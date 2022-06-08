ECI German T20I Tri-Series, Match 1, Germany vs Austria: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The opening match of the ECI German T20I Tri-Series 2022 will see Germany take on Austria (GER vs AUS) on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The match will be played at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld, Germany.

Germany had a poor run at the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier. They lost all three of their matches on the group stage.

However, they redeemed themselves with a win in the seventh place playoff match against the Philippines, beating them by nine wickets in a convincing victory.

Austria, on the other hand, played Hungary in a three-match T20I series, which was leveled at 1-1. They won their first game in commendable fashion by 105 runs. The second game produced no result while Hungary won the final T20I by four wickets.

The ECI German T20I Tri-Series comprises three teams, including hosts Germany, Austria, and Sweden. Six matches are to be played before the final on June 12. Both teams will be eager to start on a winning note.

Germany vs Austria Match Details

Match: Germany vs Austria, Match 1, ECI German T20I Tri-Series

Date and Time: June 9, 2022, Thursday; 3:00 PM IST

Venue: National Performance Centre, Krefeld, Germany.

Germany vs Austria Pitch Report

The surface at this venue is expected to be balanced in nature. There is not much in it for the pacers, however, they may find some assistance initially. Spinners may have a role to play in the middle overs.

It is expected to be a batting-friendly pitch. The team that wins the toss should look to bat first and put runs on the board.

Germany vs Austria Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be clear for most of the game. However, there is a chance of slight rain. Temperatures will vary between 10 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Germany vs Austria Probable XIs

Germany

Nilay Patel, Harish Srinivasan, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Talha Khan, Vishnu Bharathi, Venkataraman Ganesan (c), Rasul Ahmadi, Dylan Blignaut, Rajesh Kumar Chinnasamy, Muslim Ashraf, Aritharan Vaseekaran.

AUS

Mehar Cheema, Abrar Bilal, Quinton Norris, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Shahil Momin, Mirza Ahsan, Iqbal Hossain, Ahsan Yousuf, Mark Simpson Parker, Jaweed Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar.

Germany vs Austria Match Prediction

Germany won their previous game while Austria come into this fixture on the back of a defeat. However, it will be a fresh start and fans can expect an even contest between the two sides.

Playing at home, Germany have an added advantage and thus, start with a slight edge over Austria in this fixture.

Prediction: Germany to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

