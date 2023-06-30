ECI Romania T10 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The 2023 ECI Romania T10 edition is all set to commence on July 1. Romania, Croatia, and Slovenia are among the three teams who will participate in this league. A total of nine matches will be played between July 1 and July 2. All matches will be played at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County in Bucharest.

This pint-sized T20 tournament will see a total of five and four matches being played on July 1 and July 2 respectively. Romania and Croatia will lock horns in the very first match of the tournament which is scheduled to take place on July 1 at 11:45 AM IST.

With so much excitement in the air, we bring you all the details that you about the upcoming T10 tournament.

ECI Romania T10 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: July 1 - Romania vs Croatia, Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground - 11:45 AM

Match 2: July 1 - Romania vs Slovenia, Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground - 1:45 PM

Match 3, July 1 - Slovenia vs Croatia, Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground - 3:45 PM

Match 4, July 1 - Romania vs Croatia, Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground - 5:45 PM

Match 5, July 1 - Romania vs Slovenia, Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground - 7:45 PM

Match 6, July 2 - Croatia vs Slovenia, Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground - 11:45 AM

Match 7, July 2 - Croatia vs Romania, Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground - 1:45 PM

Match 8, July 2 - Romania vs Slovenia, Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground - 3:45 PM

Match 9, July 2 - Croatia vs Slovenia, Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground - 5:45 PM

ECI Romania T10 2023: Live-Streaming Details

Live streaming of the ECI Romania T10 tournament matches will be available on European Cricket Network and the FanCode app & website. Currently, no live telecast of this league has been planned across any TV channel in India yet.

ECI Romania T10 2023: Full Squads

Romania

Abdul Shakoor, Aftab Kayani, Ali Hussain, Anand Rajshekara, Gaurav Mishra, Luca Petre, Manmeet Koli, Nick Tanase, Nishant Devre, Rajesh Kumar, Ramesh Satheesan, Rohit Kumar, Safi Ahmad, Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini

Croatia

Abhishek Awasti, Nigel Vincent, Vigneshwaran Rathinaswamy, Aman Maheshwari, Jawahar Danikula, Naseem Khan, Samir Shelke, Sohail Ahmad, Sushant Rana, Wasal Kamal, Christy Obrien, Sam Houghton, Hariprasad Satheedevi, Kresimir Kekez, Vedran Zanko

Slovenia

Bhagwant Singh Sandhu, Dinesh Matla, Haris Karim, Izaz Ali, Jay Rana, Junaed Mullah, Klemen Stefic, Om Raj, Omkarnath Thunduru, Ramanjot Singh, Rasheed Ali Mamadkhel, Taher Muhammad, Tarun Sharma

Poll : 0 votes