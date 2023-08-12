ECN Netherlands-Ireland T20IW 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Netherlands Women and Ireland Women are poised to lock horns in a gripping three-match T20I series slated from August 14 to August 17, 2023. All the clashes are scheduled to unfold at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen.

The Netherlands Women faced setbacks In their recent encounters with Thailand Women. After a drawn ODI series, they stumbled in three out of four T20I matches. Those results should fuel them to do well in the upcoming T20I series.

Meanwhile, Ireland Women faced a whitewash in their recent T20I contest against West Indies, succumbing to a 3-0 defeat. Despite this setback, Ireland boasts a formidable track record in their head-to-head rivalry with the Netherlands, securing victory in 10 out of 11 past meetings. Armed with this historical advantage, Ireland Women aim to assert their supremacy throughout the bilateral series.

ECN Netherlands-Ireland T20IW 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, August 14

1st T20I - Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women - 05:30 PM

Wednesday, August 16

2nd T20I - Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women - 05:30 PM

Thursday, August 17

3rd T20I - Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women - 05:30 PM

ECN Netherlands-Ireland T20IW 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

All the games of the ECN Netherlands-Ireland T20IW 2023 will be available for live streaming at no cost on the FanCode application and website.

ECN Netherlands-Ireland T20IW 2023: Full Squads

Netherlands Women

Annemijn Thomson, Babette de Leede (WK), Carlijn van Koolwijk, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Fenna Vermeire, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers (C), Iris Zwilling, Isabel Woning, Jolien van Vliet, Merel Dekeling, Mikkie Zwilling, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Robyn van Oosterom, Sterre Kalis

Ireland Women

Aimee Maguire, Amy Hunter (WK), Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent, Gaby Lewis, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Laura Delany(C), Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Shauna Kavanagh