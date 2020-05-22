×
ECN Czech Super Series T10 League to commence on June 13

  • Cricket is set to resume in the Czech Republic with the Super Series T10 League from June 13.
  • The ECN Czech Super Series T10 League is set to feature 16 teams.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
Modified 22 May 2020, 11:17 IST

ECN Czech Super Series T10 League
ECN Czech Super Series T10 League

Post the success of multiple leagues such as the Taipei T10 League, Vanuatu T10 League and the Vincy T10 League, cricket in the Czech Republic is set to resume from June 13 with the ECN Czech Super Series.

A first of its kind T10 tournament in the Czech Republic, the ECN Czech Super Series is set to feature 16 teams and will host 40 matches over five separate weekends.

The tournament, which is scheduled to take place at Czech Republic's capital city of Prague is scheduled to feature most players from the country's national team. One of the most prominent names to feature in the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League will be Sudesh Wickramasekara, who has the record for the fastest-ever T20I hundred, off just 35 balls.

Proposed dates of ECN Czech Super Series T10 League

The Czech T10 League is scheduled to be spread across five weekends, with the first round of the matches slated to commence on June 13.

June 13 and June 14 - Group Stages

June 20 and June 21 - Group Stages

June 27 and June 28 - Group Stages

July 4 and July 5 - Group Stages

July 11 and July 12 - Knockout stages and final

T20 League Division One to go ahead as scheduled on June 20 in Czech Republic

Earlier, in late April, the Czech Republic's cricket board announced that they would be conducting a T20 tournament to begin from June 20.

With the ECN Czech Super Series announced more recently, it was expected that the T20 competition might be cancelled. However, officials from the Czech Republic cricket board confirmed that the T20 tournament will go on as per schedule.

Live streaming for this competition will be available on the Fancode App for cricket fans in India.


Published 22 May 2020, 11:17 IST
