ECN Gibraltar Tri-Nation Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Portugal, Malta and Gibraltar are the three teams competing in the ECN Gibraltar Tri-Nation Series 2023, which starts on Thursday (May 4).

Each team will play the other team thrice, making it a total of six matches per team in the ECN Gibraltar Tri-Nation Series 2023. The team finishing atop the points table after the group stage will be crowned champions.

All matches in the ECN Gibraltar Tri-Nation Series 2023 will be played at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar.

ECN Gibraltar Tri-Nation Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Here is the full schedule for the ECN Gibraltar Tri-Nation Series 2023:

Thursday, May 4

Portugal vs Malta, 6:15 pm

Gibraltar vs Portugal, 10:45 pm

Friday, May 5

Portugal vs Malta, 6:15 pm

Gibraltar vs Malta, 10:45 pm

Saturday, May 6

Gibraltar vs Malta, 1:45 pm

Portugal vs Gibraltar, 6:15 pm

Malta vs Portugal, 10:45 pm

Sunday, May 7

Gibraltar vs Portugal, 6:15 pm

Malta vs Gibraltar, 10:45 pm

ECN Gibraltar Tri-Nation Series 2023: Live-Streaming Details

All the matches of the ECN Gibraltar Tri-Nation Series 2023 will be live on the FanCode app & website for fans in India.

ECN Gibraltar Tri-Nation Series 2023: Full Squads

Here are the full squads of all three teams competing in the ECN Gibraltar Tri-Nation Series 2023:

Portugal

Amir Zaib, Anthony Chambers, Azhar Andani, Conrad Greenshields, Francoise Stoman, Junaid Khan, Kuldeep Gholiya, Md Siraj Nipo, Miguel Machado, Mubeen Tariq, Najam Shahzad, Rana Sarwar, Suman Ghimire, Syed Maisam.

Malta

Affy Khan, Amar Sharma, Ashok Bishnoi, Basil George, Darshit Patankar, David Marks, Fanyan Mughal, Fazil Rahman, Jaison Jerome, Jaspal Singh, Niraj Khanna, Nowell Khosla, Ryan Bastiansz, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath, Yash Singh.

Gibraltar

Andrew Reyes, Avinash Pai, Bryan Zammit, Iain Latin, Jack Horrocks, James Fitzgerald, Jonathan West, Julian Freyone, Kabir Mirpuri, Kayron Stagno, Kenroy Nestor, Louis Bruce, Nikhil Advani, Richard Hatchman, Samarth Bodha.

