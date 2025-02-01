ECN Porto T20 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ECN Porto T20 2025, hosted by the European Cricket Network, is set to take place on January 1 and 2, with a series of exciting matches between Portugal and Spain. The tournament will feature a total of four matches, with two scheduled for each day, all taking place at the Oporto Cricket & Lawn Tennis Club in Porto, Portugal.

This series follows the conclusion of the ECI Portugal-Spain T10 league, where Spain emerged victorious with a 2-1 lead. Despite losing the first match, Spain made a strong comeback to win the series. Conrad Greenshields was the top run-scorer in the T10 series, accumulating 90 runs, closely followed by Dhaval Kumar Norotam, who scored 87 runs. Spain’s Daniel Long Martinez was also impressive, finishing with 85 runs.

In the bowling department, Ankush Kumar and Joshua Dos Santos from Portugal were the standout performers, taking five and four wickets respectively. Cristofer Lopez from Spain also made notable contributions, claiming four wickets in the series.

The T20 series serves as an opportunity for both teams to build upon their strengths and address areas of improvement following the T10 series. With both teams aiming to strengthen their squads for future competitions, the ECN Porto T20 2025 is expected to deliver exciting, high-quality cricket, with intense competition between Portugal and Spain. Fans can look forward to an exhilarating display of skill and determination from both teams.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

ECN Porto T20 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, January 1

Match 1 - Portugal vs Spain, 2:15 PM

Match 2 - Portugal vs Spain, 6:30 PM

Sunday, February 2

Match 3 - Portugal vs Spain, 2:15 PM

Match 4 - Portugal vs Spain, 8:00 PM

ECN Porto T20 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can access live streaming of the ECN Porto T20 2025 via the FanCode app and website.

ECN Porto T20 2025: Full Squads

Portugal

Ankush Kumar, Anthony Chambers, Dhavalkumar Norotam, Simranjeet Singh, Hardeep Singh, Joshua Dos Santos, Najam Shahzad, Natim Hassam, Rahul Kumar, Rahulkumar Hashu, Conrad Greenshields (Wk), Kuldeep Gholiya (Wk), Gurbhej Singh, Nitin Kamboj, Shayaddur Rahman

Spain

﻿Adnan Tahir, Dani Long-Martinez, Gurvinder Singh Bajwa, Ravi Panchal, Lorne Burns, Maanav Nayak, Alec Davidson-Soler (Wk), Mati Ur Rehman (Wk), Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Cristofer Gwilliam-Lopez, Jaffer Raza, Jamie Riley, Murad Ali, Umer Mughal

