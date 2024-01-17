ECS Cyprus 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

ECS Cyprus 2024 marks the start of the 2024 season of T10 cricket hosted by the European Cricket Network. The 12-day event will see a total of 47 matches taking place at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol. The tournament starts on Wednesday, January 17, with the final scheduled to be played on Sunday, January 28.

A total of 10 teams will participate in the competition. The teams are divided into two groups. Here is how the teams are grouped:

Group A: BF Cyprus, Limassol Qalandars, Sri Lankan Lions, Markhor, Nicosia Tigers

Group B: Amdocs CC, Black Caps, MSN Punjab Lions, Nicosia Fighters, Royal CC

Each team will play against the other twice in their group in a double round-robin format. The top four teams from each group will qualify for the playoffs, which contain four Eliminators. The winners of the Eliminators will square off in the semi-finals and the two winners will ultimately lock horns in the final.

The Black Caps are the defending champions and they defeated the Napa Royal Kings in the final by a mere margin of two runs.

The last edition of the tournament was action-packed and saw a total of 70 matches taking place. A total of 13,913 runs were scored by the 12 teams that participated in the competition. The bowlers had their fair share of luck and picked up a total of 734 wickets. The batters hit 1322 fours and 662 sixes during the 14-day event.

ECS Cyprus 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, January 17

Match 1: Nicosia Tigers vs BF Cyprus - 12:15 PM

Match 2: Nicosia Tigers vs BF Cyprus - 02:15 PM

Match 3: Sri Lankan Lions vs Limassol Qalandars - 04:15 PM

Match 4: Sri Lankan Lions vs Limassol Qalandars - 06:15 PM

Thursday, January 18

Match 5: Limassol Qalandars vs Markhor - 12:15 PM

Match 6: Limassol Qalandars vs Markhor - 02:30 PM

Match 7: BF Cyprus vs Sri Lankan Lions - 04:30 PM

Match 8: BF Cyprus vs Sri Lankan Lions - 06:30 PM

Friday, January 19

Match 9: Markhor vs Nicosia Tigers - 12:15 PM

Match 10: Markhor vs Nicosia Tigers - 02:30 PM

Match 11: Limassol Qalandars vs BF Cyprus - 04:30 PM

Match 12: Limassol Qalandars vs BF Cyprus - 06:30 PM

Saturday, January 20

Match 13: Sri Lankan Lions vs Markhor - 12:15 PM

Match 14: Sri Lankan Lions vs Markhor - 02:30 PM

Match 15: Nicosia Tigers vs Limassol Qalandars - 04:30 PM

Match 16: Nicosia Tigers vs Limassol Qalandars - 06:30 PM

Sunday, January 21

Match 17: Nicosia Tigers vs Sri Lankan Lions - 12:15 PM

Match 18: Nicosia Tigers vs Sri Lankan Lions - 02:30 PM

Match 19: BF Cyprus vs Markhor - 04:30 PM

Match 20: BF Cyprus vs Markhor - 06:30 PM

Monday, January 22

Match 21: Black Caps vs MSN Punjab Lions - 12:15 PM

Match 22: Black Caps vs MSN Punjab Lions - 02:30 PM

Match 23: Amdocs CC vs Nicosia Fighters - 04:30 PM

Match 24: Amdocs CC vs Nicosia Fighters - 06:30 PM

Tuesday, January 23

Match 25: Royal CC vs MSN Punjab Lions - 12:15 PM

Match 26: Royal CC vs MSN Punjab Lions - 02:30 PM

Match 27: Amdocs CC vs Black Caps - 04:30 PM

Match 28: Amdocs CC vs Black Caps - 06:30 PM

Wednesday, January 24

Match 29: Black Caps vs Royal CC - 12:15 PM

Match 30: Black Caps vs Royal CC - 02:30 PM

Match 31: Nicosia Fighters vs MSN Punjab Lions - 04:30 PM

Match 32: Nicosia Fighters vs MSN Punjab Lions - 06:30 PM

Thursday, January 25

Match 33: Royal CC vs Nicosia Fighters - 12:15 PM

Match 34: Royal CC vs Nicosia Fighters - 02:30 PM

Match 35: MSN Punjab Lions vs Amdocs CC - 04:30 PM

Match 36: MSN Punjab Lions vs Amdocs CC - 06:30 PM

Friday, January 26

Match 37: Amdocs CC vs Royal CC - 12:15 PM

Match 38: Amdocs CC vs Royal CC - 02:30 PM

Match 39: Nicosia Fighters vs Black Caps - 04:30 PM

Match 40: Nicosia Fighters vs Black Caps - 06:30 PM

Saturday, January 27

Eliminator 1: TBC vs TBC - 12:15 PM

Eliminator 2: TBC vs TBC - 02:30 PM

Eliminator 3: TBC vs TBC - 04:30 PM

Eliminator 4: TBC vs TBC - 06:30 PM

Sunday, January 28

1st Semi-Final: TBC vs TBC - 12:15 PM

2nd Semi-Final: TBC vs TBC - 02:30 PM

Final: TBC vs TBC - 05:45 PM

ECS Cyprus 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

ECS Cyprus 2024: Full Squads

BF Cyprus

Ankit Kumar, Jeet Devgan, Jot Gill, Lakhwinder Singh, Lovedeep Sandhu, Mandeep Khan, Manpreet Sandhu, Muhammad Khaliq, Pawandeep, Rajesh Kumar, Rajveer Singh, Rajwinder Brar, Ranjodh Singh, Ravi, Ravinder Singh, Resham Singh, Roshan Singh, Saganpreet Chahal, Sukhjinder Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Waqar Ali, Zahoor Ahmed, and Zeeshan Ahmad.

Limassol Qalandars

Amir Hussain, Feroz Khan, Junaid Rehman, Malik Nouman, Mughees Fiaz, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Huzaifa, Muhammad Mohsin, Muhammad Qasim, Naveed Ahmad, Numan Munir, Prashant Patel, Rana Abdul, Rana Hamza, Salman Khan, Shah Khalid, Shayan Khan, Sohail Ahmed, Zeeshan Khan, and Zulfqar Talib.

Sri Lankan Lions

Akila Kalugala, Ashan Chanaka, Chamal Sadun, Charan Nalluri, Damith Priyantha, Dharshana Olahamage, Dilan Chameera, Dinesh Mendis, Jeevan Wanigasekara, Kamal Raiz, Kavindu Madhuranga, Kelum Sanjaya, Lahiru Udayanga, Nalin Pathirana, Nalin Sampath, Ravindu Asanka, Roshan Siriwardana, Ruwan Manawasinha, Saman Kumara, Sameera Madushan, Samira Akalanka, Shantha Indrajith, Siva Patti, Srinath Rajith, Subbareddy Alavala, Suresh Nadeeshan, Susantha Ananda, and Tirupathi Sandireddy.

Markhor

Abu Bakar Siddique, Ahsan Usman, Akash Verma, Amir Sohail, Arslan Ahmed, Awais Sulahri, Babar Ayub, Md Sharif, Mohit Sharma, Muhammad Qamar, Muhammad Tajammal, Nadeem Qamar, Raja Umer, Rasab Sher, Salman Akram, Shazad Ahmed, Tasawar Hussain, Umer Farooq, Varun Malhotra, Waseem Akram, and Waseem Hussain.

Nicosia Tigers

Arjun Shahi, Asif Mehmood, Bikash Shrestha, Emadur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Masum Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan, Mohammad Hussain, Munnah Rahman, Pervaiz Kashif, Rakib Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Saddam, Sagor Rahman, Sakhawat Hossain, Shakil, Sohail Adnan, Tomal Aminul, Umar Farooq, Waqas Akhtar, and Yeasin Molla.

Amdocs CC

Abbas Kazi, Abhay Singh, Akhilesh Karande, Ashis Nath, Chaitas Shah, Dhavalkumar Patel, Gaurav Sagwan, Hareesh Kakita, Hitesh Thadani, Ketan Dhane, Pankaj Parvesh, Prashant Bhagat, Preetaj Deol, Prince Rai, Puneet Abichandani, Rahul Shukla, Ramana Katakam, Ronak Dhanotiya, Sagar Sanap, Santosh Manda, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Sujith Vijayan, Vimal Khanduri, and Vinod Sawant.

Black Caps

Aaron Rowe, Adam Davies, Alex Goodall, Bear Paice, Ben Dyson, Daniel Hunt, Ed Sanderson, Gareth Richardson, Harry Mapplebeck, Jason Knight, Jevin Isidore, Joe Baldwin, Josh Raikes, Matty Hone, Michael Pidgeon, Ojay Shakes, Oscar Partner, Sam Warren, Scott Burdekin, Steve Thornton, Tom Gregory, and Windy Miller.

MSN Punjab Lions

Ajay Dantuluri, Amandeep Singh, Buddhika Ranasinghe, Chami Kumara, Denuwan Prartana, Gurdip Sharma, Hardeep Singh, Harvinder Singh, Isanka Madushan, Kapila Hemantha, Mangala Gunasekara, Manzoor Ali, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Ikram, Mujahed Mohommed, Nalin Gamage, Neeraj Tiwari, Prasad Suranga, Priyantha Wellage, Taranjit Singh, Thisaru Jayakodi, Vansham, Vikram Verma, and Zeeshan Mehmood.

Nicosia Fighters

Abrarul Hoque, Abul Hasnat, Ali Hamid, Alvi Chowdhury, Anowar Hossain, Ashish Bam, Bhuwan Khatri, Kamran Ahmed, Kamrul Mahmud, Minhajuddin Sijan, Monirul Islam, Mostofa Chowdhury, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Yeamin, Naeem Khan, Omar Faruk, Ramjan Hossain, Rumel Ahmed, Sakir Hossain, Saurav Ahmed, Shahjalal Talukder, Tasin Shah, Usman Muhammad, and Waqas Rehmat.

Royal CC

Aman Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Baljit Rai, Harjeet Singh, Hasher Ullah, Karan Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Lovepreet, Mubasher Uddin, Muhammad Hamza, Parminder Singh, Prashant Sharma, Rahul Behl, Ravi Kumar, Sarpreet Singh, Satish Kumar, Sukhchain Singh, Tajinder Kumar, Umar Shah, Vishal Kumar, and Zia Uddin.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App