ECI Estonia Malta 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Estonia and Malta will play a five-match T20I series organized by the European Cricket Network. The series will start on Saturday, May 25 and a total of three matches will be played. The remaining two matches will be played on Sunday, May 26. All five matches will be played at the Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground in Tallinn.

Estonia last played a T20I game against Gibraltar in September last year. Both the teams were involved in a two-match series and won one game each. They are in 76th place in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings with a rating of eight. Estonia have managed just a single win in 14 games so far.

Malta last played a T20I match in May this year in the Mdina Cup. The tri-series featured France and Belgium as well. Malta failed to win a single game out of four and finished in the last place. Malta have won 25 out of 63 T20I matches so far.

This will be the first official T20I match between Estonia and Malta. Estonia XI had faced Spain and Malta in a tri-series back in 2019. They lost all six matches and finished in third place. Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma was the coach of Malta for this particular series.

ECI Estonia Malta 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, May 25

Match 1 - Estonia vs Malta, 12:00 PM

Match 2 - Estonia vs Malta, 4:00 PM

Match 3 - Estonia vs Malta, 08:00 PM

Sunday, May 26

Match 4 - Estonia vs Malta, 2:00 PM

Match 5 - Estonia vs Malta, 6:00 PM

ECI Estonia Malta 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

ECI Estonia Malta 2024: Full Squads

Estonia

Steffan Gooch, Bilal Masud, Ali Masood, David Robson, Kalle Vislapuu, Pranay Gheewala, Rifaq Khan, Sahil Chauhan, Arslan Amjad, Aditya Savio, Aditya Panwar, Marko Vaik, Ali Raza, Richard Parkin, Syed Eftekhar, Shayan Khan, Rudesh Sekaran (wk), Hardik Prajapati

Malta

Varun Prasath, Zeeshan Khan, Justin Shaju, Rockey Dianish (wk), Mehboob Ali, Jais Mathew, Priyan Pushparajan, Ajin Soman, Chanjal Sudarsanan (wk), Michael Das, Vidusha Rashmika, Venkatesh Pakalapati, Jaswinder Singh, Suraj Darai

