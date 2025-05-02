ECN Czechia-Cyprus T20IW 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Czech Republic Women’s team is set to host Cyprus in a five-match T20I series from May 2 to 4. All five matches will be hosted by the Scott Page Field in Vinor, Prague.

While Katerina Tesarikova is set to lead the hosts, Iresha Chathurani will be captaining the visiting Cyprus women’s team. The first two days of the series will feature double-headers between the two sides. Action on each match day will commence on 1:30 PM IST.

The series marks a significant step in the development of women’s cricket across both nations. Notably, the series will also mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides in T20I cricket.

Through the series, the Czech Republic Women’s team will be making their return to the format after a gap of nearly nine months. They last played T20Is back in June last year during the Women's Central Europe Cup, finishing third on the three-team points table with defeats in all four matches.

The Cyprus Women’s team, however, played a Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series less than two weeks ago at home. Failing to win a single game in six attempts, Cyprus finished fourth on the points table.

On that note, let’s take a look at the entire schedule, squads, match timings, and other live streaming and live telecast details regarding the ECN Cyprus Women's tour of the Czech Republic T20I 2025:

ECN Czechia-Cyprus T20IW 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Friday, May 2

1st T20I: Czech Republic Women vs Cyprus Women, 1:30 PM

2nd T20I: Czech Republic Women vs Cyprus Women, 6:00 PM

Saturday, May 3

3rd T20I: Czech Republic Women vs Cyprus Women, 1:30 PM

4th T20I: Czech Republic Women vs Cyprus Women, 6:00 PM

Sunday, May 4

5th T20I: Czech Republic Women vs Cyprus Women, 1:30 PM

ECN Czechia-Cyprus T20IW 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans can catch the live scores and live commentary of the ECN Czechia-Cyprus T20IW on the FanCode app and website.

ECN Czechia-Cyprus T20IW 2025: Full squads

Czech Republic Women

Katerina Tesarikova (c), Barbora Pavlinakova, Divya Mehtani, Erika Kuncova, Eva Konasova, Jana Kominkova, Klara Kisova, Olga Hamrikova, Pratibha Choudhary, Rachel Pavlickova, Sarka Kolcunova, Sowjanya Talamarla, Tereza Kolcunova, Vlasta Volfova and Zuzana Franova.

Cyprus Women

Iresha Chathurani (c), Alexandra Taylor, Anusha Hewage, Ayesha Dirannehelage, Chandani Sunethra, Chandrika Wijesinghe, Dinelka Koralalage, Irani Siriwardanalage, Milini Mudiyanselage, Nadeesha Godage, Nadeesha Waruwangodage, Nilmini Liyanage, Nilusha Waruwangodage, Samanthi Dunukedeniya, Sasmi Jayakodi, Shyma Arachchige and Thamara De Silva.

