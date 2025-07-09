ECN Bulgaria T20I 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Network (ECN) is set to host a tri-series featuring Bulgaria, Gibraltar, and Turkiye, scheduled to start on Thursday, July 10 and conclude by Sunday, July 13. A total of seven games will be played at the Vasil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia.

The matches will be played in a double round-robin format, with each side playing four games in total. The teams finishing in the top two positions will clash for the prestigious title on July 13.

Bulgaria last played ar T20I game against Finland during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group C, securing a dominant 125-run victory. Turkey, on the other hand, faced France in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A but suffered a 40-run defeat.

Gibraltar, having won both matches against Serbia in a two-match T20I series last year, also hold a 3-2 advantage over Bulgaria in their head-to-head encounters. Additionally, Bulgaria have faced Turkey once in a T20I, emerging victorious by eight wickets.

ECN Bulgaria T20I 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, July 10

Match 1 - Bulgaria vs Gibraltar, 12:30pm

Match 2 - Bulgaria vs Turkiye, 4:30pm

Friday, July 11

Match 3 - Gibraltar vs Turkiye, 12:30pm

Match 4 - Gibraltar vs Bulgaria, 4:30pm

Saturday, July 12

Match 5 - Turkiye vs Bulgaria, 12:30pm

Match 6 - Turkiye vs Gibraltar, 4:30pm

Sunday, July 13

Final - TBC vs TBC, 12:30pm

ECN Bulgaria T20I 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECN Bulgaria T20I 2025 on the Fancode app and website.

ECN Bulgaria T20I 2025: Full Squads

Bulgaria

Agagyul Ahmadhel, Ali Rasool, Anthony Dowling, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Chris Lakov, Danyal Raza, Dimo Nikolov, Firas Hussain, Gagandeep Singh, Huzaif Yousuf, Isa Zaroo, Ivaylo Katzarski, Jakob Gul, Joshua Dowling, Manan Bashir, Milen Gogev, Oscar Duff, Prakash Mishra, Zeerak Chughtai.

Gibraltar

Andrew Reyes, Chris Pyle, Harry Pile, Iain Latin, Jack Horrocks, James Fitzgerald, Joe Wilson, Kabir Mirpuri, Kenroy Nestor, Louis Bruce, Michael Raikes, Nikhil Advani, Phil Raikes, Richard Hatchman, Sean Delgado.

Turkiye

Ali Turkmen, Esref Yaver, Gokhan Alta, Hasan Yanar, Ibrahim Altinoluk, Ilyas Ataullah, Ilyas Cetin, Muhammad Fahad, Muhammet Bicer, Murat Yilmaz, Mustafa Atmaca, Mustafa Balkis, Serdar Emir, Zafer Durmaz.

