spain had no answers to chasing that huge target. Vivian Kingma struck early for them and later it was Sebastiaan Braat, who broke Spain's back to win by a massive margin.

Netherlands XI have always proven how good they are overall and once again it is time for them to show their supremacy in Qualifier 2 with just one step closer to the title.

Belgium, on the other hand, have got only themselves to blame. England XI will feel they got out of jail to win at the last second against the Belgians.

Belgium will be looking to erase memories of no-balls and overthrows from that match. Nevertheless, they get another chance to redeem themselves against Netherlands XI and reach the final.

Match Details

Match: Netherlands XI vs Belgium, Qualifier 1.

Date and Time: October 8th, 2021, Wednesday, 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Weather Report

There are no signs of rain or cloud cover. The temperature will be around 27-29 degrees Celsius throughout.

Pitch Report

The track at Cartama Oval has always offered benefits for the batters. The bowlers need to bend their backs a bit to yield results, but it’s all been a batters' game so far.

Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands XI

Netherlands XI have been brutal so far with the bat. Clayton Floyd has been the top run-scorer for Netherlands XI this season and is fourth overall in the leading run-scorers' charts.

Musa Ahmad and Boris Gorlee are the two other batters that Belgium should be wary of. Viv Kingma has been amongst the wickets as well and along with him, it’s Sebastiaan Braat who’s always been consistent at pegging back the opposition.

Predicted XI

Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmed, Boris Gorlee, Victor Lubbers, Sebastiaan Braat©, Ratha Alphonse(WK), Ryan Klein, Olivier Elenbaas, Julian De Mey, Shariz Ahmad, Viv Kingma

Belgium

Belgium have turned things around this Championship Week with the bat and they have been ever so consistent throughout. Aziz Mohammad and Ali Raza are the ones to watch out for. Waqas Raja was brilliant in the last game, picking up three wickets and Aziz Mohammad too pitched in with a couple of scalps.

Predicted XI

Aziz Mohammad, Muneeb Muhammad, Ali Raza(WK), Sheikh Sheraz©, Sherry Butt, Saber Zakhil, Waqas Raja, Khalid Ahmadzai, Murid Ekrami, Adnan Razzaq, Fahim Bhatti.

Match Prediction

Considering how Belgium have played their cricket in the last week or so, they deserve to be in the final but they are up against a strong team like Netherlands XI. The latter have had great skills on display both with the bat and the ball. They could have their noses ahead in this game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

