ECN Czech Super Series 2020: Full schedule, list of teams, groups and live streaming details of T10 League

ECN Czech Super Series T10 League

Cricket is all set to resume in the land of the Czech Republic, with the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League, a 16-team tournament scheduled to begin on June 13.

A collaboration of the European Cricket Network (ECN) and Czech Cricket board, the Super Series will follow the T10 League format and will feature some big names from the Czech Republic national cricket team.

As per the schedule, the Super Series will be a set of four separate tournaments, with each tournament featuring four teams. The winner from each tournament will make the final four to fight it out for the ultimate title.

Here's the full schedule, list of teams and the live streaming details of the ECN Czech Super Series.

List of teams in ECN Czech Super Series

Group 1 - Bohemian CC, Prague Barbarian Visigoths, Prague CC King, United CC

Group 2 - Prague CC Knights, Prague Spartans Vanguards, Vinohrady Biancos, Vnohrady Rossos

Group 3 - Budejovice Barracudas CC, Prague Barbarians Vandals, Prague CC Rooks, Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Group 4 - Brno Raptors, Brno Raiders, Brno Rangers, Moravian CC

Full schedule of ECN Czech Super Series

June 13, June 14 at the June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Saturday

1.30 PM - Prague Barbarians Visigoths v United CC

3.30 PM - Prague Barbarians Visigoths v Bohemian CC

5.30 PM - United CC v Prague CC Kings

7.30 PM - Bohemian CC v Prague CC King

Sunday

1.30 PM - Bohemian CC v United CC

3.30 PM - Prague Barbarians Visigoths v Prague CC Kings

5.30 PM - Eliminator - R2 v R3

7.30 PM - R1 v Winner of Eliminator

June 20, June 21 at the Velvary Cricket Ground

Saturday

1.30 PM - Prague CC Knights v Vinohrady Biancos

3.30 PM - Prague CC Knights v Vnohrady Rossos

5.30 PM - Vinohrady Biancos v Prague Spartans Vanguards

7.30 PM - Vnohrady Rossos v Prague Spartans Vanguards

Sunday

1.30 PM - Vinohrady Biancos v Vnohrady Rossos

3.30 PM - Prague CC Knights v Prague Spartans Vanguards

5.30 PM - Eliminator - R2 v R3

7.30 PM - R1 v Winner of Eliminator

June 27, June 28 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Saturday

1.30 PM - Prague CC Rooks v Prague Spartans Mobilizers

3.30 PM - Prague CC Rooks v Prague Barbarians Vandals

5.30 PM - Prague Spartans Mobilizers v Budejovice Barracudas CC

7.30 PM - Prague Barbarians Vandals v Budejovice Barracudas CC

Sunday

1.30 PM - Prague Spartans Mobilizers v Prague Barbarians Vandals

3.30 PM - Prague CC Rooks v Budejovice Barracudas CC

5.30 PM - Eliminator - R2 v R3

7.30 PM - R1 v Winner of Eliminator

July 4, July 5 at the Brno Cricket Ground [Yet to be confirmed]

Saturday

1.30 PM - Brno Raptors v Moravian CC

3.30 PM - Brno Raptors v Brno Raiders

5.30 PM - Moravian CC v Brno Raiders

7.30 PM - Brno Rangers v Brno Raiders

Sunday

1.30 PM - Moravian CC v Brno Rangers

3.30 PM - Brno Raptors v Brno Raiders

5.30 PM - Eliminator - R2 v R3

7.30 PM - R1 v Winner of Eliminator

July 11, July 12 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Saturday

1.30 PM - Winner Group 1 v Winner Group 2

3.30 PM - Winner Group 1 v Winner Group 3

5.30 PM - Winner Group 2 v Winner Group 4

7.30 PM - Winner Group 3 v Winner Group 4

Sunday

1.30 PM - Winner Group 2 v Winner Group 3

3.30 PM - Winner Group 1 v Winner Group 4

5.30 PM - [Eliminator] R2 v R3

7.30 PM - R1 v Winner of Eliminator [FINAL]

ECN Czech Super Series T10 League live streaming details

The ECN Czech Super Series will be streamed live on the European Cricket Network

In India, the tournament will be streamed live on the Fancode App.