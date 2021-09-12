ECC T10 2021: Spain vs Belgium, Match 1- Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The opening game of the ECC T10 is set to take place between Spain and Belgium on Monday, September 13 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain.

Belgium, led by Sheraz Sheikh, has had a decent time in 2021. Out of eight T20Is, they have managed to secure victories in five games. However, Belgium will go into their first game on the back of a six-wicket loss at the hands of Austria on July 25 at the Royal Brussels Cricket Club Ground.

Belgium are likely to depend a whole lot on Saber Zakhil, who has delivered for them with bat and ball in recent times. Their skipper doesn’t have a whole lot of experience, but is expected to put his best forward in the opening match of the series on Monday.

Spain, on the other hand, will be captained by Christian Munoz-Mills and they have been in impressive form of late. They recently beat Germany 2-1 in a three-match bilateral series. After losing the first game, Spain came back to notch back-to-back victories.

Hamza Dar did well for Spain with the bat as he racked up 120 runs at an average of 120 with a top score of an unbeaten 59.

Raja Adeel was their leading wicket-taker as he accounted for six scalps. Charlie Rumistrzewicz got five wickets and bowled at an economy rate of 2.87.

Match Details:

Match: Spain vs Belgium, ECC T10 2021, Match 1

Date and Time: September 13, 2021, Monday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain

Weather report:

The playing conditions will mostly be cloudy with temperatures around the 18-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain throughout the duration of the game.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the venue is expected to be a sporting one, though a lot of details aren’t available. Winning the toss and chasing should be the way forward for both teams.

Predicted Playing XIs

Spain

Hamza Dar was in decent form in the series against Germany. He will be looking to carry on from where he left off.

Raja Adeel Iqbal and Charlie Rumistrzewicz haven’t flattered to deceive either. Other players need to lend their support.

Playing XI: Awais Ahmed (wk), Paul Hennessy, Yasir Ali, Ravi Panchal, Hamza Dar, Muhammad Asjed, Atif Mehmood, Jack Perman, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Raja Adeel Iqbal

Belgium

Saber Zakhil will need to be on top of his for Belgium in the tournament. If he fails to deliver, Belgium could find themselves in a lot of trouble.

Skipper Sheraz Sheikh also needs to lead from the front. The rest of the players need to be at their best and give enough support to the experienced ones.

Playing XI: Maqsood Ahmad, Aziz Mohammad, Abdul Rashid, Burhan Niaz, Faisal Mehmood, Saber Zakhil, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza (wk), Sheraz Sheikh (c), Adnan Razzaq, Murid Ekrami

Match prediction:

Spain are coming off a victory over Germany and their confidence should be on the higher side. One may expect them to come out trumps on Monday.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar