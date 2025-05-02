ECI Malta-Estonia 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket International (ECI) Malta-Estonia 2025 is all set to take place on May 3 (Saturday) and May 4 (Sunday). The Marsa Sports Club in Marsa will host the five-match bilateral series between Malta and Estonia. The games will be played in the T10 format.

Malta recently featured in a Tri-Nation T20I Series with Hungary and Austria. However, the team failed to impress as they lost all four games in the competition.

Darshit Patankar top-scored for Malta in the tournament, scoring an impressive 123 runs from four games at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 121. Waseem Abbas emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the team with six wickets in as many games.

Meanwhile, Estonia participated in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Europe Qualifiers Group C, 2024. They finished third in their respective group, with three wins and one loss in four games. The side finished fifth in the competition after beating the Czech Republic.

Steffan Gooch was the lone warrior for Estonia in the tournament as he notched up 171 runs at an average of 42 & 7 wickets at an economy of 6.26 from five games.

ECI Malta-Estonia 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, May 3

Match 1: Malta vs Estonia, 2:45 PM

Match 2: Malta vs Estonia, 7:00 PM

Sunday, May 4

Match 3: Malta vs Estonia, 12:45 PM

Match 4: Mata vs Estonia, 5:00 PM

Match 5: Malta vs Estonia, 9:00 PM

ECI Malta-Estonia 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

For fans in India, the live streaming of ECI Malta-Estonia 2025 will be available on the Fancode app and website.

ECI Malta-Estonia 2025: Full Squads

Estonia

Aditya Paul, Ali Masood, Arslan Amjad, David Robson, Elias Hasan, Habib Khan, Kalle Vislapuu, Marko Vaik, Pranay Gheewala, Richard Parkin, Rupam Baruah, Sahil Chauhan, Steffan Gooch, Stuart Hook

Malta

Affy Khan, Amar Sharma, Ashwin Raju, Chanjal Sudarsanan, Darshit Patankar, David Marks, Eldhose Mathew, Heinrich Gericke, Imran Ameer, Jagath Poorna, Jais Mathew, Jaspal Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Mehboob Ali, Navdeep Gill, Niyas Muhammad, Priyan Pushparajan, Rocky Dianish, Sanjai Sanjai, Shrijay Patel, Varun Prasath, Waseem Abbas

