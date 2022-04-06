ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 5 (Updated)

The ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 saw the third day of Group B action on April 5, with four games played on the day. Four more Group B encounters are scheduled for Wednesday, April 6.

Oeiras are perched atop the Group B points table of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. They have registered wins in all four of their matches to date and have eight points to their credit.

Punjab CC, who have six points in their kitty, are placed second in the Group B standings. They are followed by Wild Panthers and Friendship CC, who have garnered four points apiece thus far.

Coimbra Knights bring up the rear of the Group B points table of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. They have registered just a solitary win in the six matches they have played so far.

Following are the team standings in both groups after the eighth day of matches in the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022:

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 Group B Points Table

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Malo's Najam Shahzad continues to be the highest run-scorer after the eighth day of action in the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He amassed 254 runs during the Group A action, with 69 being his best effort. Shahzad's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 168.21 and are studded with 22 fours and 12 sixes.

Oeiras' Conrad Greenshields has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 194 runs in just four innings, with an unbeaten 90 as his highest score. Greenshields has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 233.73, with the help of 22 fours and 12 maximums.

Indian Royals' Amandeep Khokhar is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has aggregated 181 runs thus far, with a top score of 53. Khokhar has a decent strike rate of 141.40 and has struck 20 boundaries and a solitary six.

Wild Panthers' Azhar Andani (179), Arslan Naseem (120) and Dikshit Patel (99), Oeiras' Francoise Stoman (150) and Brendan Badenhorst (65), Punjab CC's Rana Sarwar (126), Parveen Singh (60) and Imran Rao (51), and Friendship CC's Mohammed Jayed Alam (102), Imtiaz Rana (87) and Mizu Rahman (62) have scored the most runs for their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Malo's Syed Maisam, with 14 scalps to his credit, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 8 of the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has 4/10 as his best performance and has an excellent economy rate of 6.27.

Gorkha 11's Muhammad Adnan, who has accounted for 13 dismissals, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/6 as his best effort and has conceded an average of just 5.46 runs per over.

Malo's Asim Sarwar, who has snared 10 wickets, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has 3/7 as his best returns and has an impressive economy rate of 6.66.

Punjab CC's Parveen Singh (6), Umar Muhammad (6), Rana Sarwar (5) and Syed Ali Naqi (4), Wild Panthers' Parth Patel (6), Dikshit Patel (5) and Mitul Patel (5), Oeiras' Mubeen Tariq (6), Junaid Khan (5) and Conrad Greenshields (4), and Friendship CC's Mohammed Jayed Alam (6) and Md Zakir Hussain (3) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

