ECI German T20I Tri-Series, Final, Germany vs Austria: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

After six closely-contested games, Austria and Germany have made their way to the final of the ECI German T20I Tri-series. The clash is scheduled to take place on June 12th at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld, Germany.

Germany have played some fine cricket in this series. They finished the group stage with six points, having won three of their four games. Their last fixture ended in a 29-run victory over Sweden. They will head into the final with confidence soaring.

Austria, like their German counterparts, have registered three victories in four games. Their last fixture heading into the finals was a slender one-run victory over the Swedes. Austria will believe they have as good a chance as Germany at winning the series.

With both sides having won three games, a cracker of a contest is on the cards when the two sides take each other on in the final.

Germany vs Austria Match Details

Match: Germany vs Austria, Final of ECI German T20I Tri-series.

Date: 12th June, 2022.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Performance Centre, Krefeld.

Germany vs Austria Pitch Report

The surface at the National Performance Centre is a touch slow. It is expected to hold and grip a bit which will keep the spinners interested. The surface is expected to slow down further as the game progresses. Teams that win the toss will look to bat first on this surface.

Germany vs Austria Weather Report

Partly overcast conditions are expected to be a feature on matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 11 and 23 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected.

Germany vs Austria Probable XIs

Germany Probable XI

Talha Khan, Sachin Mandy(wk), Dylan Blignaut, Abdul Stanikzai, Walter Behr, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Rasul Ahmadi, Sri Vishnu Barathi, Venkatraman Ganesan©, Sajid Liaqat, Muslim Ashraf.

Austria Probable XI

Iqbal Hossain, Mark Simpson-Parker, Razmal Shigiwal©, Shahil Momin, Mirza Ahsan, Abrar Bilal(wk), Abdullah Akbarjan, Aqib Iqbal, Amit Nathwani, Jaweed Zadran, Sahel Zadran.

Germany vs Austria Match Prediction

Both teams have played some quality cricket so far in the tournament. More importantly, the two teams are evenly matched and there is no clear favorite in this encounter. However, with their performance in the group stages, one could argue that the scale is slightly tilted towards the German side.

Germany vs Austria TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

