ECI German T20I Tri-Series, Match 2, Germany vs Sweden: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Germany lock horns with Sweden (GER vs SWE) in the second match of the ECI German T20I Tri-Series 2022 on Thursday, 9 June, 2022. The National Performance Centre in Krefeld, Germany, will host this fixture.

Germany did not have a successful run at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, which they participated in recently. They finished bottom of Group A having lost all three of their matches. However, they finished the tournament with a win in the seventh-place play-off against the Philippines, beating them by nine wickets. This is the second match of the tournament for Germany.

Sweden, on the other hand, last played T20I cricket in August 2021. They toured Finland for a four-match series. Sweden lost their first two games. However, they came back to sign the series off on a positive note with wins in the final two T20Is.

Sweden are the third team in the ECI German T20I Tri-Series after Germany and Austria. Sweden will aim to start well and this is an important game for them going ahead in the tournament.

Germany vs Sweden Match Details

Match: Germany vs Sweden, Match 2, ECI German T20I Tri-Series

Date and Time: June 9, 2022, Thursday; 7:30 PM IST

Venue: National Performance Centre, Krefeld, Germany.

Germany vs Sweden Pitch Report

It is expected to be a balanced wicket. However, they may largely favour the batters as conditions are expected to be good for batting. Quicker bowlers will have some help in the initial stages of the match. The middle overs will be crucial for spinners. Winning the toss and batting first is an ideal choice on this surface as runs on the board will be an advantage.

Germany vs Sweden Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be clear for the entire game. There is no chance of rain. Temperatures will vary between 12 to 17 degrees Celsius during the match.

Germany vs Sweden Probable XIs

Germany

Nilay Patel, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Shoaib Khan, Vishnu Bharathi, Venkataraman Ganesan (c), Rasul Ahmadi, Sajid Liaqat, Rajesh Kumar Chinnasamy, Muslim Ahsraf, Nooruddin Mujadaddy.

Sweden

Wynand Boshoff, Azam Khalil, Mahmood Hamid, Zaker Taqawi, Umar Nawaz, Khalid Zahid, Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Naser Baluch, Faseeh Choudhary, Liam Karlsson, Lemar Momand.

Germany vs Sweden Match Prediction

Germany will have home advantage. However, their recent form hasn’t been great and they will be under pressure to perform well. Sweden will also face a stiff challenge as they will be playing T20I cricket after a long gap. It should be an interesting battle but Sweden appear to have a better balanced side and are likely to win this contest.

Prediction: Sweden to win

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

