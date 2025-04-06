ECN Portugal-Norway T20IW 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Portugal Women’s cricket team is set to face Norway Women in a thrilling three-match T20I series at the Santarem Cricket Ground in Santarem, hosted by the European Cricket Network (ECN). The series is scheduled to commence on Monday, April 7, and conclude on Wednesday, April 9, promising competitive action between two formidable sides.

Both teams boast key players in outstanding form. Norway Women will be led by the dynamic Mirab Razwan, while Sarah Foo-Ryland captains the Portugal Women’s squad. The two teams recently met in a five-match T10 series, where Portugal secured a 3-1 victory. Portugal’s batting was spearheaded by Cri-Zelda Brits, who scored an impressive 129 runs across three innings.

On the other hand, Norway Women showcased strength through their bowling unit, with Lopamudra Sahoo claiming six crucial wickets in five matches. Captain Mirab Razwan also contributed significantly with five wickets, though Norway fell short in the series.

Norway Women’s most recent T20I was against Luxembourg Women in the Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series, where they secured a 22-run victory. Portugal Women, meanwhile, will play their first T20I match against Norway, aiming to start the series on a high note and claim victory. Both teams are eager to deliver an exciting and competitive series for cricket enthusiasts.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

ECN Portugal-Norway T20IW 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, April 7

Match 1 - Portugal vs Norway, 2 PM

Tuesday, April 8

Match 2 - Portugal vs Norway, 2 PM

Wednesday, April 9

Match 3 - Portugal vs Norway, 2 PM

ECN Portugal-Norway T20IW 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECN Portugal-Norway T20IW 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

ECN Portugal-Norway T20IW 2025: Full Squads

Portugal Women

Afsheen Ahmed, Beanca Maximo, Cri-Zelda Brits, Gabriella Sequeira, Ishmeet Kaur, Ishreet Cheema, Jade De Figueiredo, Joanna Child, Kiona Sequeira, Mariam Waseem, Nayantra Raghunandan, Sanne Gerarda Luijke, Sarah Foo-Ryland, Zoe Kaye

Norway Women

Alina Aslam, Ananya Rautela, Anushka Gorad, Archana Vishwakarma, Ayesha Hasan, Bijeyata Kumari, Lopamudra Sahoo, Mirab Razwan, Mirab Sajjad, Nayab Razwan, Paridhi Agrawal, Prachi Kumari, Ramya Immadi, Vidya Viyala

