ECS Iceland T10 League 2020: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming detail

Iceland is all set to take a huge leap into the competitive cricket landscape with the inaugural ECS Iceland T10 League, which commences on 1st August. The tournament will feature Iceland's top three domestic cricket teams, namely Reykjavik Vikings, Kopavogur Puffins and Hafnarfjordur Hammers.

The two day Iceland T10 league would be played over the first weekend of August. The teams will go head-to-head twice in the six-match group stage, with the top two clashing in the final on 2nd Augist.

The Vidistadatun ground in Reykjavik, Iceland will host all seven fixtures of the ECS Iceland T10.

The Kopavogur Puffins pre-tournament favourites in the Iceland T10 league owing to their splendid form in the recently concluded Íslensk Premier League 2020.

The team remained unbeaten and are likely to continue their juggernaut in the Iceland T10 league. Dasun Bandara (239 Runs & 18 Wickets), Abhishek Chauhan (216 Runs & 9 Wickets) and David Cook (189 Runs & 7 Wickets) are the team's most consistent performers.

The Reykjavik Vikings are blowing hot and cold this year and have not remained consistent. However, despite their intermittent success, they still boast the firepower to dismantle any opponent on their day.

They trumped Puffins in the 2020 Summer Solstice Sixes Final and will be aiming to repeat that feat in the Iceland T10 league. All-rounder Lakmal Bandara is the Vikings top performer with 179 runs and 16 wickets under his belt, while Sadun Lankathilaka (159 runs & 15 wickets) and Prabhath Weerasooriya (164 runs & 9 wickets) are the other players to watch out for in the Iceland T10 League.

The Hafnarfjordur Hammers have failed to win a single match this year and would have to play out of their skins to trouble the likes of Puffins and Vikings. This can be understood by the fact that team's top performer with the ball Mohammad Younas has claimed just 7 wickets while their best batter Abdur Rehman has scored only 84 runs so far. Thus, they would have their task cut out in the Iceland T10 league.

ECS Iceland T10 League 2020 Fixtures (All Times in IST)

August 01, Saturday

Reykjavik Vikings vs Kopavogur Puffins Lions at 04:30 PM

Hafnarfjordur Hammers vs Reykjavik Vikings at 06:30 PM

Kopavogur Puffins vs Hafnarfjordur Hammers at 08:30 PM

Reykjavik Vikings vs Kopavogur Puffins at 10:30 PM

August 02, Sunday

Reykjavik Vikings vs Hafnarfjordur Hammers at 04:30 PM

Hafnarfjordur Hammers vs Kopavogur Puffins Tigers at 06:30 PM

Iceland T10 Final: August 02, Sunday

Teams: G1 vs G2 at 09:30 PM

ECS Iceland T10 League 2020 live streaming details

The ECS Iceland is set to be streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network YouTube channel. Indian viewers can watch the action on the Fancode App.

ECS Iceland T10 League 2020 Full Squads

Hafnarfjordur Hammers Squad: David Abew-Baido, Abdur Rehman, Jakob Robertson, Omar Sabi, Sammy Gill, Javed Hussain, Sulaman Nainaz, Kali Nazar, Lee Nelson, Nolan Williams, Fida Wur and Mohammad Younas.

Kópavogur Puffins: Abhishek Chauhan, David Cook, Leslie Dcunha, Mohit Kotian, Dushan Bandara, Lakshitha Bimsara, Keenan Botha, Olafur Briem, Sampath Kumar, Ramachandran Gujapan, Gabriel Maksimov and Sathiya Rupan.

Reykjavik Vikings: Lakmal Bandara, Sadun Lankathilaka, Asim Ayoub, Junaid Raja, Ravi Rawat, Max Sandharu, Jega Subramaniyam, Derick Deonarain, Mahinda Dissanayake, Chamley Fernando, Gul Khan and Prabhath Weerasooriya.