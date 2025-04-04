ECI-W Portugal-Norway 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

European Cricket International (ECI) is all set to host Portugal Women and Norway Women in a five-match T10 series, starting on Saturday, April 5. Santarem Cricket Ground in Santarem, Portugal, will host all five matches of the competition.

The 45-year-old Sarah Foo-Ryland, the former England cricketer, will captain the Portugal Women’s side. This T10 series is going to be a historic moment for the Portuguese team as they are making their debut.

On the other hand, Norway Women are their opposition, having 26-match T20I experience. Out of these games, they won only six matches, losing 20. A total of three games will be played on the first day of the series, while two games are scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 6.

This five-match T20I series between Portugal Women and Norway Women will serve as an ideal platform for both teams to showcase their talent and perform exceptionally well to make a mark on the global stage.

Notably, the European Cricket Series started as a campaign with eight European Clubs and 16 games in 2019. In four years, the ECS has spanned 35 nations with over 330 game days and over 1800 TV matches in 20 countries.

ECI-W Portugal-Norway 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, April 5

Match 1: Portugal Women vs Norway Women, 2:30 PM

Match 2: Portugal Women vs Norway Women, 6:30 PM

Match 3: Portugal Women vs Norway Women, 10:45 PM

Sunday, April 6

Match 4: Portugal Women vs Norway Women, 4:30 PM

Match 5: Portugal Women vs Norway Women, 8:45 PM

ECI-W Portugal-Norway 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live stream the ECI-W Portugal-Norway 2025 tournament for fans in India. However, there is no live tournament telecast in the country.

ECI-W Portugal-Norway 2025: Full Squads

Portugal Women

Afsheen Ahmed, Beanca Maximo, Cri Zelda Brits, Gabriella Sequeira, Ishmeet Kaur, Ishreet Cheema, Jade De Figueiredo, Joanna Child, Kiona Sequiera, Mariam Waseem, Nayantra Raghunandan, Sanne Gerarda Luijke, Sarah Foo-Ryland, Zoe Kaye

Norway Women

Alina Aslam, Ananya Rautela, Anushka Gorad, Archana Vishwakarma, Ayesha Hasan, Bijeyata Kumari, Lopamudra Sahoo, Mirab Razwan, Mirab Sajjad, Nayab Razwan, Paridhi Agrawal, Prachi Kumari, Ramya Immadi

