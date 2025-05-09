ECN Greece-Germany T20IW 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Network (ECN) is all set to host a T20I series between Greece and Germany at the Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu. The four-match T20I game will commence on Saturday, May 10, and conclude on Sunday, May 11.

Ad

The two-day match will feature a double-header game at 1:45 PM and 6 PM IST. This marks the first-ever T20I meeting between the two sides, following their clash in the three-match T10 series. Germany Women outclassed Greece Women in a dominating performance, with a lead of 3-0. Greece Women will look to bounce back and seek redemption with a series win in the T20I game.

Greece Women last played their T20I game against Bulgaria Women last year in a four-match T20I game, and won the series with a dominating performance with a lead of 4-0. Ioanna Argyropolou was the star batter with 99 runs from three innings played and will be the player to watch out for in the series.

Ad

Trending

Germany Women locked horns with Italy Women in a one-match T20I game last year during July, but eventually lost the game by 48 runs while defending 116. The captain, Janet Ronalds, will be the player to watch out for in the tournament alongside Asmita Kohli and Milena Beresford; their dynamic skillset to clear boundaries and pick up wickets at crucial intervals could be pivotal in shaping the outcome of the series.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Ad

ECN Greece-Germany T20IW 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, May 10

Match 1 - Greece Women vs Germany Women, 1:45 PM

Match 2 - Greece Women vs Germany Women, 6:00 PM

Sunday, May 11

Match 3 - Greece Women vs Germany Women, 1:45 PM

Match 4 - Greece Women vs Germany Women, 6:00 PM

ECN Greece-Germany T20IW 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECN Greece-Germany T20IW 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

Ad

ECN Greece-Germany T20IW 2025: Full Squads

Greece Women

Adamantia Makri, Alekcandra Kourkoulou, Anceliki Savvani, Chrysa Kanta, Dafni Vlachopolou, Elpida Kallous, Evangelia Grammenou, Ioanna Argyropolou, Kapsokavadi Tereza, Maria Polymeri, Maria Syrioti, Maria Vervitsioti, Nefeli Georgota, Nikol Dolianiti, Thaleia Koula

Germany Women

Ameya Kanukuntla, Anne Bierwisch, Ashwini Balaji, Asmita Kohli, Christina Gough, Iris Edwards, Janet Ronalds, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Milena Beresford, Nicole Kingsley, Rameesha Shahid, Sharanya Sadarangani, Shravya Kolcharam, Wilhelmina Garcia

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️