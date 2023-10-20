ECS Croatia 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The ECS Croatia T10 2023 cricket tournament is set to commence on Monday, October 23, in the capital city of Zagreb. Six teams, namely Ljubljana, Sir Oliver Split, Zagreb Assassins, Zagreb Chiefs, Zagreb Sokol, and Zagreb Warriors, will participate in this ECS event, which will consist of 47 matches.

According to the schedule, each team will face off against the others three times in a triple round-robin format. The team that finishes at the top of the standings after all the league matches will secure a spot in the ECS Croatia T10 2023 final.

Meanwhile, the second and third-placed teams will compete in a Qualifier match to determine the other finalist.

The highly anticipated ECS Croatia T10 2023 final is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 3. All matches of the tournament will be held at the prestigious Mladost Cricket Ground in Zagreb.

It is worth mentioning that Belgrade, the defending champions, will not be participating in this edition of the ECS Croatia T10. They claimed the title in 2022 due to their higher position on the points table, as the final was unfortunately abandoned due to rain.

In conclusion, the ECS Croatia T10 2023 promises to be a thrilling cricket tournament, featuring intense competition among the six participating teams. Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing exciting matches at the Mladost Cricket Ground in Zagreb.

ECS Croatia 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: Zagreb Assassins vs Sir Oliver Split - October 23, 12:30 PM

Match 2: Zagreb Assassins vs Sir Oliver Split - October 23, 2:30 PM

Match 3: Zagreb Sokol vs Zagreb Warriors - October 23, 4:30 PM

Match 4: Zagreb Sokol vs Sir Oliver Split - October 23, 6:30 PM

Match 5: Zagreb Assassins vs Zagreb Sokol - October 24, 12:30 PM

Match 6: Zagreb Assassins vs Zagreb Sokol - October 24, 2:30 PM

Match 7: Sir Oliver Split vs Zagreb Assassins - October 24, 4:30 PM

Match 8: Sir Oliver Split vs Zagreb Sokol - October 24, 6:30 PM

Match 9: Zagreb Chiefs vs Sir Oliver Split - October 25, 12:30 PM

Match 10: Zagreb Chiefs vs Sir Oliver Split - October 25, 2:30 PM

Match 11: Zagreb Warriors vs Zagreb Chiefs - October 25, 4:30 PM

Match 12: Zagreb Warriors vs Sir Oliver Split - October 25, 6:30 PM

Match 13: Zagreb Assassins vs Zagreb Chiefs - October 26, 12:30 PM

Match 14: Zagreb Assassins vs Zagreb Sokol - October 26, 2:30 PM

Match 15: Sir Oliver Split vs Zagreb Warriors - October 26, 4:30 PM

Match 16: Sir Oliver Split vs Zagreb Warriors - October 26, 6:30 PM

Match 17: Zagreb Sokol vs Sir Oliver Split - October 27, 12:30 PM

Match 18: Zagreb Sokol vs Zagreb Chiefs - October 27, 2:30 PM

Match 19: Zagreb Chiefs vs Sir Oliver Split - October 27, 4:30 PM

Match 20: Zagreb Chiefs vs Zagreb Assassins - October 27, 6:30 PM

Match 21: Zagreb Sokol vs Zagreb Warriors - October 28, 12:30 PM

Match 22: Zagreb Sokol vs Zagreb Warriors - October 28, 2:30 PM

Match 23: Zagreb Warriors vs Ljubljana - October 28, 4:30 PM

Match 24: Zagreb Assassins vs Ljubljana - October 28, 6:30 PM

Match 25: Sir Oliver Split vs Ljubljana - October 29, 1:00 PM

Match 26: Sir Oliver Split vs Ljubljana - October 29, 3:00 PM

Match 27: Zagreb Assassins vs Zagreb Warriors - October 29, 5:00 PM

Match 28: Sir Oliver Split vs Ljubljana - October 29, 7:00 PM

Match 29: Zagreb Chiefs vs Zagreb Sokol - October 30, 1:00 PM

Match 30: Zagreb Chiefs vs Zagreb Sokol - October 30, 3:00 PM

Match 31: Ljubljana vs Zagreb Warriors - October 30, 5:00 PM

Match 32: Ljubljana vs Zagreb Warriors - October 30, 7:00 PM

Match 33: Zagreb Chiefs vs Zagreb Warriors - October 31, 1:00 PM

Match 34: Zagreb Chiefs vs Zagreb Warriors - October 31, 3:00 PM

Match 35: Ljubljana vs Zagreb Assassins - October 31, 5:00 PM

Match 36: Ljubljana vs Zagreb Assassins - October 31, 7:00 PM

Match 37: Zagreb Warriors vs Zagreb Assassins - November 1, 1:00 PM

Match 38: Zagreb Assassins vs Zagreb Warriors - November 1, 3:00 PM

Match 39: Ljubljana vs Zagreb Sokol - November 1, 5:00 PM

Match 40: Ljubljana vs Zagreb Sokol - November 1, 7:00 PM

Match 41: Ljubljana vs Zagreb Chiefs - November 2, 1:00 PM

Match 42: Ljubljana vs Zagreb Chiefs - November 2, 3:00 PM

Match 43: Zagreb Chiefs vs Zagreb Assassins - November 2, 5:00 PM

Match 44: Zagreb Chiefs vs Ljubljana - November 2, 7:00 PM

Match 45: Ljubljana vs Zagreb Sokol - November 3, 1:00 PM

Match 46: Qualifier - November 3, 4:00 PM

Match 47: ECS Croatia T10 2023 final - November 3, 7:00 PM

ECS Croatia 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The live-streaming of the ECS Croatia 2023 will be available on Fancode app and website. No live telecast of this league will be available across any TV channel in India.

ECS Croatia 2023: Full Squads

Zagreb Assassins

Amal Krishna, Christy O'Brien, Harjinder Singh, Naeem Khan, Shahrukh Obaid, Tomislav Zaja, Vishnu Muraleedharan, Anil Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Jamshad Chathothayil, Nigel Vincent, Shanil Shanmughan, Vedran Zanko, Yogesh Belage, Arun Sathyan, Hariprasad Satheedevi, Jawahar Danikula, Pritam Thapa, Sushant Rana, Vigneshwaran Rathinasamy.

Sir Oliver Split

Ante Matic, Chetan Attributes, David Zizic, Anupam Singh, Damir Srimad, Duje Klimenti, Atiqur Rahman, Damir Silica, Frane Jandrek, Janis Mann, Josip Jukic, Josip Orlov, Marin Jandek, Kartik Gupta, Mate Jukic, Krishna Adhikari, Nikola Davidovic, Raja Faizan, Sam Houghton, Renato Plenkovic, Yaseen Shaikh, Sajid Khan.

Zagreb Sokol

Abdullah Al Mamun, Aman Maheshwari, Birbal Singh, Jai Thakur, Masud Rana, Saghar Manzoor, Abilash Parakkalarn, Anil Sharma, Christopher Osborne, Dinesh Karuppasamy, Luka Stubbs, Ranjith kumar Murugan, Sohail Ahmad, Aman Chaubey, Arpit Shukla, David Skinner, Gurpreet Singh, Mark Davies, Rashid Hashmi, Suresh Shanmugam, Usama Haider.

Ljubljana

Awais Ikram, Dileep Pallekonda, Izaz Ali, Ayyaz Qureshi, Dinesh Matlab, Bhagwant Sandhu, Hassan Ahmed, Junaed Mullah, Karim Harris, Om Raj, Shoaib Siddiqui, Thundurus Omkarnath, Krishna Kumar, Ramanjit Singh, Sudhakar Koppolu, Waqar Khan, Mirwais Shinwari, Rizwan Zahoor, Tarun Sharma.

Zagreb Chiefs

Achari Sethunathan, Ali Turkmen, Amal Jacob, Amjad Aziz, Josip Zaradic, Mohit Pandey, Ghulam Abbas, Keshav Atakar, Muhammad Burhan, Johnson Matthew, Mecit Ozturk, Nirmal George, Prabakaran A, Anbazhagan, Sanjay Thomas, Prakash Govindaraj, Sellamuthu Ramasamy, Razak Machinery, Shamsullah Ehsan, Usama Muhammad, Vineeth Kodikkal, Zain Zamir.

Zagreb Warriors

Abdul Hassan, Akshay Daxini, Damir Mandic, Igor Basuga, Kapil Sharma, Larry Gomes, Navas Am, Saad Farooq, Abhishek Awasthi, Alen Magdalenic, Debopriyo Baisya, Indra Mukhiya, Kresimir Kekez, Laurent Duchene, Petar Bosnjak, Sachin Chugh, Akhil Kairamkonda, Arjun Babu, Hrvoje Hajnik, Ivan Danolic, Kreso Franic, Luka Pejovic, Ritesh Singh, Sayed Sayed.