ECS Belgium 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Series (ECS) is set to host its third edition of the ECS Belgium tournament. It is scheduled to start on Monday, July 7, and conclude on Friday, July 11. Over the period of five days, 21 matches shall be played at the Stars Arena Hofstade, Zemst.

Ad

The matches will be played in a single round-robin format, with each team facing the opponent once, before the top four teams qualify for the playoffs.

The tournament will see seven teams competing for the coveted title: Antwerp Giants, Brussels Bashers, Gent Wolves, Hasselt Titans, Leuven Lions, Liege Stallions, and Ostend Tigers.

The previous edition of the ECS Belgium, held in 2022, saw Mechelen Eagles emerge victorious, defeating Gent Wolves by 17 runs in a thrilling final.

Ad

Trending

Despite a standout bowling performance from Rehyan Faiz, who claimed five crucial wickets for Gent Wolves, the batting side collapsed for just 96 while chasing a modest target of 113. In the inaugural edition of the tournament, Beveren CC triumphed, outclassing Mechelen Eagles to claim the title.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

ECS Belgium 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, July 7

Ad

Match 1 – Liege Stallions vs Leuven Lions, 12:15 PM

Match 2 – Ostend Tigers vs Liege Stallions, 2:15 PM

Match 3 – Antwerp Giants vs Brussels Bashers, 4:15 PM

Match 4 – Leuven Lions vs Antwerp Giants, 6:15 PM

Match 5 – Brussels Bashers vs Gent Wolves, 8:30 PM

Tuesday, July 8

Match 6 – Gent Wolves vs Hasselt Titans, 12:15 PM

Match 7 – Hasselt Titans vs Ostend Tigers, 2:15 PM

Match 8 – Liege Stallions vs Antwerp Giants, 4:15 PM

Match 9 – Gent Wolves vs Ostend Tigers, 6:15 PM

Match 10 – Leuven Lions vs Brussels Bashers, 8:30 PM

Ad

Wednesday, July 9

Match 11 – Antwerp Giants vs Gent Wolves, 12:15 PM

Match 12 – Liege Stallions vs Gent Wolves, 2:15 PM

Match 13 – Hasselt Titans vs Liege Stallions, 4:15 PM

Match 14 – Leuven Lions vs Hasselt Titans, 6:15 PM

Match 15 – Brussels Bashers vs Ostend Tigers, 8:30 PM

Match 16 – Antwerp Giants vs Ostend Tigers, 10:30 PM

Thursday, July 10

Match 17 – Brussels Bashers vs Hasselt Titans, 12:15 PM

Match 18 – Leuven Lions vs Ostend Tigers, 2:15 PM

Match 19 – Liege Stallions vs Brussels Bashers, 4:15 PM

Match 20 – Antwerp Giants vs Hasselt Titans, 6:15 PM

Ad

Match 21 – Gent Wolves vs Leuven Lions, 8:30 PM

Friday, July 11

Eliminator – TBC vs TBC, 12:15 PM

Qualifier 1 – TBC vs TBC, 2:15 PM

Qualifier 2 – TBC vs TBC, 5:15 PM

Final – TBC vs TBC, 8:30 PM

ECS Belgium 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECS Belgium 2025 on the Fancode app and website.

ECS Belgium 2025: Full Squads

Antwerp Giants

Ad

Abdul Rashid, Aniruddha Godbole, Arafat Afghan, Burhan Niaz, Haroon Sarkani, Iftikhar Kankhel, Ilyas Zaheer, Jamil Syed, Mansoor Malangzai, Mashal Mazhar, Saber Zakhil, Said Akbar Alokozai, Said Hakim, Shafiullah Zakhel, Shahid Omarkhil, Shakirullah Baidarzai, Sharbi Murad, Shreyans Jain.

Brussels Bashers

Abdul Basir, Aziz Mohammad, Chethan Suvarna, Esmatullah Naseri, Faisal Mehmood, Fakhar Zaman, Idrees Safi, Murid Ekrami, Noorullah Sidiqi, Rafi Khan, Salarzai Israel, Sediq Shinwari, Sherzai Hairan, Siddhant Sitaram, Tejinder Saran.

Gent Wolves

Ad

Ainuddin Zakhel, Ali Raza, Farhan Asad, Fawad Shinwari, Gulnawaz Safi, Hamza Munir, Majid Ali, Mamoon Latif, Muhammad Sohail, Omid Khel, Reyhan Faiz, Saif Rehman, Sajad Ahmadzai, Sulaiman Muhammad.

Hasselt Titans

Adnan Razzaq, Alhamd Faisal, Athreya Rajaraman, Hakimi Nangyalay, Hijratullah Paktiawal, Khuram Shahzad, Mahateer Muhammad, Nadeem Khan, Nayhan Khalil, Omid Rahimi, Rauf Abdulrahimzai, Shahudullah Otmanzai, Sherkhan Sherzad, Sherry Butt, Sohail Kalim, Stanikzai Aurangzeb, Zaki Shah, Zekria Safi.

Leuven Lions

Dileep Singh, Gagan Mann, Harman Ghuman, Irfanullah Pashai, Jabar Jabarkhil, Khurram Cheema, Miakhel Yar, Nemish Mehta, Paramjeet Singh, Rana Ahmad, Ravi Thapliyal, Rounak Jain, Sandeep Singh, Shagharai Sefat, Shirali Zazai, Srikant Venkata, Sulaiman Siad, Wahidullah Jabarkhel.

Ad

Liege Stallions

Afzal Safi, Ehsan Vicky, Gurnam Singh, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Imran Zazai, Maqsood Ahmad, Mohammed Malik Khel, Moiz Ali, Muhammad Muneeb, Mustafa Mamond, Oliver Herrington, Qasem Sabir, Sairab Zahid, Sajid Safi, Salim Shinwari, Umair Butt, Usama Hayat.

Ostend Tigers

Abdul Muhammad, Amin Shah, Assad Ellahi, Darwish Khostai, Fahim Bhatti, Faisal Khaliq, Manpreet Sandhu, Rafiulah Alokozai, Rashid Khan, Sai Teepi, Sheraz Sheikh, Sultan Diwan, Waqar Diwan Ali, Waqas Raja, Zeshan Diwan Ali, Zulqarnain Tasawar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️