ECS Hungary T10 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

ECS Hungary T10 2023 will see 11 teams compete for the trophy. The squads hava a nice blend of youth and experience.

Four games will be every day, with the summit clash scheduled on July 14 in Hungary.

ECS Hungary T10 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: July 3 - Royal Tigers vs United Csalad Budapest at 12:45 PM

Match 2: July 3 - United Csalad Budapest vs Blinders Blizzards at 2:45 PM

Match 3: July 3 - Royal Tigers vs Cobra CC at 4:45 PM

Match 4: July 3 - Cobra CC vs Blinders Blizzards at 6:45 PM

Match 5: July 3 - Royal Tigers vs Blinders Blizzards at 8:45 PM

Match 6: July 4 - Dunabogdany CC vs Budapest Blinders at 12:45 AM

Match 7: July 4 - Budapest vs Blinders vs Royal Eagles at 2:45 PM

Match 8: July 4 - Dunabogdany CC vs Debrecen Vikings at 4:45 PM

Match 9: July 4 - Debrecen Vikings vs Royal Eagles at 6:45 PM

Match 10: July 4 - Dunabogdany CC vs Royal Eagles at 8:45 PM

Match 11: July 5 - Budapest Kings vs Royal Falcons at 12:45 AM

Match 12: July 5 - Royal Falcons vs DV Ultimate XI at 2:45 PM

Match 13: July 5 - Budapest Kings vs Royal Tigers at 4:45 PM

Match 14: July 5 - Royal Tigers vs DV Ultimate XI at 6:45 PM

Match 15: July 5 - Budapest Kings vs DV Ultimate XI at 8:45 PM

Match 16: July 6 - United Csalad Budapest vs Dunabogdany CC at 12:45 AM

Match 17: July 6 - Dunabogdany CC vs Cobra CC at 2:45 PM

Match 18: July 6 - United Csalad Budapest vs Royal Eagles at 4:45 PM

Match 19: July 6 - Royal Eagles vs Cobra CC, GB Oval , Szodliget at 6:45 PM

Match 20: July 6 - United Csalad Budapest vs Cobra CC at 8:45 PM

Match 21: July 7 - Budapest Blinders vs Blinders Blizzards at 12:45 AM

Match 22: July 7 - Blinders Blizzards vs Debrecen Vikings at 2:45 PM

Match 23: July 7 - Budapest Blinders vs Budapest Kings at 4:45 PM

Match 24: July 7 - Budapest Kings vs Debrecen Vikings at 6:45 PM

Match 25: July 7 - Budapest Blinders vs Debrecen Vikings at 8:45 PM

Match 26: July 8 - DV Ultimate XI vs Royal Eagles at 12:45 AM

Match 27: July 8 - Royal Eagles vs Blinders Blizzards at 2:45 PM

Match 28: July 8 - DV Ultimate XI vs Dunabogdany CC at 4:45 PM

Match 29: July 8 - Dunabogdany CC vs Blinders Blizzards at 6:45 PM

Match 30: July 8 - DV Ultimate XI vs Blinders Blizzards at 8:45 PM

Match 31: July 9 - Dunabogdany CC vs Royal Tigers at 12:45 PM

Match 32: July 9 - Royal Tigers vs Royal Falcons at 2:45 PM

Match 33: July 9 - Dunabogdany CC vs Budapest Kings at 4:45 PM

Match 34: July 9 - Cobra CC vs Royal Falcons at 6:45 PM

Match 35: July 9 - Cobra CC vs Budapest Kings at 8:45 PM

Match 36: July 10 - United Csalad Budapest vs Royal Falcons at 12:45 PM

Match 37: July 10 - Royal Falcons vs Budapest Blinders at 2:45 PM

Match 38: July 10 - United Csalad Budapest vs DV Ultimate XI at 4:45 PM

Match 39: July 10 - DV Ultimate XI vs Budapest Blinders at 6:45 PM

Match 40: July 10 - United Csalad Budapest vs Budapest Blinders at 8:45 PM

Match 41: July 11 - Debrecen Vikings vs Royal Tigers at 12:45 PM

Match 42: July 11 - Royal Falcons vs Royal Eagles at 2:45 PM

Match 43: July 11 - Debrecen Vikings vs Royal Falcons at 4:45 PM

Match 44: July 11 - Royal Eagles vs Royal Tigers at 6:45 PM

Match 45: July 11 - Dunabogdany CC vs Royal Falcons at 8:45 PM

Match 46: July 12 - Budapest Kings vs United Csalad Budapest at 12:45 AM

Match 47: July 12 - United Csalad Budapest vs Debrecen Vikings at 2:45 PM

Match 48: July 12 - Budapest Kings vs Blinders Blizzards at 4:45 PM

Match 49: July 12 - Blinders Blizzards vs Royal Falcons at 6:45 PM

Match 50: July 12 - Budapest Kings vs Royal Eagles at 8:45 PM

Match 51: July 13 - Cobra CC vs Budapest Blinders at 12:45 AM

Match 52: July 13 - Royal Tigers vs Budapest Blinders at 2:45 PM

Match 53: July 13 - Cobra CC vs DV Ultimate XI at 4:45 PM

Match 54: July 13 - Debrecen Vikings vs DV Ultimate XI at 6:45 PM

Match 55: July 13 - Cobra CC vs Debrecen Vikings at 8:45 PM

1st Semi-Final: July 14 - TBC vs TBC at 12:45 PM

2nd Semi-Final: July 14 - TBC vs TBC at 2:45 PM

3/4th PlayOff: July 14 - TBC vs TBC at 5:45 PM

Final: July 14 - TBC vs TBC at 7:45 PM

ECS Hungary T10 2023: Live streaming Details

All games of the ECS Hungary T10 2023 will be live streamed on the Fancode app & website.

ECS Hungary T10 2023: Full Squads

Royal Tigers

Abdul Basit, Abdul Mannan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Abhitesh Prashar, Darshan Sudarshnaiah, Habib Deldar, Khaibar Deldar, Lokesh Bala, Malikzada Akramullah, Marc Ahuja, Mohmand Rahmatullah, Muhammad Saqlain, Sadat Said, Sai Goutham, Stan Ahuja, Sufyan Mohammed, Tonmoy Gomes, Waqar Mehmood, Zahir Safi, Zeeshan Kukikhel

Dunabogdany CC

Abdul Haseeb, Arivarvalan Elango, Bharath Deshpande, Bibek Singh, Chris Dowle, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Kamal Bhakuni, Khushal Gabhane, Kirtikumar Dhayfule, Manas Mishra, Mugesh Ravi, Osaid Haider, Preminder Singh, Rafi Hydru, Raghav Sharma, Rohit Kumar, Subhan Tariq, Sudharsh Sureshkumar, Venkata Narashiman, Yadwinder Singh

Cobra CC

Adbul Qadeer, Adeebuddin, Amal Jacob, Amit Nain, Anuj Kumar, Arun Venkatarajan, Ashutosh Mathur, Bhavani Adapaka, Edwin Joy, Hafeez Ullah, Harshit Sharma, Imran Siddiqui, Muhammad Burhan, Muhammad Soban, Ravi Yadav, Ruturaj Sawant, Sanjay Kumar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Shaharyar Butt, Shakir Ullah, Sheikh Rasik, Usama Muhammad, Vishnu Vasudev, Zafar Ullah

Blinders Blizzards

Abdul Wajid, Abu Baker, Adnan Khan, Ahmed Hafeez, Ali Shabaz, Bilal Muringakkodan, Faizan Shaukat, Irfan Khan, Kalpa Ilankoon, Mohid Ali, Muhammad Hasnain, Mutte Ikram, Nishantha Liyanage, Omer Zahid, Pranav Vashi, Reza Arif, Sanju Karunarathne, Sharafali Nazar, Waqar Khalid

United Csalad Budapest

Abdullah Baloch, Ahmad Alam, Ajithkumar Murugesan, Anil Pattanaik, Ashrith Darapureddy, Fasih Atif, Francis Farrell, Ghulam Abbas, Himanshu Tyagi, Jack Murrell, Kailash Sankar, Kasir Ahmed, Madhu Sabbavarapu, Mark Des Fontaine, Ramesh Velmurugan, Ravichandran Rajendran, Saurabh Mehta, Sellathurai Kanagaraj, Taha Khan, Vinoth Ravindran

Budapest Blinders

Abbas Ghani, Ali Farasat, Ali Yalmaz, Amjad Aziz, Asanka Weligamage, Danyal Akbar, Haris Mehraj, Ibrar Ahmad, Kalum Akurugoda, Kamran Wahid, Kanishka Wickramaratne, Maanav Nayak, Maaz Bhaiji, Mecit Ozturk, Rahul Goyal, Sandeep Mohandas, Steffan Gooch, Ximus du Plooy

Royal Eagles

Ajay Jaiswal, Anup Gupta, Aswin Sasi, Avinash Puthran, Deepu Divan, Emad Khan, Farhan Khan, Gaurang Talreja, Guru Gambhir, Haseeb Raza, Hemanth, Himanshu Sharma, Leo Bloomfield, Mohit Kundlia, Rammi Vegi, Rebin George, Sachin Chauhan, Sheraz Dilbar, Shubham Dhari, Tarun Ahalawat, Vishnu Manohar

DV Ultimate XI

Ali Nawaz, Arpan Chowdhury, Bobby Patel, Gopal Saha, Imran Vaidya, Kaesar Ahmed, Kamran Shah, Mani Teja, Masud Rana, Masuk Abdullah, Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohammad Kamran, Mueez ul Hassan, Parth Kale, Pruthvi Boppani, Raihan Rakib, Rakibul Rifat, Sarafat Hossain, Shahal Joy, Shazi Siddiqui, Umer Jamil, Usama Habib, Ziaul Saykat

Royal Falcons

Abhijith Jayakumar, Abhishek Bhadauria, Akarsh Ashok, Akash Parmar, Alden Pinto, Aniket Sakhare, Ashish Tyagi, Dipak Mahajan, Dumasiya Bhargav, Fayaz Khan, Gabor Torok, Ghilman Anjum, Gopal Tripathi, Hitesh Patel, Ikram Hafeez, Irshad Ansari, Jameel Ahmed, Jignesh Bhathlakar, Manish Wadhwa, Manu Bhardwaj, Mridul Bangani, Muhammad Sulaiman, Muhammad Usama, Nikunj Patel, Pankaj Kumar, Patel Priteshkumar, Prateek Kaushik, Praveen Gusain, Rabin Momin, Sheharyar Arif, Shiv Trivedi, Stanzin Namgail, Stephen Kuriakose, Waqas Shinwari

Debrecen Vikings

Abdul Sultan, Ahmed Khan, Ali Shan, Faris Iqbal, Hafizullah Noori, Hasnain Fia, Hassan Nazir, Hritik Jesani, Mammond Khan, Mamoon Khan, Mohammad Rakib, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Tanveer, Parviz Khyber, Suleman Muhammad, Tahir Hafeez, Usaar Ghori, Usama Kajla, Wahab Baig

Budapest Kings

Abdul Arham, Dhanashekar Prabhulingam, Govarthan Palanisamy, Jayanth Vallurupalli, Manohar Boddu, Prakash Akula, Pramod Haridas, Raveel Khan, Sandy Sachin, Savinaya Jakkanna, Shakir Ullah, Shiva Tadela, Siva Bommisetty, Skanda Ramachandra, Srinivas Mandali, Sunil Gangadharaiah, Tejendra Varma

