ECS Estonia 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ECS Estonia 2025 will be a six-team event, set to take place between May 19 and May 25. The Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground in Tallinn will host 34 games of the competition.

Ad

Tallinn Stallions, Tallinn Strikers, Tallinn Hippos, Tallinn United, Tartu Wolves, and Tallinn Riders are the six participating teams in this year’s ECS Estonia 2025. Tallinn Stallions are all set to face Tallinn Strikers in the opening game of the tournament.

The ECS Estonia 2025 will follow a double round-robin format with all six teams playing each other twice in the league stages. The top four teams after the league stages will secure a place in the knockout round, scheduled to take place on May 25.

Ad

Trending

The top two teams will meet in qualifier 1, while the third and fourth-placed teams will face each other in the eliminator. The winner of qualifier 1 will secure a place directly in the finals, while the loser of qualifier 1 will meet the winner of the eliminator for the second spot in the finals.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, live streaming details and squads of the ECS Estonia 2025.

Ad

ECS Estonia 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Monday, May 19

Match 1: Tallinn Stallions vs Tallinn Strikers, 11:30 AM

Match 2: Tallinn Hippos vs Tallinn United, 1:45 PM

Match 3: Tallinn Stallions vs Tartu Wolves, 3:45 PM

Match 4: Tallinn Hippos vs Tallinn Riders, 6:00 PM

Match 5: Tallinn United vs Tartu Wolves, 8:00 PM

Tuesday, May 20

Match 6: Tallinn Strikers vs Tallinn Riders, 11:30 AM

Match 7: Tallinn United vs Tallinn Stallions, 1:45 PM

Ad

Match 8: Tallinn Strikers vs Tallinn Hippos, 3:45 PM

Match 9: Tartu Wolves vs Tallinn Riders, 6:00 PM

Match 10: Tallinn Stallions vs Tallinn Hippos, 8:00 PM

Wednesday, May 21

Match 11: Tallinn United vs Tallinn Riders, 11:30 AM

Match 12: Tallinn Strikers vs Tartu Wolves, 1:45 PM

Match 13: Tallinn Stallions vs Tallinn Riders, 3:45 PM

Match 14: Tallinn Strikers vs Tallinn United, 6:00 PM

Match 15: Tallinn Hippos vs Tartu Wolves, 8:00 PM

Thursday, May 22

Match 16: Tallinn Stallions vs Tallinn Strikers, 11:30 AM

Match 17: Tallinn Hippos vs Tallinn United, 1:45 PM

Ad

Match 18: Tallinn Stallions vs Tartu Wolves, 3:45 PM

Match 19: Tallinn Hippos vs Tallinn Riders, 6:00 PM

Match 20: Tallinn United vs Tartu Wolves, 8:00 PM

Friday, May 23

Match 21: Tallinn Strikers vs Tallinn Riders, 11:30 AM

Match 22: Tallinn United vs Tallinn Stallions, 1:45 PM

Match 23: Tallinn Strikers vs Tallinn Hippos, 3:45 PM

Match 24: Tartu Wolves vs Tallinn Riders, 6:00 PM

Match 25: Tallinn Stallions vs Tallinn Hippos, 8:00 PM

Saturday, May 24

Match 26: Tallinn United vs Tallinn Riders, 11:30 AM

Match 27: Tallinn Strikers vs Tartu Wolves, 1:45 PM

Ad

Match 28: Tallinn Stallions vs Tallinn Riders, 3:45 PM

Match 29: Tartu Strikers vs Tallinn United, 6:00 PM

Match 30: Tallinn Hippos vs Tallinn Tartu Wolves, 8:00 PM

Sunday, May 25

Eliminator: TBC vs TBC, 11:30 AM

Qualifier 1: TBC vs TBC, 1:45 PM

Qualifier 2: TBC vs TBC, 4:45 PM

Final: TBC vs TBC, 8:00 PM

ECS Estonia 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of ECS Estonia 2025 will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Ad

ECS Estonia 2025: Full Squads

Tallinn Stallions

Aditya Panwar, Ankur Patel, Arsalan Aurangzeb, Ashwin Santosh, Faiq Usmani, Hammad Khan, Junaid Khan, Junaid Qazi, Kush Brahmbhatt, Miheer Bhide, Pranay Gheewala, Ram Krishnan, Rifaq Khan, Sachin Sabhlok, Saif Ur Rehman, Shaharyar Khan, Shravan Chandra, Vimukthi Hettiarachchi, Zahaan Khan, Zeeshan Ali

Tallinn Strikers

Ahmed Madani, Amjad Sher, Arslan Amjad, Ashraful Shuvo, Elias Hasan, Gull Zaman, Habib Khan, Muhammad Ehtesham, Muhammad Zunair, Nooh Sikander, Rakib Hassan, Rashid Mahmood, Shayan Khan, Sultan Mohmud, Syed Eftekhar, Tanuj Kattamanchi, Tarun Devalla, Usama Shikder, Yousuf Arafat

Ad

Tallinn Hippos

Aditya Paul, Bilal Masud, David Robson, Henri Pattenden, Jordan O’Brien, Kalle Vislapuu, Malcolm Sedgwick, Marko Vaik, Nicholas Salonen, Priyanga Dharmaratne, Ramesh Tanna, Richard Parkin, Steffan Gooch, Stuart Hook, Timothy Heath

Tallinn United

Adithyavishnu Vaikkath, Ancel Fernandez, Archit Nigam, Ayush Ummat, Basit Wani, Bhupender Verma, Faisal Shahzad, Gokul Thekkoot, Hamzah Muhammad, Jahanzeb Ahmed, Jeswin Sasindran, Kuldeep Teekas, MD Shoyaib, Maidul Islam, Mamun Al Mannan, Melbin Albert, Murali Obili, Naushad Ahmad, Partha Kar, Rahul Saghar, Rastu Singh, Sahil Chauhan, Sameer Khan, Sandeep Jaiswal, Shakeel Chauhan, Share Ali, Shrikant Pawade

Ad

Tartu Wolves

Ali Asghar, Ali Raza, Amit Singh, Ammar Hassan, Anish Sattar, Danish Toor, Fakhir Ali, Furqan Manzoor, Jazib Sawar, Kumail Mehdi, Luqman Sarfraz, Manish Gupta, Mohammad Irfan, Mohsin Saeed, Mubashar Iqbal, Muhammad Sumran, Muhammad Usman Sr, Nabeel Rahim, Nilam Basel, Noman Ashraf, Rajan Das, Sanu Maji, Usama Jamal, Usman Muhammad Jr, Zakir Ali

Tallinn Riders

Anand Chandrappa, Aniket Choudhari, Arqum Shahid, Aryan Sharma, Avishek Raha, Awais Qurni, Chandru Manogaran, Ehsanur Rahman, Hardik Prajapati, Mahjarul Alam, Mofiz Uddin, Moshur Rahman, Rana Masud, Rana Rashid, Rashedul Islam, Rishikesh Ram, Rony Zaman, Rupam Baruah, Salman Khan, Saqib Naveed, Shahid Hussain, Shahnawaz Khan, Shubham Arora, Swaminathan Ramachandran, Syed Asghar, Tajul Islam, Tanvir Ahmed, Tauseef Akhtar, Toqeer Awan, Vijay Kumar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️