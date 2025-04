ECS Italy, Bologna 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Series (ECS) Italy, Bologna 2025 is set to take place from April 13 to 18. Fabio Fabbri Cricket Ground in Bologna will host all 28 games of the competition.

Eight teams have been divided into two groups, consisting of four teams each. Bologna, Fresh Tropical, Friends XI, and Trentino Aquila form Group A, while Brescia CC, Cividate, Markhor Milano, and Panjab are part of Group B.

The tournament will be conducted in a double round-robin format, with each team playing the other three teams in their group twice. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the playoffs, followed by the final on April 18.

On that note, let's look at the schedule, live-streaming details, and squads of the tournament.

ECS Italy, Bologna 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, April 13

Match 1 - Bologna vs Friends XI, 12:15 PM

Match 2 - Bologna vs Fresh Tropical, 2:15 PM

Match 3 - Friends XI vs Trentino Aquila, 4:15 PM

Match 4 - Trentino Aquila vs Fresh Tropical, 6:15 PM

Match 5 - Friends XI vs Fresh Tropical, 8:15 PM

Monday, April 14

Match 6 - Trentino Aquila vs Bologna, 12:15 PM

Match 7 - Trentino Aquila vs Fresh Tropical, 2:15 PM

Match 8 - Bologna vs Friends XI, 4:15 PM

Match 9 - Trentino Aquila vs Friends XI, 6:15 PM

Match 10 - Fresh Tropical vs Bologna, 8:15 PM

Tuesday, April 15

Match 11 - Friends XI vs Fresh Tropical, 12:15 PM

Match 12 - Bologna vs Trentino Aquila, 2:15 PM

Match 13 - Brescia CC vs Markhor Milano, 4:15 PM

Match 14 - Panjab vs Cividate, 6:15 PM

Wednesday, April 16

Match 15 - Cividate vs Panjab, 12:15 PM

Match 16 - Cividate vs Markhor Milano, 2:15 PM

Match 17 - Panjab vs Brescia CC, 4:15 PM

Match 18 - Cividate vs Brescia CC, 6:15 PM

Match 19 - Markhor Milano vs Panjab, 8:15 PM

Thursday, April 17

Match 20 - Panjab vs Brescia CC, 12:15 PM

Match 21 - Panjab vs Markhor Milano, 2:15 PM

Match 22 - Brescia CC vs Cividate, 4:15 PM

Match 23 - Cividate vs Markhor Milano, 6:15 PM

Match 24 - Brescia CC vs Markhor Milano, 8:15 PM

Friday, April 18

Eliminator - TBC vs TBC, 12:15 PM

Qualifier 1 - TBC vs TBC, 2:15 PM

Qualifier 2 - TBC VS TBC, 5:15 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 8:15 PM

ECS Italy, Bologna 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The tournament will be available to watch for free for Indian viewers on the FanCode app and website.

ECS Italy, Bologna 2025: Full squads

Bologna

Akash Deep, Ankush Kumar, Babar Ghafar, Danial Babar, Faizan Hussain, Haseeb Khan, Ishwar Deol, Jawad Ahmed, Kashan Mazhar, Khayer Abul, Malik Sarfraz, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Onkar Tavate, Safqan Abdullah, Salman Khan, Shaheer Saleem, Sheraz Ali, Sufiyan Afzal, Tasin Mostafa, Tazeem Ul Hassan, Uzair Babar, Yaseen Khan

Fresh Tropical

Ahmadullah Safi, Ahtasham Javaid, Amir Sharif, Asim Ali, Bilal Hamid, Haider Ali, Hassan Ahmad, Irfan Shaikh, Javed Mahash, Luqman Amjad, Muhammad Imran, Shahzad Sarwar, Sikandar Abbas, Taha Cheema, Tehzeeb Ul Hassan, Usman Javaid, Zahid Cheema

Friends XI

Adil Tabraiz, Arslan Akthar, Balwinder Singh, Hardeep Singh, Harmanjeet Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jasanpreet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Kuldeep Marok, Kulwinder Singh, Manish Bains, Manpreet Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Noman Ali, Pritpal Singh, Sarbjit Singh, Sohaib Zafar, Soumi Ryder, Tabraiz Atiq, Vikas Kumar

Trentino Aquila

Adeel Ahmed, Adeel Muhammad, Ali Hassan, Ali Saqib Arshad, Ashiq Awais, Hasnain Raza, Kamran Hussain, Lovepreet Singh, Maroofkhel Karzai, Masood Asghar, Mirza Baig, Muhammad Arslan, Nabeel Makhan, Sadaqat Ali, Sahil Khan, Usman Arshad

Brescia CC

Ali Raza, Babar Khaliq, Bashar Khan, Hassan Naveed, Imad Khan, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad, Jawad Mohammad, Mirza Umair, Naseer Hussain, Naveed Chaudhary, Owais Amjad, Qalab Sajjad, Rizwan Muhammad, Sajid Khan Afridi, Yasir Dullu

Cividate

Ahad Rizwan, Ansh Sharma, Arslan Muhammad, Babar Azan, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Harry Ram, Ismaeel Ali, Isra Munshi, Kuljinder Singh, Mehmood Rashid, Muhammad Muzaffar, Musharraf Muzaffar, Onkar Singh, Rahul Mishal, Shahbaz Masood, Sikandar Waleed, Sukhraj Singh, Zain Ali, Zain Mazher

Markhor Milano

Ashfaq Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Atta Ullah, Atter Muhmmad, Bilal Imran, Faisal Shabbir, Faraz Ali, Hammad Malik, Hassan Jamil, Husnain Kabeer, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Muneeb, Muhammad Umar, Rafatur Rafat, Raja Hussain, Tharidu Heshan, Umair Aqeel, Vissal Hussain, Zain Naqvi

Panjab

Akhil Nirmal, Amit Rathore, Amninder Singh, Arvind Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Deependra Shekhawat, Gurdip Singh, Gurman Singh, Hardeep Singh, Inderjit Gill, Jaspreet Kumar, Monu Lal, Nasir Hamid, Rajmani Sandhu, Simranjit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Taranjit Bharaj

