ECN Czech Super Series 2020: Full schedule, list of teams, groups and live streaming details of T10 League
- Here are all the details of the upcoming ECN Czech Super Series, a T10 League which is scheduled to commence on June 13.
- The Super Series will play host to 16 teams and will be played across five weekends.
Cricket is all set to resume in the land of the Czech Republic, with the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League, a 16-team tournament scheduled to begin on June 13.
A collaboration of the European Cricket Network (ECN) and Czech Cricket board, the Super Series will follow the T10 League format and will feature some big names from the Czech Republic national cricket team.
As per the schedule, the Super Series will be a set of four separate tournaments, with each tournament featuring four teams. The winner from each tournament will make the final four to fight it out for the ultimate title.
Here's the full schedule, list of teams and the live streaming details of the ECN Czech Super Series.
List of teams in ECN Czech Super Series
Group 1 - Bohemian CC, Prague Barbarian Visigoths, Prague CC King, United CC
Group 2 - Prague CC Knights, Prague Spartans Vanguards, Vinohrady Biancos, Vnohrady Rossos
Group 3 - Budejovice Barracudas CC, Prague Barbarians Vandals, Prague CC Rooks, Prague Spartans Mobilizers
Group 4 - Brno Raptors, Brno Raiders, Brno Rangers, Moravian CC
Full schedule of ECN Czech Super Series
June 13, June 14 at the June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague
Saturday
1.30 PM - Prague Barbarians Visigoths v United CC
3.30 PM - Prague Barbarians Visigoths v Bohemian CC
5.30 PM - United CC v Prague CC Kings
7.30 PM - Bohemian CC v Prague CC King
Sunday
1.30 PM - Bohemian CC v United CC
3.30 PM - Prague Barbarians Visigoths v Prague CC Kings
5.30 PM - Eliminator - R2 v R3
7.30 PM - R1 v Winner of Eliminator
June 20, June 21 at the Velvary Cricket Ground
Saturday
1.30 PM - Prague CC Knights v Vinohrady Biancos
3.30 PM - Prague CC Knights v Vnohrady Rossos
5.30 PM - Vinohrady Biancos v Prague Spartans Vanguards
7.30 PM - Vnohrady Rossos v Prague Spartans Vanguards
Sunday
1.30 PM - Vinohrady Biancos v Vnohrady Rossos
3.30 PM - Prague CC Knights v Prague Spartans Vanguards
5.30 PM - Eliminator - R2 v R3
7.30 PM - R1 v Winner of Eliminator
June 27, June 28 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague
Saturday
1.30 PM - Prague CC Rooks v Prague Spartans Mobilizers
3.30 PM - Prague CC Rooks v Prague Barbarians Vandals
5.30 PM - Prague Spartans Mobilizers v Budejovice Barracudas CC
7.30 PM - Prague Barbarians Vandals v Budejovice Barracudas CC
Sunday
1.30 PM - Prague Spartans Mobilizers v Prague Barbarians Vandals
3.30 PM - Prague CC Rooks v Budejovice Barracudas CC
5.30 PM - Eliminator - R2 v R3
7.30 PM - R1 v Winner of Eliminator
July 4, July 5 at the Brno Cricket Ground [Yet to be confirmed]
Saturday
1.30 PM - Brno Raptors v Moravian CC
3.30 PM - Brno Raptors v Brno Raiders
5.30 PM - Moravian CC v Brno Raiders
7.30 PM - Brno Rangers v Brno Raiders
Sunday
1.30 PM - Moravian CC v Brno Rangers
3.30 PM - Brno Raptors v Brno Raiders
5.30 PM - Eliminator - R2 v R3
7.30 PM - R1 v Winner of Eliminator
July 11, July 12 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague
Saturday
1.30 PM - Winner Group 1 v Winner Group 2
3.30 PM - Winner Group 1 v Winner Group 3
5.30 PM - Winner Group 2 v Winner Group 4
7.30 PM - Winner Group 3 v Winner Group 4
Sunday
1.30 PM - Winner Group 2 v Winner Group 3
3.30 PM - Winner Group 1 v Winner Group 4
5.30 PM - [Eliminator] R2 v R3
7.30 PM - R1 v Winner of Eliminator [FINAL]
ECN Czech Super Series T10 League live streaming details
The ECN Czech Super Series will be streamed live on the European Cricket Network
In India, the tournament will be streamed live on the Fancode App.