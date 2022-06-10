ECI German T20I Tri-Series, Match 4, Sweden vs Austria: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

On June 10th, Sweden will face Austria in the fourth match of the ECI Germany tri-series at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld, Germany.

Sweden, in their previous encounter, gave a substandard performance against Germany, who defeated them by four wickets. Batting first, the German posted a below-par score of 95-6 in 17 overs. The Swedish bowlers did a good job of restricting the able German batters and set the game for themselves in the second innings.

Unfortunately, the Swedish batters could never really utilize this opportunity as in response they could only make 93 runs in 20 overs. Umar Nawaz’s 56 off 49 seemed to be a good knock but not good enough to make his team cross the line.

German captain Venkatraman Ganesan led from the front, picking up three wickets in his four-over spell with an impressive economy of 2.75.

Sweden vs Austria Match Details

Match: Sweden vs Austria, Match 4, ECI German T20I Tri-Series

Date and Time: June 10, 2022, Friday; 7:30 PM IST

Venue: National Performance Centre, Krefeld, Germany.

Sweden vs Austria Pitch Report

The pitch will serve batters and bowlers equally. Batting will be easier in the first few overs but correct line and length from bowlers will surely bring them early wickets. It would be preferable to win the toss and put runs on board to create pressure on opposition.

Sweden vs Austria Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to stay clear for the entire game. There is no chance of rain. Temperatures will range between 12 to 17 degrees Celsius during the match.

Sweden vs Austria Probable XIs

Austria

Sahel Zadran, Abrar Bilal(Wk.), Aqib Iqbal, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Shahil Momin, Mirza Ahsan, Iqbal Hossain, Ahsan Yousuf, Mark Simpson Parker, Jaweed Zadran, Abdullah Akbarjan.

Sweden

Wynand Boshoff(Wk.), Azam Khalil, Mahmood Hamid, Zaker Taqawi, Umar Nawaz, Khalid Zahid, Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Samiallah Khalil, Liam Karlsson, Lemar Momand, Baz Mohammad Ayubi.

Sweden vs Austria Match Prediction

With the tournament already at its half-way stage, both teams will try and win the remaining matches to keep their hopes of a final qualification alive.

Prediction: Sweden are expected to win this match.

Sweden vs Austria Streaming Details.

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code.

