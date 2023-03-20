ECL T10 Championship Week 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The ECL T10 Championship Week 2023 will commence on Monday, March 20 at the Cartama Oval in Spain, with a total of seven teams fighting for silverware.

The winners of the six groups and last season's champions, who received a direct qualification for the Championship Week, will now have their eyes set on the trophy. They will look to give their best shot at winning the title this season.

Beveren, Dreux, Pak I Care Badalona, CIYMS, Farmers, Hornchurch, and Sporting Alfas are the seven teams in contention to win the ECL T10 2023 Trophy.

ECL T10 Championship Week 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, 20 March

Beveren vs Dreux, 4:00 pm

Hornchurch vs Pak I Care Badalona, 6:00 pm

Beveren vs Farmers, 8:00 pm

Dreux vs CIYMS, 10:00 pm

Tuesday, 21 March

Sporting Alfas vs Farmers, 12:00 am

Hornchurch vs Beveren, 4:00 pm

Sporting Alfas vs CIYMS, 6:00 pm

Pak I Care Badalona vs Farmers, 8:00 pm

Sporting Alfas vs Dreux, 10:00 pm

Wednesday, 22 March

Pak I Care Badalona vs CIYMS, 12:00 am

Dreux vs Farmers, 2:00 pm

Hornchurch vs CIYMS, 4:00 pm

Sporting Alfas vs Pak I Care Badalona, 6:00 pm

Beveren vs CIYMS, 8:00 pm

Hornchurch vs Sporting Alfas, 10:00 pm

Thursday, 23 March

Beveren vs Pak I Care Badalona, 12:00 am

CIYMS vs Farmers, 4:00 pm

Dreux vs Pak I Care Badalona, 6:00 pm

Farmers vs Hornchurch, 8:00 pm

Beveren vs Sporting Alfas, 10:00 pm

Friday, 24 March

Hornchurch vs Dreux, 12:00 am

Qualifier 1 - 4:00 pm

Eliminator - 6:00 pm

Qualifier 2 - 9:00 pm

Saturday, 25 March

Finals - 12:00 am

ECL T10 Championship Week 2023: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ECL T10 Championship Week 2023 will be live-streamed on the Fancode app & website. The tour pass on Fancode will cost Rs. 29/-.

ECL T10 Championship Week 2023: Full Squads

Beveren

Abdul Hadi Aslami, Abdul Rashid, Ashiqullah Said, Dildar Angar, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Hakim Khaksar, Haroon Qaderi, Khaksar Azizullah, Mansoor Mahboob, Mohammad Noman, Noor Momand, Saber Zakhil, Salarzai Israel, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Shokrullah Shirzad.

Dreux

Abdurrahman Ahmadzai, Afridi Abdulwahid, Afridi Yaseen, Ahmad Nabi, Alexandre Harkouk, Ammar Zahir, Atif Zahir, Hamza Niaz, Kamran Ahmadzai, Mohammad Nisar, Muhammad Rafah, Sherazai Ajmal, Tabish Bhatti, Usman Khan, Wahid Abdul.

Hornchurch

Adeel Malik, Billy Gordon, Chris Sains, Gavin Griffiths, George Hankins, Harry Hankin , Jalpesh Vija , Joe Defreitas, Luke Edward , Marc Whitlock, Mark James, Myles Wells, Paul Murray, Ronnie Saunder, Ted Coney.

Pak I Care Badalona

Adeel Shafqat, Asad Abbas, Asad Rabbani, Atif Muhammad, Daniel Doyle Calle, Hashim Mir Ali, Kamran Raja, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Mohtshim, Shafaat Ali Syed, Shehroz Ahmed, Sikandar Ali.

Farmers

Adam Bradbury, Chris Hopwood, Harry Jenkins, Jack De Gruchy, Jack Kemp, James Perchard, Joel Dudley, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Oliver Hald, Patrick Gouge, Rhys Palmer, Stan Norman, Thomas Shenton, Toby Britton, Zak Tribe.

Sporting Alfas

Andrew Libby, Atif Mehmood, Awais Ahmed, Christian Munoz Mills, Darren Walker, Garry Park, Gary Crompton, Greg Smith, Jack Perman, Jake Sunderland, Paul Quinlan, Phill Pennick, Shakeel Hafiz, Waqar Ashraf.

CIYMS

Adam Heasley, Adam Kennedy, Allen Coulter, Angus Farrell, Carson McCullough, Chris Robinson, Christopher Dougherty, Jack Beattie, Jacob Mulder, Jason van der Merwe, John Matchett, Mark Best, Oliver Topping.

