ECS Bulgaria T10 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The European Cricket Series (ECS) has moved to Bulgaria this week, with five different teams competing against each other. The tournament starts on April 18 while the grand finale is scheduled for April 23.

Academic – MU Sofia, The Black Smiths, BSCU – MU Plovdiv, Indo-Bulgarian CC, and VTU-MU Pleven are the five participating teams in the tournament. Each team will play a total of eight matches in the league stage.

The Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia will host all matches of the tournament.

ECS Bulgaria T10 2022: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

April 18, Monday

The Black Smiths vs Academic – MU Sofia, 11:30 AM

The Black Smiths vs Academic – MU Sofia, 1:30 PM

BSCU – MU Plovdiv vs VTU-MU Pleven, 3:30 PM

BSCU – MU Plovdiv vs VTU-MU Pleven, 5:30 PM

April 19, Tuesday

Academic – MU Sofia vs BSCU – MU Plovdiv, 11:30 AM

Academic – MU Sofia vs BSCU – MU Plovdiv, 1:30 PM

VTU-MU Pleven vs Indo-Bulgarian, 3:30 PM

VTU-MU Pleven vs Indo-Bulgarian, 5:30 PM

April 20, Wednesday

The Black Smiths vs VTU-MU Pleven, 11:30 AM

The Black Smiths vs VTU-MU Pleven, 1:30 PM

Indo-Bulgarian vs BSCU – MU Plovdiv, 3:30 PM

Indo-Bulgarian vs BSCU – MU Plovdiv, 5:30 PM

April 21, Thursday

The Black Smiths vs BSCU – MU Plovdiv, 11:30 AM

The Black Smiths vs BSCU – MU Plovdiv, 1:30 PM

Indo-Bulgarian vs Academic – MU Sofia, 3:30 PM

Indo-Bulgarian vs Academic – MU Sofia, 5:30 PM

April 22, Friday

Academic – MU Sofia vs VTU-MU Pleven, 11:30 AM

Academic – MU Sofia vs VTU-MU Pleven, 1:30 PM

Indo-Bulgarian vs The Black Smiths, 3:30 PM

Indo-Bulgarian vs The Black Smiths, 5:30 PM

April 23, Saturday

Eliminator, 11:30 AM

Qualifier 1, 1:30 PM

Qualifier 2, 4:30 PM

Final, 8 PM

ECS Bulgaria T10 2022: Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app will live stream all matches of ECS Bulgaria T10 2022 for fans in India.

ECS Bulgaria T10 2022: Squads

Academic - MU Sofia

Jacob Albin, Kevin D’Souza, Aravinda de Silva, Delrick Vinu, Huzaif Yousuf, Bradleey Constantine, Omar Rasool, Nikhil Oliviera, Ashbel Nicson, Kevin George, Ali Rasool, Ken Shaji, Firas Hussain, Sandeep Nair, Teyn Nyumark, Nanan Bashir, Abbas Ahmed, Muhammad Sultan, Mubarak Ali, Zeerak Chughtai, Danyal Ali

BSCU - MU Plovdiv

Saim Hussain, Sulaiman Ali, Kiran Dasan, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Zain Abidi, Parth Acharya, Faizan Rehman, Karthik Sreekumar, Muhammad Uzair, Ahsan Khan, Roohaan Makhdoomi, Mohammad Sufyan, Ahmed Naveed, Muhammad Khan

Indo-Bulgarian

Prakash Mishra, Chris Lakov, Gagandeep Singh, Shafquat Khan, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Nikolay Nankov, Rohit Dhiman, Suraj Negi, Lovesh Sharma, Adrian Dunbar, Nick Johns-Wickberg, Gaurav Chopra, Chris Webster, Mandeep Kumar, Henry Hamilton, Ankush Sharma, Kalimuthu Manimaran, Sanchit Saini

The Black Smiths

Mohammad Fayyaz, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Ivaylo Katzarski, Boyko Ivanov, Aswad Khan, Gathsara Seekkuge, Muhammad Tayub, Hristo Ivanov, Arslan Mughal, Adil Patel, Jakob Gul, Omer Malik, Dave Patel, Waleed Khan, Salman Khan.

VTU-MU Pleven

Nithin Sunil, Akshay Harikumar, Amal Thomas, Jishnu Sivakumar, Mukul Kadyan, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Tarun Yadav, Apoorv Mishra, Shariyar Mohammed, Zain Mustafa, Zaigham Butt, Kanna Manohar, Ali Mohammed, Unni Manohar, Mohammad Arham.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee