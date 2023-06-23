ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

European Cricket Network (ECN) is set to launch its first T20 international series this year on June 23 in Bulgaria.

The tournament will feature four international teams - Bulgaria, Turkey, Serbia and Croatia, and will conclude on June 25. All five games of the tournament will be played at National Sports Academy in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The opening game of the tournament will be played between Serbia and Turkey. Meanwhile, There will be two triple headers on June 23 and June 24, where three games will be played, followed by two knockout games on June 25.

ECN Bulgaria T20I League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, June 23

Serbia vs Turkey - 11:30 am

Bulgaria vs Croatia - 3:30 pm

Serbia vs Bulgaria - 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 24

Turkey vs Croatia - 11:30 am

Serbia vs Croatia - 3:30 pm

Bulgaria vs Turkey - 7:30 pm

Sunday, June 25

Bronze Final - 11:30 am

Final - 4:00 pm

ECN Bulgaria T20I League 2023: Live streaming details

The Bulgaria T20I league will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website. No live telecast of the league will not be available on any TV channel.

ECN Bulgaria T20I League: Full Squads

Turkey

Ahmet Dursak, Ali Turkmen, Batuhan Cem Sahin, Cihan Altun, Gokhan Alta, Ilyas Ataullah, Ishak Elec, Mecit Ozturk, Muhammad Fahad, Muhammed Turkmen, Muhammet Bicer, Muhammet Kursat Canbaz, Murad Ozbek, Murat Ipek, Murat Yilmaz

Serbia

Adrian Dunbar, Alexander Dizija, Alister Gajic, Bogdan Dugic, Mark Pavlovic, Matija Sarenac, Mene-Ejegi Ayo, Nemanja Zimonic, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Rahman Ademi, Robin Vitas, Slobodan Tosic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Wintley Burton

Croatia

Akshay Daxini, Alen Magdalenic, Antonio Faletar, Dominik Faletar, Hrvoje Hajnic, Luka Stubbs, Naseem Khan, Pero Bosnjak, Sohail Ahmad, Vedran Zanko, Wasal Kamal

Bulgaria

Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Chris Lakov, Danyal Raja, Delrick Vinu, Gagandeep Singh, Huzaif Yousuf, Isa Zaroo, Prakash Mishra, Rohit Dhiman, Saim Hussain, Vasil Hristov, Zaid Soulat, Zain Asif, Zeerak Chughtai

