ECS Czech Republic 2022: Full schedule, match timings, live streaming details and squads

The European Cricket Series (ECS) moves to Prague for the ECS Czech Republic 2022. The tournament is all set to be played over 12 days from May 30, Monday to June 11, Saturday. A total of 10 teams will take part in the competition in two different groups.

Group A will have Bohemian CC, Prague CC, United CC, Plzen Guardians, and Brno. Meanwhile, Group B teams are Vinohrady CC, Prague Tigers, Prague Spartans, Prague Barbarians, and Moravian CC. Each team will play a total of eight games before the tournament progresses to knockouts.

The Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague will host all the matches of the tournament.

ECS Czech Republic, 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

May 30, Monday

Bohemian CC vs Prague CC, 12:30 PM

Bohemian CC vs United CC, 2:30 PM

Plzen Guardians vs Prague CC, 4:30 PM

United CC vs Plzen Guardians, 6:30 PM

May 31, Tuesday

Bohemian CC vs Plzen Guardians - 12:30 PM

Plzen Guardians vs United CC - 2:30 PM

Brno vs Bohemian CC - 4:30 PM

United CC vs Brno - 6:30 PM

June 1, Wednesday

Prague CC vs United CC, 12:30 PM

Prague CC vs Brno, 2:30 PM

United CC vs Bohemian CC , 4:30 PM

Bohemian CC vs Brno, 6:30 PM

June 2, Thursday

Brno vs Plzen Guardians, 12:30 PM

Brno vs Prague CC, 2:30 PM

Plzen Guardians vs Bohemian CC, 4:30 PM

Bohemian CC vs Prague CC, 6:30 PM

June 3, Friday

Brno vs United CC, 12:30 PM

United CC vs Prague CC, 2:30 PM

Plzen Guardians vs Brno, 4:30 PM

Plzen Guardians vs Prague CC, 6:30 PM

June 4, Saturday

Vinohrady CC vs Prague Tigers, 12:30 PM

Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans, 2:30 PM

Prague Tigers vs Prague Barbarians, 4:30 PM

Prague Barbarians vs Prague Spartans, 6:30 PM

June 6, Monday

Prague Spartans vs Prague Barbarians, 12:30 PM

Prague Barbarians vs Moravians CC, 2:30 PM

Prague Tigers vs Prague Spartans, 4:30 PM

Moravians CC vs Prague Tigers, 6:30 PM

June 7, Tuesday

Prague Barbarians vs Prague Tigers, 12:30 PM

Prague Tigers vs Moravians CC, 2:30 PM

Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians, 4:30 PM

Moravians CC vs Vinohrady CC, 6:30 PM

Wednesday, June 8

Vinohrady CC vs Moravians CC, 12:30 PM

Prague Spartans vs Moravians CC, 2:30 PM

Prague Tigers vs Vinohrady CC, 4:30 PM

Prague Spartans vs Prague Tigers, 6:30 PM

June 9, Thursday

Moravians CC vs Prague Spartans, 12:30 PM

Prague Spartans vs Vinohrady CC, 2:30 PM

Moravians CC vs Prague Barbarians, 4:30 PM

Prague Barbarians vs Vinohrady CC, 6:30 PM

June 10, Friday

Quarter final 1, 12:30 PM

Quarter final 2, 2:30 PM

Quarter final 3, 4:30 PM

Quarter final 4, 6:30 PM

June 11, Saturday

Semi final 1, 12:30 PM

Semi final 2, 2:30 PM

Bronze final, 5:30 PM

Final, 8:30 PM

ECS Czech Republic, 2022: Live Streaming Details

Fan Code app and website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

ECS Czech Republic, 2022: Squads

Bohemian CC

Saqlain Sakib Mukhtar, Imran ul-Haq, Pratap R Jagtap, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Amritpal Rai, Sahil Grover, Muhammad Usman, Ravindra Singh Bist, Abul Farhad, Waseem Sardar Khan, Saurabh Kakaria, Ali Waqar, Arif Javed, Waheed ur-Rahman, Nirmal -Kumar, Kamaldeep Singh, Sazib Bhuiyan, Sumit Pokhriyal, Ritik Tomar, Sabawoon Dabizi.

Brno

Ashish Matta, Somesekhar Banerjee, Vikram Padigala, Dylan Steyn, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Vishnu Revi, Sitaram Prabhukhot, Raghvendra Singh, Naveed Ahmed, Sandeep Tiwari, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Ali Kashif, Arun Kumar Vasudevan

Moravian CC

Aamir Husain, Akshay Babu, Brajendra Gupta, Charlie Trotter, Dheeraj Thakur, Gopal Sisodiya, Jobi Samuel, Karan Sisodiya, Kishan Padiyath, Neeraj Mishra, Om Sharma, Prem Yadav, Shaldavya Kuruganti, Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Sunil Ambar, Varun Mallar, Vignesh Surendran, Vinay Misra, Vineesh Njarekkattil

Plzen Guardians

Yashwantha Salian, Keyur Patel, Roshan Singh-I, Guru Singh, Sadoon Farrukh, Ashwin Sampath, Sarvesh Dhage, Prabhu Balakrishnan, Jyotish Kana, Datta Shetti, Aby Skaria, Jatin Kumar-II, Kishor Paduvilan, Narendar Padmanaban, Saju Chekki, Phanni Mantada, Saleem Khan, Nems Magazine

Prague Barbarians

Bilal Samad, Jahanur Hoque, Divyendra Singh, Andrew Sim, Pydi Hari Hara Karthik, Chandra Prakash, Arjun Ajimon, Piyush Kumar, Rahul Rungta, Pankaj Kumar, Birendra Kumar, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Tanmay Khuntena, Udhaya Kumar, Parth Vikamsey, Vishal Manay, Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi

Prague CC

Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Sudhir Gladson, Prakash Sadasivan, Hilal Ahmad, Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Rohit Deshmoyni, Jahangir Wani, Sudesh Wickremasinghe, Ali Hassar Sittar, Sameera Waththage, Smit Patel-I, Dipankumar Patel, Dan Casey, Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, Arun Ashokan, Laxminarayan Selvan, Naveen Padmaraju, Keyur Mehta, Kushal Mendon, Vinod Suthar, Aakash Parmar, Surya Rengarajan, Sufiya Udugula

Prague Spartans

Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Jinnu Panilet Panipichai, Kasi Vishwanathan Balakrishnan, Arun Konda, Varun Mehta, Dheeraj Thakur, Anish Kumar Nalanagula, Kapil- Kumar, Vineet Mahajan, Suhaib Wani, Shanmugam Ravi, Suresh Babu Kuramboyina, Gokul Sai Namburi, Vignesh Manohar Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Valliveti, Yashwantha Salian, Prem Nandivada, Satyajit Sengupta, Neeraj Tyagi, Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Naveen Dhekshnamoorthy Gunasekaran, Sagar Madhireddy, Aditya Rayaprolu

Prague Tigers

Ajhar Alam, Al Mahmud, Alamin Hossain, Arman Bhuiyan, Faysal Ahammad, GM Hasanat, Imran Butt, Jahedul Islam, Jaynto Deep, Mahmudul Hasham, Md Alamin, Md Mohiuddin, Md Rasel, Raihan Soroardi, Rakib Hossain, Rasel Miah, Robiul Islam, Saeed Ur Rehman, Sahadat Hossain, Sahriar Nafiz, Saiful Islam, Sakibul Tanim, Samiul Ayon, Sharif Samir, Sharikul Islam, Sojib Miah, Sonjit Halder, Tanzir Hasan, Touhidul Islam, Ujjal Hossain

United CC

Shyamal Joshi, Amit Pangarkar, Rhuturaj Magare, Meet Parikh, Abhimanyu Singh, Ghanshyam Kumar, Arpan Shukla, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Pramod Bagauly, Chaitanya Parchure, Ambar Kachale, Piyushsingh Baghel, Ayush Sharma, Vikrant Godara

Vinohrady CC

Frederick Heydenrych, Benjamin Boulton-Smith, Shobhit Bhatia, Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Vojta Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Benjamin Soucek, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Arshad Ali, Arshad Yousafzai, Siddhart Goud

