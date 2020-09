ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2020: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The ECS caravan moves to Portugal with the announcement of the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2020. The league will commence on September 21st at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Portugal.

The ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2020 will feature six club teams, namely, Alvalade CC, Amigos CC Ansiao, Malo CC Vilamoura, Rossio CC, Royal CC Lisbon and Oeiras CC. All six teams will clash against each other in the group stage, with the top four securing playoff berths.

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2020 Fixtures (All Times in IST)

September 21, Monday

Alvalade CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura at 01:00 PM

Rossio CC vs Royal CC Lisbon at 03:00 PM

Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC at 05:00 PM

Alvalade CC vs Rossio CC at 20 08:30 PM

September 22, Tuesday

Advertisement

Amigos CC Ansiao vs Oeiras CC at 01:00 PM

Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC at 03:00 PM

Royal CC Lisbon vs Amigos CC Ansiao at 05:00 PM

Oeiras CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura at 08:30 PM

September 23, Wednesday

Alvalade CC vs Royal CC Lisbon at 01:00 PM

Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC at 03:00 PM

Amigos CC Ansiao vs Alvalade CC at 05:00 PM

Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura at 08:30 PM

September 24, Thursday

Amigos CC Ansiao vs Rossio CC at 01:00 PM

Oeiras CC vs Royal CC Lisbon at 03:00 PM

Malo CC Vilamoura vs Amigos CC Ansiao 05:00 PM

ECS Cartaxo Shield Final: September 24, Thursday

5th GR vs 6th GR at 08:30 PM

ECS Cartaxo Semifinal 1: September 25, Friday

1st GR vs 4th GR at 01:00 PM

ECS Cartaxo Semifinal 2: September 25, Friday

2nd GR vs 3rd GR at 03:00 PM

ECS Cartaxo Bronze Final: September 25, Friday

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 at 06:00 PM

ECS Cartaxo Final: September 25, Friday

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 at 08:30 PM

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2020 live streaming details

The ECS Cartaxo will be streamed live in India by Dream11 on its live streaming platform Fancode. European Cricket Network will also telecast these games across the globe on their YouTube channel "ECN - European Cricket Network".

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2020 full squads

Alvalade CC Squad: Rana Saad Javed Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Davinder Singh, andGursewak Singh Gavy, Amit Datta, Arslan Nawaz, Rao Muhammad Imran, Kazim Ahmad, Amir Dar, Hamza Riasat, Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Zohaib Sarwar, Gagan preet Singh, Parveen Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Usman, Asad Ghumman, Surinder Paul, Adnan Akhtar, Tawinder Singh, Umair Sarwar, Waqar Sarfaraz and Waqas Jahangir.

Amigos CC Ansiao Squad: Andrew Dudfield, Eddie Ballard, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Hemant Khoba, Raja Saravanan, Junaid Khan, Andrew Winter, Chris Redhead, Neeraj Kumar, John Zinkus, Raghu Raghu, Mubeen Tariq, Rakesh Reddy, Paul Stubbs and Kevin Merritt.

Malo CC Vilamoura Squad: Shan Asus, Khurram Shahzad, Farooq Ahmed, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Naeem Akhtar, Zafar Ali, Syed Ali, Muammed Adnan, Jayesh Popat, Umar Farooq, Ahmed Hassan, Amir Shahzad, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaid, Syed Maisam and Yasir Sabir.

Rossio CC Squad: Rahul Hudda, Harpreet Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Amandeep Arrora, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Sharma, Mohammad Mahafuzur, Yogesh Paudel, Binod Gyawali, Imran Khan, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Munna Rahman, Moshin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Shuvam Bhatia, Harjit Singh and Manish Gurung.

Royal CC Lisbon Squad: ArpitKumar Yadav, Muhammad Irfan, Mandeep Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Navjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parwinder Singh, Gurjant Singh, Manjeet Singh, Parveen Singh, Kawaljit Singh, Anupkumar Shrivastav, Sukhwinder Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Gurmail Singh, Dilraj Singh, Manjeet Singh Maan, Rashpal Singh, Onkar Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Narinder Gautam, Amarjeet Singh, Raju Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh.

Oeiras CC Squad: Salman Ahmed, Paolo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ishwar Singh, Michael Harris, Fakhrul Mohon, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Jay, Kapil Surendrakumar, Vishal Arora, Druvkumar Mistri, Druvilkumar Mistri and Sunil Surendra.