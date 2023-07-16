ECS Czechia T10 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Scott Page Field, aka the Vinor Cricket Ground, in Prague, will host all the ECS Czechia T10 matches from July 17 to July 28, 2023. Prague CC are the defending champions.

The ECS Czechia T10 tournament will feature eight teams participating: Brno, Prague CC, Prague Spartans, Prague Tigers, Prague Barbarians, Vinohrady, United CC, and Bohemian. A total of 60 matches will be played in a double round-robin format, with each team facing the other seven teams twice.

Additionally, there will be four playoffs. The top four teams from the league stage will advance to the semifinals, and the losers will compete in the bronze final. The winners of the semifinals will play the final on July 28.

ECS Czechia T10 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, July 17

Match 1 - Brno vs Prague CC, 12:45 PM

Match 2 - Prague Barbarians vs Prague CC, 02:45 PM

Match 3 - Brno vs Prague Barbarians, 04:45 PM

Match 4 - Vinohrady vs Prague CC, 06:45 PM

Match 5- Brno vs Vinohrady, 08:45 PM

Tuesday, July 18

Match 6 - Brno vs Prague CC, 12:45 PM

Match 7 - Prague Barbarians vs Prague CC, 02:45 PM

Match 8 - Brno vs Prague Barbarians, 04:45 PM

Match 9 - Vinohrady vs Prague CC, 06:45 PM

Match 10 - Prague Barbarians vs Vinohrady, 08:45 PM

Wednesday, July 19

Match 11 - Bohemian vs United, 12:45 PM

Match 12 - Prague Spartans vs United, 02:45 PM

Match 13 - Prague Spartans vs Bohemian, 04:45 PM

Match 14 - Prague Tigers vs United, 06:45 PM

Match 15 - Prague Spartans vs Prague Tigers, 08:45 PM

Thursday, July 20

Match 16 - Prague Spartans vs United, 12:45 PM

Match 17 - Bohemian vs United, 02:45 PM

Match 18 - Prague Spartans vs Bohemian, 04:45 PM

Match 19 - Prague Tigers vs United, 06:45 PM

Match 20 - Prague Spartans vs Prague Tigers, 08:45 PM

Friday, July 21

Match 21 - Vinohrady vs United, 12:45 PM

Match 22 - Prague Spartans vs Brno, 02:45 PM

Match 23 - Vinohrady vs Prague Spartans, 04:45 PM

Match 24 - United vs Brno, 06:45 PM

Match 25 - Vinohrady vs Brno, 08:45 PM

Saturday, July 22

Match 26 - Vinohrady vs Prague Spartans, 12:00 PM

Match 27 - Prague Spartans vs Brno, 02:00 PM

Match 28 - Vinohrady vs Untied, 04:00 PM

Match 29 - United vs Brno, 06:00 PM

Match 30 - Vinohrady vs Bohemian, 08:00 PM

Match 31 - Bohemian vs Brno, 10:00 PM

Sunday, July 23

Match 32 - Prague Tigers vs Bohemian, 12:45 PM

Match 33 - Prague CC vs Bohemian, 02:45 PM

Match 34 - Prague CC vs Prague Tigers, 04:45 PM

Match 35 - Prague Barbarians vs Bohemian, 06:45 PM

Match 36 - Prague Tigers vs Prague Barbarians, 08:45 PM

Monday, July 24

Match 37 - Prague CC vs Bohemian, 12:45 PM

Match 38 - Prague Tigers vs Bohemian, 02:45 PM

Match 39 - Prague CC vs Prague Tigers, 04:45 PM

Match 40 - Prague Barbarians vs Bohemian, 06:45 PM

Match 41 - Prague Tigers vs Prague Barbarians, 08:45 PM

Tuesday, July 25

Match 42 - Prague Barbarians vs Prague Spartans, 12:45 PM

Match 43 - Prague CC vs United, 02:45 PM

Match 44 - Prague Barbarians vs Prague Spartans, 04:45 PM

Match 45 - Prague CC vs United, 06:45 PM

Match 46 - Prague CC vs Prague Spartans, 08:45 PM

Wednesday, July 26

Match 47 - Brno vs Prague Tigers, 12:45 PM

Match 48 - Vinohrady vs Bohemian, 02:45 PM

Match 49 - Vinohrady vs Prague Tigers, 04:45 PM

Match 50 - Brno vs Bohemian, 06:45 PM

Match 51 - Brno vs Prague Tigers, 08:45 PM

Thursday, July 27

Match 52 - Prague Barbarians vs Vinohrady, 12:45 PM

Match 53 - Prague Barbarians vs United, 02:45 PM

Match 54 - Vinohrady vs Prague Tigers, 04:45 PM

Match 55 - Prague CC vs Spartans, 06:45 PM

Match 56 - Prague Barbarians vs United, 08:45 PM

Friday, July 28

1st Semi-final - TBC vs TBC, 12:45 PM

2nd Semi-final - TBC vs TBC, 02:45 PM

Bronze Final - TBC vs TBC, 05:45 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 07:45 PM

ECS Czechia T10 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live-Streaming: ECN Youtube Channel & Fancode App&Website

ECS Czechia T10 2023: Full Squads

Bohemian

Abul Farhad, Akif Ul-Haq, Ali Awais, Ali Waqar, Arif Javed, Ashok Reddy, Dinesh Thakur, Guru Singh, Imran Ul Haq, Javed Iqbal, Kamaldeep Singh, Kapil Kumar, Kshiteej Puri, Martin Worndl, Md Ali, Md Musfikur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Muhammad Asim, Muhammad Usama, Pratap Jagtap, Ravindra Bist, Rohit Khungar, Sahil Grover, Saqlain Mukhtar, Saurabh Kakaria, Sazib Bhuiyan, Surendra Prasad, Tauqueer Sardar, Waseem Sardar, Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Azeem

Brno

Abhishek Prabhukhot, Ali Kashif, Annadurai Arumugum, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Ashish Matta, Avinash Vijayakumar, Dylan Steyn, Hamid Ullah, Harsh Maheshwari, Jai Rathore, Janaka Ihalage, Mohammad Ratul, Naveed Ahmed, Neeraj Mishra, Noor Khanday, Rahat Ali, Riaz Afridi, Sandeep Tiwari, Satyajit Sengupta, Shayan Khan, Suresh Ramarao, Tahseen Chikte, Varun Mehta, Yug Warrier

Prague Barbarians

Ajay Singh, Amrit Rai, Anil Yadav, Ankur Joshi, Birendra Kumar, Divyendra Singh, Gokul Sai, Kunal Mohite, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Mayank Purohit, Murali Vandrasi, Nagin Shaikha, Neel Pandya, Piyush Bisht, Piyush Kumar, Prem Nandivada, Rishi Khirbat, Robin Thakral, Rohit Goyal, Salman Ali, Sanjeev Chavan, Saurav Kumar, Sumit Pathak, Swaroop Muralinathan, Thilak Kumar, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Udhaya Suthanthirakani, Vamshi Madishetty, Vishal Manay, Vyshakh Jagannivasan

Prague CC

Aditya Khatiwala, Ajit Singh, Arun Ashokan, Chetan Patel, Dan Casey, Davidson Ramani, Fayaz Noori, Hilal Ahmad, Keyur Mehta, Kunal Bhardwaj, Kushal Mendon, Meet Thakkar, Naeem Lala, Naveen Padmaraju, Riaz Noori, Ritik Tomar, Rohit Deshmoyni, Sabawoon Davizi, Sameera Maduranga, Santhosh Ganesan, Satpal Verma, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Smit Patel, Sobhn Garnaik, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sudhir Gladson, Suditha Udugalage, Tojo Thomas

Prague Spartans

Aditya Rayaprolu, Anishkumar Nalanagula, Arun Konda, Arun Rajendiran, Ashutosh Arya, Dheeraj Thakur, Gnaanesh Sumathi, Jaynil Patel, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Balakrishnan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Mecit Ozturk, Mohit Thummar, Naveen Purandhar, Neeraj Tyagi, Parth Bhalodiya, Prasad Ramachandran, Ravi Radadiya, Sagar Madhireddy, Sandeep Kumar, Shanmugam Ravi, Shubham Gupta, Siddid Babu, Suhaib Wani, Varun Saxena, Vasanth Kumar, Vignesh Kumar

Prague Tigers

Ajhar Alam, Akhil Vijayan, Amin Hossain, Arman Bhuiyan, Arshad Hosen, Emon Mohiuddin, GM Hasanat, Himel Rongdi, Ibrahim Miah, Imtheajul Reyad, Kaoser Ahmed, Masud Sheikh, Md Mehedi Sourab, Md Rubait Miah, Premprakash Yadav, Rakib Al Hasan, Rasel Miah, Rashid Bhuiyan, Razu Ahmed, Robiul Islam, Sagor Hossain, Sahriar Nafiz, Saiful Islam, Sakibul Tanim, Samiul Alam, Sharif Aktaruzzaman, Sharikul Islam, Sojib Miah, Sonjit Halder, Ujjal Hossain

United

Abhimanyu Singh, Ali Sittar, Amandeep Bindra, Amit Pangarkar, Arpan Shukla, Ayush Sharma, Chakravarty Chellappa, Ghanshyam Kumar, Manish Jangid, Meet Parikh, Mustafa Nawab, Nijo Muralisreedharan, Piyushsingh Baghel, Pramod Bagauly, Raju Vaidhyanathan, Rhuturaj Magare, Rupesh Wani, Saurabh Awati, Shyamal Joshi, Sunil Zutshi, Vatsal Kansara, Vikrant Godara, Zahid Iqbal

Vinohrady

Abdul Muiz, Adnan Mohd, Akshay Babu, Anil Saini, Arshad Hayat, Ashley McGlynn, Benjamin Soucek, Chris Tebb, Danny O'Connor, Eric Walker, Henry Wood, Joe Cope, Joe Jacob, Kristian Volek, Michael Londesborough, Michalis Tavlaridis, Muhammad Nabeel, Nitin Meel, Ollie Dennis, Om Sharma, Paras Tanwar, Pawan Jaswal, Shaun Dalton, Shobhit Bhatia, Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Siddarth Goud, Tanmay Khuntena, Venkatesh Marghashayam