ECS Bulgaria T10 League 2020: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The ECS Bulgaria T10 League will be hosted by the Bulgarian Cricket Federation at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia from September 07, 2020. The league will feature five teams, namely Barbarian CC, Indo-Bulgarian CC, Medical University Sofia, MU Dons and Indian Tuskers.

As per the ECS Bulgaria format, all five teams will go head-to-head in the 20-match group stage, with the top four progressing to the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-final games will join each other in the league final, while the other two teams will clash in the third-place playoff.

ECS Bulgaria T10 League 2020 Fixtures (All Times in IST)

September 07, Monday

University Sofia vs MU Dons at 11:30 AM

Medical University Sofia vs Barbarian CC at 01:30 PM

MU Dons vs Barbarian CC at 03:30 PM

Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Medical University Sofia at 05:30 PM

MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC at 07:30 PM

September 08, Tuesday

Indian Tuskers vs MU Dons at 11:30 AM

Barbarian CC vs Medical University Sofia at 01:30 PM

Indian Tuskers vs Barbarian CC at 03:30 PM

Indo-Bulgarian CC vs MU Dons at 05:30 PM

Medical University Sofia vs Indo-Bulgarian CC at 08:00 PM

September 09, Wednesday

Barbarian CC vs MU Dons at 11:30 AM

Medical University Sofia vs Indian Tuskers at 01:30 PM

MU Dons vs Indian Tuskers at 03:30 PM

Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Barbarian CC at 05:30 PM

Indian Tuskers vs Indo-Bulgarian CC at 07:30 PM

September 10, Thursday

Indian Tuskers vs Barbarian CC at 11:30 AM

Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons Sep 01:30 PM

Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia at 03:30 PM

Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers at 05:30 PM

Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC at 08:00 PM

ECS Bulgaria T10 Semifinal 1: September 11, Friday

1st G1 vs 4th GR at 11:30 AM

ECS Bulgaria T10 Semifinal 2: September 11, Friday

2nd G1 vs 1st G2 at 01:30 PM

ECS Bulgaria T10 Bronze Final: August 21, Friday

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 at 04:30 PM

ECS Bulgaria T10 Final: August 21, Friday

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 at 06:30 PM

ECS Bulgaria T10 League 2020 live streaming details

The ECS Bulgaria T10 League 2020 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode App and ECN - European Cricket Network on YouTube.

ECS Bulgaria T10 League 2020 full squads

Medical University Sofia Squad: Kevin D'Souza, Nikhil Oliviera, Bipin Gattapur, Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu, Tirth Patel, Ashbel Nicson, Ishaan De Silva, Nisarg Shah, Omar Rasool, Huzaif Yusuf, Shivang Keshvala, Gathsara Seekkuge, Aarush Sajjad, Nithin Koppula and Fawaz Khalid.gggyyg

MU Dons Squad: Zain Abidi, Kiran Dasan, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Sulaiman Ali, Sunny Talpur, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur and Borislav Metodi.

Indian Tuskers Squad: Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh.

Barbarian CC Squad: Jevon Payne, Ivaylo Katzarski, Dimo Krasimirov, Andrei Lilov, Deyan Georgiev, Nick Robinson, Hristo Boykov, Nikolay Nankov, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kamenov, Boyko Heralanov, Alexandar Stoyche, Stuart Clarkson, Andy Robinson and Tom Omolo.

Indo-Bulgarian CC Squad: Sid Kulkarni, Prakash Mishra, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trevedi, Shafqat Khan, Hamid Raza, Gagandeep Singh, Hristo Lakov, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Swarup Nagraj, Steve Jordaan, Lavesh Sharma, Satish Ramachandran and Riyad Mia.