ECS Bulgaria 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Network (ECN) is all set to host the ECS Bulgaria 2025 from June 30 to July 6. All 34 matches of the competition are scheduled to be played at the Vasil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia.

Six teams - BCC/MUS Plovdiv, CC Yullis//MU Trakia, BCC Spartan, MUS Akademik Ravens, Sofia Stars, and BSCU All Stars- are taking part in the tournament. With a double round-robin format in place, the teams will face the other five teams in the group stage twice each.

The top two teams in the points table after the league stages will face each other in Qualifier 1, while the third and fourth-placed teams will meet in the Eliminator. The winner of Qualifier 1 will directly qualify for the finals, while the second finalist will be decided with a clash between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of Eliminator.

Trending

Sofia Stars won the previous edition of the tournament after defeating Sofia Spartans in a one sided final by six wickets. This was third title for the team in the history of the competition. Mike Jones (837 Runs) and Ali Rasool (16 Wickets) emerged as the top performers from the ECS Bulgaria 2024.

ECS Bulgaria 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, June 30

Match 1: BCC/MUS Plovdiv vs CC Yullis//MU Trakia, 11:15am

Match 2: BCC Spartan vs MUS Akademik Ravens, 1:15pm

Match 3: MUS Akademik Ravens vs BCC/MUS Plovdiv, 3:15pm

Match 4: CC Yullis//MU Trakia vs BCC Spartan, 5:15pm

Match 5: MUS Akademik Ravens vs BCC Spartan, 7:15pm

Tuesday, July 1

Match 6: Sofia Stars vs BSCU All Stars, 11:15am

Match 7: MUS Akademik Ravens vs BSCU All Stars, 1:15pm

Match 8: MUS Akademik Ravens vs Sofia Stars, 3:15pm

Match 9: BSCU All Stars vs BCC/MUS Plovdiv, 5:15pm

Match 10: BCC/MUS Plovdiv vs Sofia Stars, 7:15pm

Wednesday, July 2

Match 11: BCC Spartan vs CC Yullis//MU Trakia, 11:15am

Match 12: MUS Akademik Ravens vs Sofia Stars, 1:15pm

Match 13: CC Yullis//MU Trakia vs Sofia Stars, 3:15pm

Match 14: CC Yullis//MU Trakia vs MUS Akademik Ravens, 5:15pm

Match 15: Sofia Stars vs BCC Spartan, 7:15pm

Thursday, July 3

Match 16: BSCU All Stars vs Sofia Stars, 11:15am

Match 17: BCC/MUS Plovdiv vs BCC Spartan, 1:15pm

Match 18: BCC Spartan vs Sofia Stars, 3:15pm

Match 19: BCC/MUS Plovdiv vs BSCU All Stars, 5:15pm

Match 20: BCC Spartan vs BSCU All Stars, 7:15pm

Friday, July 4

Match 21: BSCU All Stars vs CC Yullis//MU Trakia, 11:15am

Match 22: BCC/MUS Plovdiv vs CC Yullis//MU Trakia, 1:15pm

Match 23: BCC/MUS Plovdiv vs BCC Spartan, 3:15pm

Match 24: BCC Spartan vs BSCU All Stars, 5:15pm

Match 25: CC Yullis//MU Trakia vs BSCU All Stars, 7:15pm

Saturday, July 5

Match 26: CC Yullis//MU Trakia vs Sofia Stars, 11:15am

Match 27: MUS Akademik Ravens vs CC Yullis//MU Trakia, 1:15pm

Match 28: MUS Akademik Ravens vs BSCU All Stars, 3:15pm

Match 29: Sofia Stars vs BCC/MUS Plovdiv, 5:15pm

Match 30: BCC/MUS Plovdiv vs MUS Akademik Ravens, 7:15pm

Sunday, July 6

Eliminator: TBC vs TBC, 11:15am

Qualifier 1: TBC vs TBC, 1:15pk

Qualifier 2: TBC vs TBC, 4:15pm

Final: TBC vs TBC, 7:15pm

ECS Bulgaria 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the ECS Bulgaria 2025 will be available on the FanCode app and website.

ECS Bulgaria 2025: Full Squads

BCC/MUS Plovdiv

Abhinav Shanmukham, Adithya Patnam, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Dhruv Upadhyay, Dhruva Jadhav, Faizan Rehman, Kanishk Maherey, Mani Parigi, Mohammad Sufyan, Parth Acharya, Preet Raval, Rrahul Dambal, Roohaan Makhdoomi, Rudra Shah, Sahil Yasir, Shreeram Srinivasan, Yash Sanghani.

CC Yullis/MU Trakia

Abbas Zaidi, Abdur Khan, Alkhaf Sameen, Bav Patel, Dave Patel, Dipesh Patel, Karan Patel, Kola Olajide, Lawangin Mukhtar, Majid Ali, Param Gandhi, Sadiq Afghan, Sanchit Saini, Waleed Khan, Zaid Soulat.

BCC Spartan

Adrian Dunbar, Ali Rasool, Anthony Dowling, Bradley Constantine, Chris Lakov, Delrick Vinu, Dimo Nikolov, Harsh Singh, Jack Whatmough, Jakob Gul, Joshua Dowling, Kevin George, Kushaal Krishnakumar, Mike Jones, Nikolai Nankov, Nitish Narayanan, Pavel Florin, Raghav Grover, Sidharth Nair.

MUS Akademik Ravens

Abyan Zafar, Aneeq Azad, Anis Raza, Danyal Ali, Firas Hussain, Hassan Gul, Hassan Qureshi, Huzaif Yousuf, Isa Zaroo, Manan Bashir, Mubarak Ali, Muhammad Sultan, Raihan Hussain, Safeer Ahmed, Sami Rashid, Sarim Zafar, Shahzad Liaqat, Sulayman Warraich, Umer Farooq, Usman Akhtar, Zaafer Butt, Zeerak Chughtai.

Sofia Stars

Bakhtiar Tahiri, Bhavesh Jethwa, Gagandeep Singh, Jaisreet Bajwa, Manjit Singh, Murad Khan, Oscar Duff, Prakash Mishra, Prashant Mishra, Prashant Verma, Rakesh Yadav, Raman Kumar, Rohit Dhiman, Sahan Adeesha, Sahil Kumar, Shivam Mishra, Suraj Negi.

BSCU All Stars

Akshay Harikumar, Albin Jacob, Amal Thomas, Apoorv Mishra, Arjun Vilakkithala Aji, Edwin Jose, Jerin Jose, Jinu Poulose, Jojy John, Midhun Devassy, Nithin Sunil, Shibin Abraham, Smibin Kannampuzha Raphy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️