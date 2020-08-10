ECS Dresden T10 League 2020: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The German cricket fans are all set to cherish another round of European Cricket Series with the ECS Dresden T10 set to commence on August 10, 2020. The ECS Dresden 2020 tournament will witness five German Clubs vying for the title at the Ostrapark in Dresden, Germany.

As per the schedule of the ECS T10 Dresden, the five teams namely BSV Britannia, BSC Rehberge, Berlin Eagles CC, RC Dresden and USG Chemnitz will face each other twice in the 20-match group stages between August 10 and August 13, 2020. The top four teams at the end of the group stage will qualify for the playoff games scheduled on August 14, 2020.

ECS Dresden T10 League 2020 Fixtures (All Times in IST)

August 10, Monday

RC Dresden vs ￼USG Chemnitz at 12:30 PM

￼USG Chemnitz vs ￼Berlin Eagles CC at 02:30 PM

￼Berlin Eagles CC vs ￼RC Dresden at 04:30 PM

Berlin Eagles CC vs ￼USG Chemnitz at 06:30 PM

USG Chemnitz vs ￼RC Dresden at 08:30 PM

August 11, Tuesday

RC Dresden ￼vs Berlin Eagles CC at 12:30 PM

BSC Rehberge vs ￼Berlin Eagles CC at 02:30 PM

BSC Rehberge ￼vs USG Chemnitz at 04:30 PM

Berlin Eagles CC ￼vs BSC Rehberge at 06:30 PM

USG Chemnitz ￼vs BSC Rehberge at 08:30 PM

August 12, Wednesday

￼Berlin Eagles CC ￼vs BSV Britannia at 12:30 PM

RC Dresden vs ￼BSV Britannia at 02:30 PM

BSV Britannia ￼vs Berlin Eagles CC at 04:30 PM

BSC Rehberge vs ￼RC Dresden at 06:30 PM

BSV Britannia vs ￼BSC Rehberge at 08:30 PM

August 13, Thursday

USG Chemnitz ￼vs BSV Britannia at 12:30 PM

RC Dresden ￼vs BSC Rehberge at 02:30 PM

BSC Rehberge vs ￼BSV Britannia at 04:30 PM

BSV Britannia vs ￼USG Chemnitz at 06:30 PM

BSV Britannia vs ￼RC Dresden at 08:30 PM

Semifinal 1: August 14, Friday

Teams: 1st GR vs 4th GR at 01:30 PM

Semifinal 2: August 14, Friday

Teams: 2nd GR vs 3rd GR at 03:30 PM

Bronze Final: August 14, Friday

Teams: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 at 06:30 PM

Dresden T10 Final: August 14, Friday

Teams: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 at 08:30 PM

ECS Dresden T10 League 2020 live streaming details

The ECS Dresden will be streamed live by European Cricket Network on their YouTube channel "ECN - European Cricket Network".

Indian cricket fans can also catch the live action on the Fancode App.

ECS Dresden T10 League 2020 full squads

Berlin Eagles Squad: Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Bashar Khan, Saad Javed, Reuben Davies, Usman Hadi, Karan Singh, Nouman Stanikzai, Naser Hamed, Arshad Tausef, Habibullah Safi, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid, Mudassir Bacha, Zahid Mahmood, Arsalan Khan, Chamila Bandara, Zeeshan Sahi, Younis Ahmadzai, Mohammad Shinwari, Aslamkhan Zadran, Khaliq Zaman, and Omkar Patil.

BSC Rehberge Squad: TBA

BSV Britannia Squad: TBA

RC Dresden Squad: Himanshu Bhardwaj, Ashwin Prakash, Belal Zadran, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Azam Ali Rajput, Nilakantha Sahoo, Ali Haider, Sandeep Kamboj, Waqas Khalil, Mujib Alrahman, Dipankar Mukherjee, Syed Waqar, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Norullah Salarzai, Rahul Grover, Vivek Nandkumar, Waris Taghr, Md Uzzal Hossain, Mohammed Nizamul, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Almas Tariq, Aniruddh Das, Ganesh Patil, Gulzar Rasool and Kapil Chandnani.

USG Chemnitz: Anand Vijayalakshmi, Ananthu Ajikumar, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Mohammad Rubel, Gopinath Manoharan, Arul Dinesh, Zakki Rezai, Varun Soraganvi, Sibaji Roy, Dandeep Shivalingegowda, Ravi Singh, Akash Chougale, Balaji Venkatraj, Sahith Reddy, Naga Pawankumar, Adith Narayanan, Rahulganapathi Mathavan, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Vishnu Srinivasan, Karthikeyan Manga, Rajesh Nagaraja and Abdul Basir.