ECI German T20I Tri-Series, Match 6, Sweden vs Germany: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Sweden will lock horns with hosts Germany in Match 6 of the ECI German T20I Tri-series on June 11 at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld, Germany.

Sweden head into this encounter on the back of a disappointing few games. The series hasn’t gone according to plan for the Swedish side and they will look to turn things around in their last two games ahead of the final.

Sweden have lost both their games so far. They started their campaign with a four-wicket defeat to Germany, which was followed by an agonizing three-run defeat at the hands of Austria.

Germany, meanwhile, have put in some good performances so far in the tournament. With two wins in three games, they stand comfortably in the race for a final spot.

Germany beat Austria by 54 runs in their tournament-opener, which was followed by a four-wicket victory over Sweden. Germany head into this encounter on the back of a 38-run defeat at the hands of Austria in the reverse fixture.

Sweden will be eager to win this game and give themselves a chance to qualify for the final.

Sweden vs Germany Match Details

Match: Sweden vs Germany, Match 6 of ECI German T20I Tri-series.

Date: June 11, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: National Performance Centre, Krefeld.

Sweden vs Germany Pitch Report

The surface at the National Performance Centre is a touch on the slower side. The ball tends to hold and grip on to the surface bit, making it suitable for the slower bowlers, especially the spinners. The team the that wins the toss will look to bat first on this surface.

Sweden vs Germany Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are expected to greet both sides at the venue. The temperature is expected to range between 11 and 23 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected throughout the game.

Sweden vs Germany Probable XIs

Sweden

Abhijit Venkatesh©, Umar Nawaz, Hamid Mahmood, Azam Khalil, Sami Khalil, Wynand Boshoff(wk), Khalid Zahid, Liam Karlsson, Lemar Momand, Zaker Taqawi, Ismaeel Zia.

Germany

Talha Khan, Sachin Mandy(wk), Dylan Blignaut, Abdul Stanikzai, Walter Behr, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Rasul Ahmadi, Sri Vishnu Barathi, Venkatraman Ganesan©, Sajid Liaqat, Muslim Ashraf.

Sweden vs Germany Match Prediction

Germany are in a strong position in this series. They have a balanced unit and one would expect them to prove a bit too much for the Swedish side.

That said, with their backs against the wall, a special performance from Sweden could very much be on the cards. But overcoming the Germans could ultimately be a tall order for them.

Prediction: Germany to win the contest.

Sweden vs Germany TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

