ECI German T20I Tri-Series, Match 4, Sweden vs Austria: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Match 5 of the ECI German T20I Tri-series will see Austria lock horns with Sweden on June 11 at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld, Germany.

Austria have put in some good performances in the tournament so far. They have registered two wins in three games, including a slender three-run victory over the Swedish side in their face-off earlier in the series. Heading into this game, Austria beat the German side by 38 runs to register their second victory of the tournament.

Sweden, on the other hand, have had a rather disappointing campaign in this series, losing both their games so far.

They lost their tournament-opener to Germany by four wickets. Sweden head into this encounter on the back of a three-run defeat in an edge-of-the-seat encounter against the Austrian side.

Another close contest is on the cards when the two sides collide once again.

Austria vs Sweden Match Details

Match: Austria vs Sweden, Match 5 of ECI German T20I Tri-series.

Date: June 11, 2022.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: National Performance Centre, Krefeld.

Austria vs Sweden Pitch Report

The National Performance Centre has a good cricketing surface. It is expected to be of assistance to the bowlers and should favor the spinners more than the pacers. A score of nearly 140 would be a par score on this surface.

Austria vs Sweden Weather Report

Partly overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 11 and 23 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected throughout the game.

Austria vs Sweden Probable XIs

Austria

Mark Simpson-Parker, Shahil Momin, Razmal Shigiwal©, Abdullah Akbarjan, Abrar Bilal(wk), Mehar Cheema, Itibarshah Deedar, Aqib Iqbal, Amit Nathwani, Jaweed Zadran, Armaan Randhawa.

Sweden

Abhijit Venkatesh©, Umar Nawaz, Hamid Mahmood, Azam Khalil, Sami Khalil, Wynand Boshoff(wk), Khalid Zahid, Liam Karlsson, Lemar Momand, Zaker Taqawi, Ismaeel Zia.

Austria vs Sweden Match Prediction

Austria are a more balanced side and are expected to finish on top in this encounter. That said, Sweden could put up a tough fight, considering the previous result between the two sides.

Austria vs Sweden TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

