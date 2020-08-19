ECS Hungary T10 League 2020: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The ECS Hungary T10 League will be hosted on the third weekend of August 2020 at the GB Oval in Szodliget, near Budapest, Hungary.

The Hungary T10 League will be played between four club teams, namely, Royal Tigers Cricket Club, Baggy Blues Cricket Club, Dunabogdany Cricket Club and Cobra Cricket Club.

As per the ECS Hungary format, all four teams will face each other once in the group round, with the top three progressing to the playoffs. The winner of the group round will qualify directly for the final, while the other two teams will clash in the eliminator before joining the group winner in the Hungary Final.

ECS Hungary T10 League 2020 Fixtures (All Times in IST)

August 22, Saturday

Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Cobra Cricket Club at 12:30 PM

Royal Tigers Cricket Club vs Baggy Blues Cricket Club at 02:30 PM

Cobra Cricket Club vs Royal Tigers Cricket Club at 04:30 PM

Baggy Blues Cricket Club vs Dunabogdany Cricket Club at 06:30 PM

August 23, Sunday

Baggy Blues Cricket Club vs Cobra Cricket Club at 12:30 PM

Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Royal Tigers Cricket Club at 02:30 PM

Eliminator: August 23, Sunday

Teams: 2nd Group Stage vs 3rd Group Stage at 05:30

Hungary T10 Final: August 23, Sunday

Teams: Winner Group vs Winner Eliminator at 08:30 PM

ECS Hungary T10 League 2020 live streaming details

The ECS Hungary will be streamed across all nations on ECN - European Cricket Network on YouTube. Indian cricket fans, meanwhile, can enjoy the live coverage on the FanCode App.

ECS Hungary T10 League 2020 full squads

Baggy Blues Cricket Club Squad: Asanka Weligamage, Bharani Parvathi, Muhammad Hasnain, Raghav Sharma, Rameez Hashmi, Sachin Chauhan, Sandeep Mohandas, Duncan Shoebridge, Jack Murrell, Jeremy Polarouthu, Kalum Akurugoda, Kamran Shah, Sean Brennan, Suganth Raju, Tonmoy Gomes and Vinoth Ravindran.

Cobra Cricket Club Squad: Ashutosh Mathur, Nitin Narve, Shanker Gudipati, Achuk Singh, Srinivas Mandali, Abdul Sheikh, Satish Inakoti, Kalyan Padharthi, Vishnu Vasudev, Bhavani Adapaka, Arun Venkatarajan, Kailash Chander, Anuj Kumar, Siva Bommisetty, Sanjay Kumar and Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan.

Dunabogdany Cricket Club Squad: Satyender Parihar, Stephen Anthony, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Loysten Sebastian, Khushal Gabhane, Bibek Singh, Amit Parihar, Probal Rudra, Izhar Khan, Bobby Patel, Ali Yalmaz, Ali Farasat, Rohit Kumar, Anil Pattanaik, Salman Jamil and Izaz Ali.

Royal Tigers Cricket Club Squad: Abhishek Stan Ahuja, Abhishek Kheterpal, Steffan Gooch, Safi Zahir, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Abhitesh Prashar, Ali Haider, Sameer Ahmed Khan, Omer Zahid, Akramuliah Malikzada, Maaz Bhaiji, Harsh Vardhan Mandhyan, Marc Ahuja, Sufiyan Mohammed, Habib Deldar and Neeshantha Geethan Liyanage.