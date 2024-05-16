ECN Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ECN Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 is all set to begin on May 18, 2024 in Amsterdam. The three teams competing in the series are the Netherlands, Ireland and Scotland. All the matches will be played at the Voorburg Cricket Club in Amstelveen.

The series will be played in a double round robin format as each team will take on the other two teams twice. The team that tops the points tally, following the conclusion of all the matches, will win the series.

The series will act as a great preparation for the three teams ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup 2024. The top-ranked team among the three, Ireland, should go into the series as the favorites.

They are currently ranked 11th in the ICC Men’s T20I team rankings, while the likes of Scotland and Netherlands are sitting at 13th and 15th spots, respectively.

The opening clash will be played between the Netherlands and Scotland on May 18, 2024. The series will conclude with a clash between the Netherlands and Ireland on May 24.

ECN Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, May 18

Netherlands vs Scotland - 8:30 PM

Sunday, May 19

Netherlands vs Ireland - 8:30 PM

Monday, May 20

Ireland vs Scotland - 8:30 PM

Wednesday, May 22

Netherlands vs Scotland - 8:30 PM

Thursday, May 23

Ireland vs Scotland - 2:30 PM

Friday, May 24

Netherlands vs Ireland - 2:30 PM

ECN Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 2024: Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode

Live Telecast: N/A

ECN Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 2024: Full Squads

Ireland

Paul Stirling (captain), Andy Balbirnie, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), Mark Adair, Neil Rock (wicket-keeper), Ross Adair

Netherlands

Scott Edwards (captain/wicket-keeper), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh, Vivian Kingma, Wesley Barresi (wicket-keeper)

Scotland

Richie Berrington (captain), Bradley Currie, Brandon McMullen, Charlie Tear (wicket-keeper), Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Matthew Cross (wicket-keeper), Michael Leask, Ollie Hairs, Safyaan Sharif