The Swedish fans are all set to enjoy another slice of the European Cricket Series in the form of ECS Malmo T10 League 2020. The week-long tournament begins on Monday, August 3, with the final scheduled to take place on Friday, August 7. All the games of Malmo T20 ill be played at the Limhamnsfaltet in Malmo, Sweden.

The league will feature ten cricket clubs, which have been divided into two groups of five teams each. Group A consists of Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club. Group B will have Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cricket Club.

ECS Malmo T10 League 2020 Fixtures (All times in IST)

August 04, Monday

Malmo Kings Cricket Club vs Helsingborg Royals Sports Club at 01:00 PM

Helsingborg Royals Sports Club vs Malmohus Cricket Club at 03:00 PM

Evergreen Cricket Club vs Karlskrona Cricket Club at 05:00 PM

Malmohus Cricket Club vs Evergreen Cricket Club at 07:00 PM

Karlskrona Cricket Club vs Malmo Kings Cricket Club at 09:00 PM

August 04, Tuesday

Evergreen Cricket Club vs Helsingborg Royals Sports Club at 01:00 PM

Evergreen Cricket Club vs Malmo Kings Cricket Club at 03:00 PM

Helsingborg Royals Sports Club vs Karlskrona Cricket Club at 05:00 PM

Malmo Kings Cricket Club vs Malmohus Cricket Club at 07:00 PM

Malmohus Cricket Club vs Karlskrona Cricket Club at 09:00 PM

August 05, Wednesday

Ariana Cricket Club vs Malmo Cricket Club at 01:00 PM

Ariana AKIF vs Gothenburg Cricket Club at 03:00 PM

Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening vs Ariana Cricket Club at 05:00 PM

Malmo Cricket Club vs Ariana AKIF at 07:00 PM

Gothenburg Cricket Club vs Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening at 09:00 PM

August 06, Thursday

Ariana Cricket Club vs Gothenburg Cricket Club at 01:00 PM

Ariana AKIF vs Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening at 03:00 PM

Gothenburg Cricket Club vs Malmo Cricket Club at 05:00 PM

Ariana Cricket Club vs Ariana AKIF at 07:00 PM

Malmo Cricket Club Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening at 09:00 PM

Semifinal 1: August 07, Friday

Teams: 1st G1 vs 2nd G2 at 01:00 PM

Semifinal 2: July 24, Friday

Teams: 2nd G1 vs 1st G2 at 03:00 PM

Shield Final: August 07, Friday

Teams: 3rd G1 vs 3rd G2 at 05:00 PM

Bronze Final: August 07, Friday

Teams: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 at 07:00 PM

Malmo T10 Final: August 07, Friday

Teams: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 at 09:00 PM

ECS Malmo T10 League 2020 live streaming details

The ECS Malmo will be streamed live on the European Cricket Network YouTube channel. Indian fans can also enjoy the live action on the Fancode App.

ECS Malmo T10 League 2020 full squads

Ariana AKIF: Paramjot Singh, Hardeep Virk, Inderjeet Singh, Krishna Digumurthi, Ayubkhan Azizi, Imran Khan, Farid Mohammad, Malyar Babak, Karandeep Singh, Mohammad Babak, Dharmender Singh, Debarchan Dash, Ihsanullah Sherzad, Khaled Mohammad, Naser Baluch, Sreekanth Medavarapu, Mahmood Hijazi, Yarmal Oryakhel, Oktai Gholami, Sabaoon Mangal and Abdul.

Ariana Cricket Club: Baz Mohammad Ayubi, Mohammad Daoud, Zaki Pashtoon, Aryan Sarweri, Adam Ahmedzai, Absar Khan, Zalmay Daftani, Wali Muhammed, Sannaullah Mohib, Zamin Zazai, Hamed Arabzai, Elias Zadran, Wahid Sharifi, Saifullah Ammerkhiel, Ahmed Zadran, Bashir Ahmed, Dawood Shirzad, Mahmood Babar, Nusratullah Sultan and Muhammad Atif.

Evergreen Cricket Club Squad: Rizwan Shah, Umar Nawaz, Tauqeer Ahmed, Shahid Sarwar, ZahidKaini, Zia Ul Haq, Waqar Khan, Raja Ilyas, Mehraan Khan, Irfan Mian, Aftab Mohammad, Ahmer Ali, Arsalan Ali, Asif Kalyal, Nazar Mohammad, Wahidullah Mohammadullah, Saqib Latif, Waqas Ali, theRaees Ahmad and Shamraiz Iqbal.

Gothenburg Cricket Club Squad: Sundar Sankaralingam, Vikram Pimpalkhare, Nithin Lokesha, Kavinshankar Sundaram, Sandeep Erat, Shashank Koundinya, Martin Jackson, Kartikey Shankar, Premchand Potdar, Yatharth Chauhan, Anish Pimpalkhare, Bharath Gowda, Madhav Erat and Mohamed Nijamudeen.

Helsingborg Sports Club Squad: Davinder Singh, Madhan Raman, Rohit Saproo, Prabhu Ramakrishnan, Prasanjit Behera, Sadashiv Gour, Satish Kohri, Pramod Chandrasekaraiah, Phani Kompella, Abinash Panda, Sahil Rathod, Sachin Shetty, Aravind Chandrasekaran, Satish Kunjir, Arulpraksh Madhu and Santosh Marathe.

Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening Squad Arifullah Khawari, Amir Zada, Ayaz Hussain, Farhad Zamani, Zia Rahman, Bin Yamin, Ehsan Ullah Khan, Rama Reddy, Muhammad Tarar, Yawar Saeed, Narasimha Nannur, Mohammad Wakas, Shahbaz Ishaq, Sher Rahman, Nasirali Kovvuru and MohsinUllah Safi.

Karlskrona Cricket Club Squad: Avinash Singh, Gopi Krishna, Sameer Sidhanti, Ganesh Swaroop, Dattu Appaji, Baboo Duggal, Chinmoy Singh, Karthik Rachakonda, Srinivasan Jayaraman, Navneet Chamala, Saisrivatsava Manchala, Sandeep Mallidi, Sai Teja Pennada, Raghu Gundra, Sanjeev Sharma, Vivek Gudipati and Ram Kishan.

Malmohus Cricket Club Squad: Kevin Velaveti, Raseka Danasekara, Ankit Gupta, Stephen Rutland, Adam Sarten, Eric Folker, Sardar Ibrahimkhel, Dheeraj Malhotra, Faraz Muneer, Sheron Nord, Vishrut Krashak, Shahbaz Hussain, Usman Safi, Nooryaleh Anwari, Mathiyalankan Thamilchelvan, Sundaram Srivastava, Khurram Shahzad, Ben Tew, Richard Greyling, Mahesh Kunapali, Pawan Singh, Sean Gilmour, Samath Ohlén, Shailesh Patel, Narendar Madhavan, Sachin Khairnar, Sambit Pattanaik, Ashish Rajput, Rizwan Ashraf and Aakash Kothandan.

Malmo Cricket Club Squad: Pradeep Bhardwaj, Abdur Sudais, Yarjan Mohammadi, Momin Khan, Gurdev Singh, Saad Mohammad, Tarequllah Arab, Zaker Taqawi, Qaiser Munir, Rajan Sharma, Hassan Zaigham, Hammad Rafiq, Sanaullah Habibzai, Saqlain Karamat, Nikhil Mathur, Muhammad Asif, Bilal Zaigham, Sunny Sharma and Harris Aziz.

Malmo Kings Cricket Club Squad: Bilal Shirzad, Chaudhary Tahir Hussain, Zain Muzaffar, Akarmuddin Shirzad, Jahandad Mushtaq, Zahidullah Sahak, Sedik Sahak, Mohammad Tariq Safi, Shahid Aslam, Pasal J Mohammad, MD Nizamur Rahshid, Maiwand Yosefzai, Ehtishamun Nabi, Ahmad Amir, Zahid Aslam, Khaled Safi and Rahim Safi.