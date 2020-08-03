ECS Finland T10 League 2020: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The ECS Finland T10 League 2020 will commence on August 8th at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerawa, Finland. The Finland T10 League will witness four Finnish clubs competing for the title.

As per the Finland T10 League details, Empire Blades, Greater Helsinki Markhors, Helsinki Cricket Club and SKK Rapids will go head-to-head in a six-match round-robin stage, with the top three teams advancing to the playoffs.

The winner of the group round will progress directly to the final of the ECS Finland T10 League, while the other two teams will clash in the Eliminator for the final slot.

ECS Finland T10 League 2020 Fixtures (All Times in IST)

August 08, Saturday

Empire Blades vs Greater Helsinki Markhors at 01:30 PM

Helsinki Cricket Club vs SKK Rapids at 03:30 PM

Greater Helsinki Markhors vs SKK Rapids at 05:30 PM

Empire Blades vs Helsinki Cricket Club at 07:30 PM

August 09, Sunday

Greater Helsinki Markhors vs Helsinki Cricket Club at 01:30 PM

Empire Blades vs SKK Rapids at 03:30 PM

Finland T10 Eliminator: August 09, Sunday

Teams: G2 vs G3 at 05:30 PM

Finland T10 Final: August 09, Sunday

Teams: Winner Group vs Winner Eliminator at 07:30 PM

ECS Finland T10 League 2020 live streaming details

The cricket fans can catch the live action of ECS Finland T10 League on the European Cricket Network YouTube channel (Worldwide) and the Fancode App (India).

ECS Finland T10 League 2020 full squads

Helsinki Cricket Club Squad: Aniketh Pushthay, Abbas Khan, Aminullah Malikzay, Avnish Kumar, Affan Bin Zafar, Akhil Arjunan, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Karthik Pavan Vurubandi, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Amit Singh, Adnan Syed, Abrar Mirza, Amrik Bhatia, Arun Bhatia, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Rakesh Bhatia, Zahidullah Kamal, Gautam Bhaskar and Obaidullah Sadiqui.

Empire Blades Squad: Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jonathan Scamans, Muhammad Imran, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Raaz Mohammad, Rahul Agarwal, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Ajay Sharma, Bhupesh Khoda, Hemanathan Kumar, Richard Savage, Bipin Khoda and Uday Nandini.

Greater Helsinki Markhors Squad: Ajay Sharma, Bhupesh Khoda, Hemanathan Kumar, Jonathan Scamans, Muhammad Imran, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Raaz Mohammad, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Rahul Agarwal, Richard Savage, Bipin Khoda and Uday Nandini.

SKK Rapids Squad: Henry Sewell, Nathan Collins, Areeb Quadir, Qaiser Siddique, Jake Goodwin, Waqas Raja, Nirav Shah, Kartikeya Voleti, Iqbal Hossain, Alastair Hay, Asim Ghani, Atif Rasheed, Gerard Brady, Peter Gallagher, Jordan O'Brien, Manoj Thavayogarajah and Ponniah Vijendran.