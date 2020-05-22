×
Create
Notifications
Advertisement

ECN Czech Super Series 2020: Full schedule, list of teams, groups and live streaming details of T10 League

  • Here are all the details of the upcoming ECN Czech Super Series, a T10 League which is scheduled to commence on June 13.
  • The Super Series will play host to 16 teams and will be played across five weekends.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Feature
Modified 22 May 2020, 12:09 IST

ECN Czech Super Series T10 League
ECN Czech Super Series T10 League

Cricket is all set to resume in the land of the Czech Republic, with the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League, a 16-team tournament scheduled to begin on June 13.

A collaboration of the European Cricket Network (ECN) and Czech Cricket board, the Super Series will follow the T10 League format and will feature some big names from the Czech Republic national cricket team.

As per the schedule, the Super Series will be a set of four separate tournaments, with each tournament featuring four teams. The winner from each tournament will make the final four to fight it out for the ultimate title.

Here's the full schedule, list of teams and the live streaming details of the ECN Czech Super Series.

List of teams in ECN Czech Super Series

Group 1 - Bohemian CC, Prague Barbarian Visigoths, Prague CC King, United CC

Group 2 - Prague CC Knights, Prague Spartans Vanguards, Vinohrady Biancos, Vnohrady Rossos 

Group 3 - Budejovice Barracudas CC, Prague Barbarians Vandals, Prague CC Rooks, Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Group 4 - Brno Raptors, Brno Raiders, Brno Rangers, Moravian CC

Advertisement

Full schedule of ECN Czech Super Series

June 13, June 14 at the June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Saturday                                                                                         

1.30 PM - Prague Barbarians Visigoths v United CC

3.30 PM - Prague Barbarians Visigoths v Bohemian CC   

5.30 PM - United CC v Prague CC Kings

7.30 PM - Bohemian CC v Prague CC King

Sunday

1.30 PM - Bohemian CC v United CC

3.30 PM - Prague Barbarians Visigoths v Prague CC Kings

5.30 PM - Eliminator - R2 v R3

7.30 PM - R1 v Winner of Eliminator


June 20, June 21 at the Velvary Cricket Ground

Saturday                               

1.30 PM - Prague CC Knights v Vinohrady Biancos

3.30 PM - Prague CC Knights v Vnohrady Rossos 

5.30 PM - Vinohrady Biancos v Prague Spartans Vanguards

7.30 PM - Vnohrady Rossos v Prague Spartans Vanguards

Sunday

1.30 PM - Vinohrady Biancos v Vnohrady Rossos

3.30 PM - Prague CC Knights v Prague Spartans Vanguards

5.30 PM - Eliminator - R2 v R3

7.30 PM - R1 v Winner of Eliminator


June 27, June 28 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Saturday                               

1.30 PM - Prague CC Rooks v Prague Spartans Mobilizers         

3.30 PM - Prague CC Rooks v Prague Barbarians Vandals         

5.30 PM - Prague Spartans Mobilizers v Budejovice Barracudas CC

7.30 PM - Prague Barbarians Vandals v Budejovice Barracudas CC

Sunday

1.30 PM - Prague Spartans Mobilizers v Prague Barbarians Vandals

3.30 PM - Prague CC Rooks v Budejovice Barracudas CC

5.30 PM - Eliminator - R2 v R3

7.30 PM - R1 v Winner of Eliminator


July 4, July 5 at the Brno Cricket Ground [Yet to be confirmed]

Saturday                               

1.30 PM - Brno Raptors v Moravian CC       

3.30 PM - Brno Raptors v Brno Raiders

5.30 PM - Moravian CC v Brno Raiders

7.30 PM - Brno Rangers v Brno Raiders

Sunday

1.30 PM - Moravian CC v Brno Rangers

3.30 PM - Brno Raptors v Brno Raiders

5.30 PM - Eliminator - R2 v R3

7.30 PM - R1 v Winner of Eliminator


July 11, July 12 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Saturday        

1.30 PM - Winner Group 1 v Winner Group 2       

3.30 PM - Winner Group 1 v Winner Group 3       

5.30 PM - Winner Group 2 v Winner Group 4       

7.30 PM - Winner Group 3 v Winner Group 4

Sunday

1.30 PM - Winner Group 2 v Winner Group 3

3.30 PM - Winner Group 1 v Winner Group 4

5.30 PM - [Eliminator] R2 v R3

7.30 PM - R1 v Winner of Eliminator [FINAL]

ECN Czech Super Series T10 League live streaming details

The ECN Czech Super Series will be streamed live on the European Cricket Network

In India, the tournament will be streamed live on the Fancode App.


Published 22 May 2020, 12:09 IST
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Today, 06:00 PM
Grenadlines Divers
Salt Pond Breakers
GRD VS SPB preview
Match 2 | Today, 08:00 PM
La Soufriere Hikers
Botanic Garden Rangers
LSH VS BGR preview
2nd Match | Yesterday
IS 35/10 (7.1 ov)
MFE 36/5 (7.4 ov)
Mighty Efate Panthers won by 5 wickets
IS VS MFE live score
1st Match | Yesterday
MFE 128/5 (10 ov)
MTB 91/7 (10 ov)
Mighty Efate Panthers won by 37 runs.
MFE VS MTB live score
Match 3 | Today, 10:00 PM
Dark View Explorers
Fort Charlotte Strikers
DVE VS FCS preview
Match 17 | Wed, 27 May, 08:00 PM
Dark View Explorers
Botanic Garden Rangers
DVE VS BGR preview
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 07:30 AM
Ifira Sharks
MT Bulls
IS VS MTB preview
Match 14 | Tue, 26 May, 08:00 PM
Dark View Explorers
Salt Pond Breakers
DVE VS SPB preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Taipei T10 League 2020
Vanuatu T10 League 2020
Vincy Premier League 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी