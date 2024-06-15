ECN Cyprus Women vs Estonia Women T20IW 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The upcoming three-match T20I series between Cyprus Women and Estonia Women is scheduled from June 17th to June 19th, 2024. The Happy Valley Ground in Episkopi will be the host venue for all games.

Cyprus Women will play their first T20I match against Estonia Women. They have a good bunch of young and emerging women cricketers from Cyprus. They will be keen to group up and perform collectively as a team and start their international campaign on a high note.

On the other hand, Estonia Women are coming off a T20I series loss against Gibraltar Women 3-0 in April 2024. Viktoria Frey was the top scorer for Estonia while Liina Sormus led the bowling lineup with three wickets.

Maret Valner is expected to captain Estonia Women while Natalia Tykhonravova will handle the wicket-keeping duties.

ECN Cyprus Women vs Estonia Women T20IW Head to Head in T20Is

Cyprus Women and Estonia Women haven’t played any T20I series yet. Both teams will be squaring off for the first time in the short format.

Matches Played: -

Cyprus Won: -

Estonia Women Won: -

No Result: -

ECN Cyprus Women vs Estonia Women T20IW 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

June 17, Monday

1st T20I - Cyprus Women vs Estonia Women - 07:15 PM

June 18, Tuesday

2nd T20I - Cyprus Women vs Estonia Women - 07:15 PM

June 19, Wednesday

3rd T20I - Cyprus Women vs Estonia Women - 07:15 PM

ECN Cyprus Women vs Estonia Women T20IW 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The T20IW series between Cyprus Women and Estonia Women won't be televised live in India, but fans can watch the live-streamed coverage on the FanCode App and Website. Fans can purchase a match pass of ₹15 or a tour pass of ₹39.

ECN Cyprus Women vs Estonia Women T20IW 2024: Full Squads

Cyprus Women

Anusha Hewage, Nadeesha Waruwangodage, Sasmi Jayakodi, Thanuja Gedarage, Alexandra Taylor, Ayesha Dirannehelage, Iresha Chathurani, Samanthi Dunukedeniya, Nilusha Waruwangodage (Wk), Thamara De Silva (Wk), Anoma Patabendi, Chandani Sunethra, Chandrika Wijesinghe, Dinelka Koralalage, Nilmini Liyanage, Shyma Arachchige (Wk)

Estonia Women

Amy Pattenden, Helena Kerge, Milvi Pugi, Mirjam Frey, Viktoria Frey, Annemari Vessik, Egelin Ellermaa, Laima Anna Dalbina, Liina Sormus, Asma Shifa, Natalia Tykhonravova (Wk), Maret Valner (C), Natallia Zholudz, Sirli Pattenden

