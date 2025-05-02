ECI-W Malta-Croatia 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Malta Women’s cricket team will be hosting their Croatian counterparts in a five-match T10 series. The matches will be played on May 3 and May 4, with all fixtures set to be hosted by the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa, Malta.

The series will serve as a precursor to a two-match T20I rubber between the two sides at the same venue. Malta and Croatia Women will start off with a triple-header on May 3, and will play their remaining two games the following day.

In terms of top-flight white-ball action, the Malta women’s team played its previous set of T20I matches during the Italy Women’s Tri-series back in September 2024. Unfortunately for Malta, they spent the entire series without recording a single win.

The Croatian team, on the other hand, last played a T20I in October last year with a four-match series against Spain at home. Croatia failed to capitalize their home advantage as they lost the series by a 0-4 margin.

Both Malta and Croatia cricket boards have already confirmed their entire squads for the upcoming T10 series. For both Croatia and Malta, the series will likely offer a valuable opportunity to gain match experience by putting their rising talents to the test.

On that note, let’s take a look at the entire schedule, squads, match timings, and other live streaming and live telecast details regarding the ECI-W Croatia Women's tour of Malta 2025:

ECI-W Malta-Croatia 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, May 3

1st T10: Malta Women vs Croatia Women, 12:45 PM

2nd T10: Malta Women vs Croatia Women, 5:00 PM

3rd T10: Malta Women vs Croatia Women, 9:00 PM

Sunday, May 4

4th T10: Malta Women vs Croatia Women, 2:45 PM

5th T10: Malta Women vs Croatia Women, 7:00 PM

ECI-W Malta-Croatia 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans can catch the live scores and live commentary of the Malta Women vs Croatia Women T10 series on the FanCode app and website. Additionally, it is possible that the official YouTube channel of European Cricket Network (ECN) will live stream all five matches of the series.

ECI-W Malta-Croatia 2025: Full squads

Malta Women

Akhila Thulaseedharan, Anupama Rameshan, Isabelle Goonetilleke, Jessica Rymer, Likitha Yadav, Renjini Nair, Reshma Raghavan, Ridmi Rajapakshe, Sanjana Budhathoki, Shamla Cholasseri, Silda Joy, Silvana Bandeva, Sneha Shankar, Stella Arooja, Susan George, Svitlana Iushchenko, Swetha Meehallage, Thambi Kurapati, and Thanooja Sharafudheen.

Croatia Women

Anita Skoric, Dora Pavelic, Helen Leko, Helena Bosnic, Ilonka Smotara, Ines Majdancic, Lada Sviben, Lidija Krvaric, Meic-Sidic, Mia Durdevac, Morana Modric, Pavla Senjug, Sanja Zmaic Peles, Sema Kucuksucu, Sili Sebastian, Tea Males and Valentina Romani.

