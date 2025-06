ECS Finland 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Network is all set to host an action-packed ECS Finland 2025 from June 23 to June 27. The Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava will host all 24 games of the competition.

The tournament is divided into two groups. Group A consists of BTCC Dark Knights, SKK Rapids, Gymkhana Gladiators, Hadley’s Empire XI, and Helsinki Titans. Meanwhile, Group B includes Greater Helsinki Markhors, KCC Lions, Oulu CC, FinCC Gladiators, and Vantaa Vipers.

The ECS Finland 2025 is scheduled to take place in a single round-robin format, with each of the five teams playing the other four teams once in their respective groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament, scheduled to take place on June 27.

The top teams from both groups will face each other in Qualifier 1, and the winner will directly qualify for the finals. The second-placed teams from both groups will meet in the Eliminator. The winner of Eliminator and the loser of Qualifier 1 will face off for the second spot in the finals.

ECS Finland 2025: Full schedule (All timings are in IST)

Monday, June 23

Match 1: BTCC Dark Knights vs SKK Rapids, 11:45 AM

Match 2: BTCC Dark Knights vs Gymkhana Gladiators, 1:45 PM

Match 3: SKK Rapids vs Hadley’s Empire XI, 3:45 PM

Match 4: Gymkhana Gladiators vs Helsinki Titans, 5:45 PM

Match 5: Helsinki Titans vs Hadley’s Empire XI, 7:45 PM

Tuesday, June 24

Match 6: Gymkhana Gladiators vs Hadley’s Empire XI, 11:45 AM

Match 7: Gymkhana Gladiators vs SKK Rapids, 1:45 PM

Match 8: Helsinki Titans vs SKK Rapids, 3:45 PM

Match 9: Hadley’s Empire XI vs BTCC Dark Knights, 5:45 PM

Match 10: BTCC Dark Knights vs Helsinki Titans, 7:45 PM

Wednesday, June 25

Match 11: Greater Helsinki Markhors vs Oulu CC, 11:45 AM

Match 12: Greater Helsinki Markhors vs KCC Lions, 1:45 PM

Match 13: Oulu CC vs FinCC Gladiators, 3:45 PM

Match 14: KCC Lions vs Vantaa Vipers, 5:45 PM

Match 15: Vantaa Vipers vs FinCC Gladiators, 7:45 PM

Thursday, June 26

Match 16: KCC Lions vs FinCC Gladiators, 11:45 AM

Match 17: KCC Lions vs Oulu CC, 1:45 PM

Match 18: Vantaa Vipers vs Oulu CC, 3:45 PM

Match 19: FinCC Gladiators vs Greater Helsinki Markhors, 5:45 PM

Match 20: Greater Helsinki Markhors vs Vantaa Vipers, 7:45 PM

Friday, June 27

Eliminator: TBC vs TBC, 11:45 AM

Qualifier 1: TBC vs TBC, 1:45 AM

Qualifier 2: TBC vs TBC, 4:45 AM

Final: TBC vs TBC, 7:45 AM

ECS Finland 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the ECS Finland 2025 will be available on the FanCode app and website.

ECS Finland 2025: Full Squads

BTCC Dark Knights

Afzal Hossain, Ahmed Rabby, Bayzid Islam, Belayet Khan, Fardush Bappy, Humaun Kabir, Jabed Kaisar, Jobaer Hossain Moon, Kaushik Nag, Khurshid Alam, Mahbubur Rahman, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Mohiuddin Al Belal, Osman Ibrahim, Rony Sardar, Ruhit Paul, Saiful Islam, Sarwar Jahan, Shahed Alam, Shahrukh Ali, Tonmoy Kumar Saha

SKK Rapids

Areeb Quadir, Asad Ijaz, Azam Dar, Ekhpelwak Kuchey, Ezatullah Noori, Faraaz Abbas, Gerard Brady, Junaid Khan, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Mehar Arumilli, Muhammad Rehan, Ponniah Vijendran, Qaiser Siddique, Saqib Arshad, Suman Shrestha, Suraj Iyer, Troy Faithfull, Waheedullah Noori

Gymkhana Gladiators

Ali Malik, Asad Sabir, Bilawal Hussain, Faisal Shahzad, Huzaifa Fahim, Junaid Khan, Malik Zeeshan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Imran, Sajed Anwar, Saroj Aryal, Shan Mustafa

Hadley’s Empire XI

Ahsan Majid, Amjad Sher, Aravind Mohan, Beenu Khoda, Bhupesh Khoda, Christian Hickey, Dhruvansingh Parmar, Hariharan Dandapani, Heikki Mahlamaki, Jayesh Manthiram, Jonathan Scamans, Jordan O’Brien, Kripesh Sangroula, Mahesh Tambe, Manthiram Sankaravadivel, Matias Brasier, Muhammad Shahzaib, Muthukumar Marichamy, Nabin Sapkota, Nathan Collins, Nicholas Salonen, Raaz Mohammad, Rahul Agarwal, Ryan Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sunil Thakur, Tarun Sharma, Tejas Prajapati, Vanraaj Padhaal, Vishal Verma

Helsinki Titans

Abdul Qureshi, Abhiyan Basnet, Adnan Syed, Affan Zafar, Aniketh Pusthay, Arun Bhatia, Asad Hasan, Asanga Maldeniya, Bilal Khan, Gaurav Nevatia, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Hammadullah Shinwari, Khalid Mangal, Mansoor Afzali, Milind Sidh, Salim Sulaimankhail, Sheri Bhaskar, Shwaz Zafar, Susantha Karunathna, Talha Shahzad, Vineet Shekhar, Waleed Iftikhar, Waqas Raja, Zahidullah Kamal, Zaki Kamal

Greater Helsinki Markhors

Abdullah Attiqe, Ahsan Iqbal, Ahtesham Rehman, Akhil Arjunan, Amit Singh, Atif Rasheed, Azam Raza, Bilal Ahmad, Bilal Majeed, Choudhary Mujtaba, Fahad Mahmood, Faheem Nellancheri, Farrukh Zeb, Ghulfam Nazir, Mohamed Nafraz, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Shahzad, Naveed Shahid, Pranjay Arya, Rizwan Ali, Roshan Shreshtha, Shahzad Shabbir, Yawar Haq, Ziaur Rehman

Oulu CC

Abhishek Sinha, Anthony Quinn, Athith Sagar, Chandu Jayawardhana, Manik Chamika, Nuwan Dassanayake, Rishan Dushshantha, Shaakir Dar, Shivaraj Kevala, Subin Narayanan, Sudheer Vishwakarma, Tharanga Wijethilake, Vinay Shekar, Yasiru Peiris

KCC Lions

Abhilash Malbari, Arun Sankaran, Auswin Kumar, Cliff D’Souza, Farrukh Feroze, Jeyapradeep Pitchai, Karthi Marimuthu, Manikandan Manikam, Mohan Raju, Muni Sanadi, Nitesh Poojary, Prajwal Shelke, Prasanth Sivaparakasam, Rajeev Shyla, Sithan Madivanane, Sundar Dakshnamurthy, Suresh Raju, Tejaswi Geddam, Vamsi Panganamala, Venkat Ramadass, Vignesh Ramesh

FinCC Gladiators

Abhinav Anand, Ahmad Jaleel, Anant Kumar, Arun Balakrishnan, Ashish Chowdhury, Balajee Selvaraj, Gaurav Pensia, Hemanathan Kumar, Jagadeesh Sathyanarayanan, Nishith Singh, Simranjit Singh, Sunilkumar Mohandas, Vignesh Neelagandan

Vantaa Vipers

Amila Fernando, Damith Samaranayake, Gihan Silva, Isuru Perera, Lakmal Nalinda, Madhawa Basnayaka, Mahesh Niroshan, Pavan Karunarathne, Priyan De Silva, Pubudu Priyankara, Ranuka Koruwage, Ravi Sanjeewa, Rumesh Wickramarathna, Sanithra Botheju, Sasindu Wijemuni

