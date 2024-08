ECS Austria 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

ECS Austria 2024 is a T10 tournament organized by the European Cricket Nation. It is scheduled to start on Monday, August 26, and will run till Friday, September 6.

A total of 11 teams - Austrian Daredevils, Cricketer CC, Donaustadt, Graz Cricket Academy, Indian CC Vienna, SNASY, Vienna CC, Vienna Danube, Lords CC, Salzburg, and Sher-E Punjab Vienna - will participate in ECS Austria 2024.

Each team will face the other 10 sides once in the league phase. On the final day of the tournament, an eliminator, two semi-finals, and a final will be played. A total of 59 matches are scheduled to take place this season at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Lower Austria.

Donaustadt is the defending champions. They defeated Cricketer CC in the final of the last edition of ECS Austria by 25 runs after posting 136 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Noor Ahmadzai of Donaustadt scored 55 runs off just 17 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award in the final.

Lords CC, Salzburg, and Sher-E Punjab Vienna were not part of ECS Austria 2023 and will debut this year.

ECS Austria 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, August 26

Match 1 - Cricketer CC vs Vienna CC, 12:30 PM

Match 2 - SNASY vs Vienna Danube, 2:30 PM

Match 3 - SNASY vs Vienna CC, 4:30 PM

Match 4 - Cricketer CC vs Vienna Danube, 6:30 PM

Match 5 - Vienna CC vs Vienna Danube, 8:30 PM

Tuesday, August 27

Match 6 - Donaustadt vs Lords CC, 12:30 PM

Match 7 - Cricketer CC vs Austrian Daredevils, 2:30 PM

Match 8 - Cricketer CC vs Lords CC, 4:30 PM

Match 9 - Donaustadt vs Austrian Daredevils, 6:30 PM

Match 10 - Lords CC vs Austrian Daredevils, 8:30 PM

Wednesday, August 28

Match 11 - Cricketer CC vs Indian CC Vienna, 12:30 PM

Match 12 - SNASY vs Sher-E Punjab Vienna, 2:30 PM

Match 13 - Vienna Danube vs Sher-E Punjab Vienna, 4:30 PM

Match 14 - Vienna CC vs Indian CC Vienna, 6:30 PM

Match 15 - Vienna CC vs Sher-E Punjab Vienna, 8:30 PM

Thursday, August 29

Match 16 - Donaustadt vs Indian CC Vienna, 12:30 PM

Match 17 - Sher-E Punjab Vienna vs Indian CC Vienna, 2:30 PM

Match 18 - Sher-E Punjab Vienna vs Donaustadt, 4:30 PM

Match 19 - Indian CC Vienna vs Lords CC, 6:30 PM

Match 20 - Sher-E Punjab Vienna vs Lords CC, 8:30 PM

Friday, August 30

Match 21 - SNASY vs Austrian Daredevils, 12:30 PM

Match 22 - SNASY vs Graz Cricket Academy, 2:30 PM

Match 23 - Austrian Daredevils vs Graz Cricket Academy, 4:30 PM

Match 24 - Austrian Daredevils vs Vienna CC, 6:30 PM

Match 25 - Graz Cricket Academy vs Vienna CC, 8:30 PM

Saturday, August 31

Match 26 - Cricketer CC vs Donaustadt, 12:30 PM

Match 27 - Graz Cricket Academy vs Cricketer CC, 2:30 PM

Match 28 - Graz Cricket Academy vs Donaustadt, 4:30 PM

Match 29 - Vienna Danube vs Donaustadt, 6:30 PM

Match 30 - Vienna Danube vs Graz Cricket Academy, 8:30 PM

Sunday, September 1

Match 31 - SNASY vs Lords CC, 12:30 PM

Match 32 - SNASY vs Indian CC Vienna, 2:30 PM

Match 33 - Graz Cricket Academy vs Lords CC, 4:30 PM

Match 34 - Graz Cricket Academy vs Indian CC Vienna, 6:30 PM

Match 35 - SNASY vs Cricketer CC, 8:30 PM

Monday, September 2

Match 36 - Austrian Daredevils vs Salzburg, 12:30 PM

Match 37 - Lords CC vs Salzburg, 2:30 PM

Match 38 - Vienna Danube vs Austrian Daredevils, 4:30 PM

Match 39 - Vienna Danube vs Salzburg, 6:30 PM

Match 40 - SNASY vs Donaustadt, 8:30 PM

Tuesday, September 3

Match 41 - Salzburg vs Vienna CC, 12:30 PM

Match 42 - Donaustadt vs Vienna CC, 2:30 PM

Match 43 - Donaustadt vs Salzburg, 4:30 PM

Match 44 - SNASY vs Salzburg, 6:30 PM

Match 45 - Austrian Daredevils vs Indian CC Vienna, 8:30 PM

Wednesday, September 4

Match 46 - Vienna Danube vs Indian CC Vienna, 12:30 PM

Match 47 - Salzburg vs Sher-E Punjab Vienna, 2:30 PM

Match 48 - Salzburg vs Indian CC Vienna, 4:30 PM

Match 49 - Lords CC vs Vienna Danube, 6:30 PM

Match 50 - Lords CC vs Vienna CC, 8:30 PM

Thursday, September 5

Match 51 - Sher-E Punjab Vienna vs Graz Cricket Academy, 12:30 PM

Match 52 - Salzburg vs Cricketer CC, 2:30 PM

Match 53 - Salzburg vs Graz Cricket Academy, 4:30 PM

Match 54 - Sher-E Punjab Vienna vs Cricketer CC, 6:30 PM

Match 55 - Sher-E Punjab Vienna vs Austrian Daredevils, 8:30 PM

Friday, September 6

Eliminator - TBC vs TBC, 12:30 PM

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 2:30 PM

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 4:30 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 7:30 PM

ECS Austria 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode

Live Telecast: NA

ECS Austria 2024: Full Squads

Austrian Daredevils

Buset Omari, Irfan Mandozai, Wahed Wahedi, Zain Jaffry, Ajmal Oryakhil, Naqi Jaffry, Shawkat Zadran, Tariq Ahmadzai, Waliullah Mandozai, Zahoor Malakzai, Rafiullah Mandozai (wk), Shaheen Mahmood (wk), Ebad Rahman, Hilal Walikhel, Shafiq Safi, Shahed Abed, Zaherullah Jabarkhel

Cricketer CC

Baseer Khan, Javid Afghan, Naiz Naiz, Shekil Zadran, Zeshan Arif, Bilal Zalmai, Daniel Eckstein, Hekmatullah Khogiyani, Shadnan Khan, Shahab Khan, Amir Naeem (wk), Bashir Ahmadzari (wk), Abdulwafe Qazizada, Abdulwased Basit, Asil Niazi, Masharaf Alikhel, Nasrullah Mirakhel, Sahel Ahmadzai, Shahed Hotak, Waqar Zalmai

Donaustadt

Iqbal Hossain, Karim Sadiq, Muhammad Sadiq, Razmal Shigiwal, Aman Ahmadzai, Mohammad Safi, Mohib Shinwari, Nasiri Khair, Noor Ahmadzai, Omerkhel Islamuddin, Sahel Zadran, Shafiullah Jusufzai, Ahmad Naveed (wk), Asif Zazai (wk), Jebran Khan (wk), Qadargul Utmanzai (wk), Abdul-Haq Utmanzai, Ishaq Safi, Itibarshah Deedar, Osman Khan, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel, Zain Mohammad, Ziaurahman Shinwari

Graz Cricket Academy

Ashtiaq Shah, Bharath Gowda, Maiwand Momand, Najibullah Nyazi, Shawkat Durani, Yogesh Belage, Nageebullah Sultanzai, Sajad Mohamand, Samargol Messalhn, Mansoor Safi (wk), Pamir Zarawar (wk), Vikram Choudhary (wk), Abdul Jabarkhel, Abidullah Kotwal, Hamid Safi, Tariq Aziz

Indian CC Vienna

Abhijeet Khamborkar, Aman Chhabra, Avtar Singh, Karanbir Singh, Kunal Joshi, Mohammad Hussain, Naveed Hussain, Nitesh Sangar, Sumit Dhir, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Daud Zadran, Faridullah Shams, Inzirgul Ahmadzai, Irfan Safi, Kazim Hussain, Mani Singh, Saurabh Luthra, Afsar Hanifa (wk), Mehar Cheema (wk), Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Ahmad Ghani, Ibrahimi Zadran, Mahendra Rai

Lords CC

Deepanshu Chandolia, Mandeep Lakha, Mehdi Bangash, Muzamil Omarkhel, Paygham Omari, Sandeep Soggi, Anthony Larkan, Bhupinder Chatrath, Gagan Dhiman, Gursewak Sandhu, Kumud Jha, Navjot Dhiman, Pavan Suresh, Sahil Bharti, Sukhjit Johal, Sukhvir Hira, Yawar Abbas, Harneet Gulati (wk), Sunil Dutt (wk), Abubaker Khan, Avinash Asoorya, Jijo Mathew, Nandeep Soggi, Sagar Memane, Wasif Saluja

Salzburg

Adnan Sunny, Ahsan Yousuf, Malik Mehmood, Ranjit Singh, Akhil Gondaliya, Aqib Iqbal, Asif Ali, Baljinder Singh, Hardip Lal, Imran Asif, Mubashar Ali, Saad Cheema, Zahid Khan, Zeeshan Goraya, Liaqat Muhammad (wk), Adeel Tariq, Sajjad Shinwari, Umair Tariq

Sher-E Punjab Vienna

Adnan Waziri, Akram Bilal, Arshdeep Singh, Gursharn Randhawa, Harjinder Singh, Harmeet Cheema, Kushwant Goraya, Manpreet Singh, Sewa Punia, Surinder Singh, Ali Mazhar, Baljinder Singh, Hasan Sadiq, Jagdeep Tiwana, Saied Shoukat, Arsalan Arif (wk), Harmeet Singh (wk), Manjinder Sandhu (wk), Asadullah Safi, Dawood Surkhi, Gursevan Singh, Rafiullah Stanekzai, Safatullah Pashae, Shoaib Anwar, Sulaiman Ibrahimi, Zahid Zadran

SNASY

Ali Hassan, Janan Ghelzai, Kishan Dalpathadu, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash, Sumer Shergil, Hamzah Bhatti, Lakmal Kasthuri, Saqib Shahid, Shivam Subhash, Farhan Mohideen (wk), Jamil Bahramkhil (wk), Rayhaan Ahamed (wk), Basit Iqbal, Divith Wijesekera, Kevin Verma, Moneeb Bahramkhail, Nazir Ahmadzai, Rahim Ahmadi, Ronit Chawla, Syed Abdulrehman

Vienna CC

Ali Rahemi, Aziz Khatak, Himanshu Jha, Mohebullah Amiri, Muneeb Ansari, Abdullah Akbarjan, Khitab Omari, Paramjit Singh, Sai Karanam, Sharan Gill, Iqbal Singh (wk), Mark Simpson-Parker (wk), Quinton Norris (wk), Amir Javed, Hewad Sayedkhil, Ikramullah Kharotai, Junaid Syed, Khanagha Hamdard, Sai Sama

Vienna Danube

Afghan Qadir, Hamid Khan, Khogiani Sher, Nourakhan Abdurrahimzai, Wahadat Omari, Abdul Rahman, Adnannaser Naseri, Mohamad Nazir, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Khyber Malyar, Subor Haydari (wk), Zaid Miakhel (wk), Abdul Miralikhel, Abuseen Dostahil, Adeljan Sardar, Arman Azam, Dilagha Jabarkhel, Faisal Abdurrahimzai, Hamid Ayubi, Obaidullah Omari, Rokhan Salmankhel, Samim Naseri, Sarfaraz Zadran

